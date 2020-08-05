Successfully reported this slideshow.
Plataformas para la creación de aplicaciones (AppMachine)

  1. 1. u UNIVERSIDAD AUTÓNOMA DE TAMAULIPAS Licenciatura en Educación y Tecnologías para el Aprendizaje Asignatura: Laboratorio de tecnología educativa Unidad VII: Aplicaciones para dispositivos móviles Actividad: Plataforma Alumna: Elisa Vázquez González Tutor en línea: Arturo Durán Benavides Agosto de 2020
  2. 2. ¿Qué es AppMachine? • Fundada en 2011, AppMachine es un software en línea que permite a cualquier persona crear aplicaciones móviles nativas tanto para iOS, Android y Windows Phone 8. Los principiantes pueden crear sus propias aplicaciones, en tan solo horas o días, sin conocimientos de programación. Los creadores de aplicaciones porfesionales utilizan AppMachine para ofrecer aplicaciones avanzadas con enlaces de datos, JavaScript, y el uso de servicios web. Las alicaciones de AppMachine se estan creando con los conocidos bloques de creación: piezas preprogramadas que pueden ser diseñadas y modificadas según las preferencias.
  3. 3. ¿Cómo funciona AppMachine? • Creas una cuenta en el servicio AppMachine. • Después puedes descargar si lo deseas la app en tus dispositivos, si no podrás seguir trabajando desde un editor web. • Finalmente accederas a tu cuenta dentro del editor, y pordrás modificar el look y feed de cada espacio de la aplicación. • Mediante la interfaz de arrastras y soltar, puede combinar diferentes bloques de construcción que ofrecen una variedad de caracteristicas, tales como información, fotos y video.
  4. 4. • Para crear una App para un sitio sólo se inserta la dirección web y el sistema arrastra toda la información, Feeds, RSS, información de cuentas de Twitter, Youtube y Facebook, así como las imágenes y texto que incluyan. • Una vez que se termine de modificar la App, se podrá publicar directo en las Store (App Store, Google Play). • El editor web te guiará en el proceso por medio de un sencillo formulario, en donde describirás las caracteristicas con las que cuenta, su descripción y el precio.
  5. 5. Resumen de precios de AppMachine • AppMachine no tiene versión gratuita, pero ofrece una prueba gratis. La version de pago de AppMachine está disponble a partir de USD $ 29.00. • Tiene una asistencia en horario ininterrumpido • Con opción a implementacion móvil: nativo de iOS y Android • Sitio web: http://www.appmachine.com/
  6. 6. • Referencias: • AppMachine Recuperado de: https://www.capterra.mx/software/140930/appmachine

