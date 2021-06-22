Successfully reported this slideshow.
Didactica
Education
Jun. 22, 2021

  1. 1. FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES EDUCACIÓN INICIAL DOCENTE: Mg. María Cruzado Paredes INTEGRANTES:  De la Cruz Valdiviezo Geiser Ivet  Adamari Caballero Asmat  Sandra Lucy Lalangui Roman  Sifuentes Paredes Leydi
  2. 2.  Es la manera más creativa o innovadora que nos serviría como futuras docentes para poder enseñas de una forma más accesible ante nuestros niños.  Es un juego para que el niño tenga un mejor aprendizaje  Es el arte de enseñar.  Es la que reúne medios y recursos que facilitan la enseñanza y el aprendizaje.  Como poder hacer más divertida mi clase para que mis niños no se aburran , que materiales puedo usar en clase .  ¿Cuáles es la importancia de la Didáctica de la Educación en el niño?  Como saber preparar una sesión de clases de la manera más creativa e interesante.  Saber cómo preparar una actividad o sesión de clases con estrategias de aprendizaje de una manera más creativa para alcanzar los logros y competencias establecidas. ¿QUÉ QUIERO SABER? ¿QUÉ ÉS? DIDÁCTICA

×