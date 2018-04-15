Onlinebeteligung in der Gesellschaft und bei den Grünen

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Quellen • Brock, A., Kvasny, L. & Hales, K., 2010. CULTURAL APPROPRIATIONS OF TECHNICAL CAPITAL. Information, Communicatio...
  1. 1. Onlinebeteiligung in der Gesellschaft und bei den Grünen Gefion Thuermer @GefionT University of Southampton, CDT Web Science Neue Zeiten. Neue Antworten. Startkonvent zum Grundsatzprogramm Berlin, 14/04/2018
  2. 2. Worum geht’s? • Onlinebeteiligung – in der Gesellschaft – Was ist Onlinebeteiligung? – Was ist daran problematisch? • Onlinebeteiligung – bei den Grünen – Wer beteiligt sich bei den Grünen, jetzt und zukünftig? – Was bedeutet das? • Was könnt ihr tun?
  3. 3. ONLINEBETEILIGUNG – IN DER GESELLSCHAFT
  4. 4. Was ist Onlinebeteiligung? CC BY 2.0 - BotMultichillTCC-0CC-0 CC BY-SA 3.0 Wikimedia Foundation CC BY 3.0 – Jason Tropp CC BY-SA 3.0 – John WIlkins
  5. 5. Was soll Onlinebeteiligung erreichen? Diversität / Inklusion Gleichberechtigung CC BY-SA 2.0 Scott Maxwell CC 0
  6. 6. Wer nutzt das Internet, und wie? • Beeinflusst von: Alter, Geschlecht, Bildung, Einkommen, Bevölkerungsschicht, Abstammung, Fürsorge • 13% der Haushalte nutzen es nicht täglich • 50% der Bevölkerung nutzen es nicht für politische Beteiligung • Männer um 25, mit Uniabschluss, ohne Kinder, mit geringem Einkommen, beteiligen sich am meisten • Wer gewohnt ist, Dinge online zu tun, nutzt es auch eher für politische Beteiligung
  7. 7. Was ist das Problem? • Sowohl Nutzer als auch Nutzen des Internets sind ungleichmäßig verteilt • Onlinebeteiligung ist ein Zeichen von Privileg per se • Online-Beteiligung gleicht Offline-Benachteiligung nicht aus
  8. 8. ONLINEBETEILIGUNG – BEI DEN GRÜNEN
  9. 9. Wer beteiligt sich jetzt schon? • Beamte • Ältere • Aktive • Gut vernetzte Kein Unterschied nach Geschlecht, Bildung, oder Einkommen
  10. 10. Wer hat nicht vor, die eigene Beteiligung zu ändern? • Tägliche Internetnutzung • Mitglieder mit Netzwerk auf oder über Landesebene • Aktive Nutzer • Niedrige Bewertung des Tools • ‘Beteiligung wird für mich nicht einfacher‘ • Ältere • Frauen
  11. 11. Wer hat vor, sich mehr zu beteiligen? • Internetnutzung • Höhere Bewertung des jeweiligen Tools • ‘Beteiligung wird für mich einfacher’ • Uniabschluss • Jüngere Mitglieder • Männer
  12. 12. Was bedeutet das für Onlinebeteiligung bei den Grünen? • Aktive und gut vernetzte Mitglieder beteiligen sich online – aber erhöhen ihre Beteiligung nicht. Das ist eine Chance für weniger Aktive, um aufzuholen. • Niedrigeres Engagement von Frauen online untergräbt die (bestehende?) Geschlechtergerechtigkeit
  13. 13. Was könnt ihr tun? • Werbung machen und Mitglieder schulen – Wer Tools versteht und glaubt dass sie Beteiligung einfacher machen, wird auch mehr teilnehmen • Frauen fördern – Ihr tut es offline – ihr solltet es auch online tun • Gezielt Gruppen ansprechen die ihr einbinden wollt – Menschen ohne Uniabschluss, mit geringem Einkommen, Eltern …
  14. 14. Vielen Dank! Fragen? @GefionT gefion.thuermer@soton.ac.uk
  15. 15. Quellen • Brock, A., Kvasny, L. & Hales, K., 2010. CULTURAL APPROPRIATIONS OF TECHNICAL CAPITAL. Information, Communication & Society, 13(7), pp.1040–1059. • Emmer, M., Vowe, G. and Wolling, J. (2011) Bürger online: die Entwicklung der politischen Online- Kommunikation in Deutschland. Konstanz: UVK Verlagsgesellschaft. • Gil de Zúñiga, H. et al., 2010. Digital Democracy: Reimagining Pathways to Political Participation. Journal of Information Technology & Politics, 7(1), pp.36–51. • Halford, S. & Savage, M., 2010. RECONCEPTUALIZING DIGITAL SOCIAL INEQUALITY. Information, Communication & Society, 13(7), pp.937–955. • Thuermer, G., Roth, S., O’Hara, K., and Staab, S., 2018. Everybody thinks online participation is great – for somebody else. In Proceedings of the 10th ACM Conference on Web Science, 2018 • Vowe, G., 2014. Digital Citizens und Schweigende Mehrheit: Wie verändert sich die politische Beteiligung der Bürger durch das Internet? Ergebnisse einer kommunikations-wissenschaftlichen Langzeitstudie. In Internet und Partizipation. Springer, pp. 25–52. • Zhang, W., 2010. TECHNICAL CAPITAL AND PARTICIPATORY INEQUALITY IN EDELIBERATION. Information, Communication & Society, 13(7), pp.1019–1039.

