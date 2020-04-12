Cirrosis en adultos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DEFINICION ETAPA TARDÍA DE LA FIBROSIS HEPÁTICA PROGRESIVA CARACTERIZADA POR:; • DISTORSIÓN DE LA ARQUITECTURA HEPÁTICA • ...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA • LA CIRROSIS REPRESENTÓ APROXIMADAMENTE 49,500 MUERTES • OCTAVA CAUSA PRINCIPAL DE MUERTE EN LOS ESTADOS UN...
ETIOLOGIA METABOLICA TOXICA INFECCIOSA AUTOINMUNE FARMACOS GENETICO HEREDITARIA
ETIOLOGIA • Enfermedad hepática alcohólica. • Enfermedades metabólicas (NASH , hemocromatosis, enfermedad de Wilson, défic...
• Enfermedades de las vías biliares (obstrucción de las vías biliares extrahepáticas, obstrucción de las vías biliares int...
FISIOPATOLOGIA
CLASIFICACIÓN SEGÚN SU PATOGENIA • POR LESIÓN HEPÁTICA INSUF HEPÁTICA ICTERICIA ENCEFALOPATIA COAGULOPATIA ANEMIA ED...
HTP PER SÉ: • ESPLENOMEGALIA • ASCITIS • CIRCULACION COLATERAL • VARICES GASTROESOFAGICAS • ENCEFALOPATIA • EDEMAS POR HIP...
CLÍNICAFATIGA O ASTENIA O CANSANCIO EPISTAXIS EDEMA ESPLENOMEGALIA CABEZA DE MEDUSA TELANGIECTASIAS PETEQUIAS ASTE...
DIAGNOSTICO BIOPSIA HEPÁTICA
ESTADIOS DE LA FIBROSIS HEPÁTICA
FASES DE LA CIRROSIS
LABORATORIO FIBROTEST ACTEST 1. ALFA 2 MACROGLUBULINA 2. HAPTOBLOBINA 3. TGO 4. TGP 5. BILLIRRUBINA TOTAL • PERFIL HEPÁTIC...
ANALÍTICA • Hemograma: trombocitopenia (a veces es la primera y única manifestación analítica de la cirrosis hepática), an...
IMAGENES • ECOGRAFIA DOOPLER DE VENA PORTA • TAC • CENTELLOGRAFIA • RMN • FIBROSCAN
COMPLICACIONES PRINCIPALES
PRONÓSTICO EN CIRROSIS
SCORE DE MELD TASA DE MORTALIDAD MENOR IGUAL 9 4% 10-19 27% 20-29 76% 29-39 83% MAYOR IGUAL 40 100%
COMPLICACIONES DE LA HIPERTENSIÓN PORTAL ●ASCITIS ●ENCEFALOPATÍA HEPÁTICA ●HEMORRAGIA VARICOSA ●PERITONITIS BACTERIANA ESP...
ASCITIS • ACUMULACION DE LIQUIDO EN LA CAVIDAD PERITONEAL DE TIPO ( TRASUDADO) : GRADIENTE DE ALBUMINA > 1.1 , EL CIRROTIC...
PBE (PRIMARIA) :ES UN COMPLICACION INFECCIOSA • MONOMICROBIANA : E. COLI ( BACILO GRAM NEGATIVO) , SE CONTAMINA POR TRANSL...
HEMORRAGIA VARICOSA • HEMATEMESIS Y / O MELENA • GENERAL, SE TRATA CON LIGADURA ENDOSCÓPICA DE VARICES • OTROS TRATAMIENTO...
ENCEFALOPATIA HEPATICA • PRODUCTO DE LA FALLA HEPATICA POR ACUMULO DE AMONIACO EN LA CIRCULACIÓN SISTÉMICA • SE GENERA NEU...
SINDROME HEPATORENAL • FALLA RENAL PROGRESIVA CON OLIGURIA ( < 400 ML ORINA POR DIA) • BAJA ELIMINACION DE SODIO EN ORINA ...
CARCINOMA HEPATOCELULAR • CIERTAS CAUSAS DE CIRROSIS PARECEN TENER UN RIESGO RELATIVAMENTE MAYOR DE CHC. LOS PACIENTES CON...
• TODO PACIENTE CON CIRROSIS DEBE REALIZARSE CADA 6 MESES ECOGRAFIA : VER NODULOS CANCERIGENOS AFP FACTORES DE RIESGO PA...
GRACIAS
Cirrosis en adultos
Cirrosis en adultos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cirrosis en adultos

39 views

Published on

UpToDate

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cirrosis en adultos

  1. 1. DEFINICION ETAPA TARDÍA DE LA FIBROSIS HEPÁTICA PROGRESIVA CARACTERIZADA POR:; • DISTORSIÓN DE LA ARQUITECTURA HEPÁTICA • FORMACIÓN DE NÓDULOS REGENERATIVOS • IRREVERSIBLE EN SUS ETAPAS AVANZADAS, LA ÚNICA OPCIÓN PUEDE SER EL TRASPLANTE DE HÍGADO.
  2. 2. EPIDEMIOLOGIA • LA CIRROSIS REPRESENTÓ APROXIMADAMENTE 49,500 MUERTES • OCTAVA CAUSA PRINCIPAL DE MUERTE EN LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS EN 2010 • 19.500 MUERTES POR CÁNCER DE HÍGADO, QUE A MENUDO OCURRE EN EL CONTEXTO DE LA CIRROSIS
  3. 3. ETIOLOGIA METABOLICA TOXICA INFECCIOSA AUTOINMUNE FARMACOS GENETICO HEREDITARIA
  4. 4. ETIOLOGIA • Enfermedad hepática alcohólica. • Enfermedades metabólicas (NASH , hemocromatosis, enfermedad de Wilson, déficit de α1- antitripsina, fibrosis quística, porfiria cutánea tardía, galactosemia, tirosinemia hereditaria, glucogenosis tipo III y IV, teleangiectasia hemorrágica hereditaria, hipervitaminosis A, abetalipoproteinemia, ). • Hepatitis tipo B, D o C, hepatitis autoinmune.
  5. 5. • Enfermedades de las vías biliares (obstrucción de las vías biliares extrahepáticas, obstrucción de las vías biliares intrahepáticas, cirrosis biliar primaria, colangitis primaria) • Obstrucción del retorno venoso (enfermedad venooclusiva hepática, síndrome de Budd- Chiari, insuficiencia hepática derecha). • Fármacos (metotrexato, metildopa, amiodarona), toxinas, bypassintestinal (en el tratamiento de la obesidad), cirrosis criptogénica (causa desconocida).
  6. 6. FISIOPATOLOGIA
  7. 7. CLASIFICACIÓN SEGÚN SU PATOGENIA • POR LESIÓN HEPÁTICA INSUF HEPÁTICA ICTERICIA ENCEFALOPATIA COAGULOPATIA ANEMIA EDEMA POR DISFUNCIÓN DE ALBUMINA ALT. METABOLICAS HIPERESTRONISMO: GINECOMASTIA, DISTRIBUCIÓN FEMINOIDE, ATROFIA TESTICULAR, ARAÑAS VASCULARES, ERITEMA PALMAR
  8. 8. HTP PER SÉ: • ESPLENOMEGALIA • ASCITIS • CIRCULACION COLATERAL • VARICES GASTROESOFAGICAS • ENCEFALOPATIA • EDEMAS POR HIPERESPLENISMO :PANCITOPENIA
  9. 9. CLÍNICAFATIGA O ASTENIA O CANSANCIO EPISTAXIS EDEMA ESPLENOMEGALIA CABEZA DE MEDUSA TELANGIECTASIAS PETEQUIAS ASTERIXIS TRASTORNO DEL SENSORIO HIPERTROFIA PAROTÍDEA HIPOCRATISMO DIGITAL PALMAS HEPATICAS CONTRACTURAS DE DUPUYTREN RETRACCION PALPEBRAL ICTERICIA
  10. 10. DIAGNOSTICO BIOPSIA HEPÁTICA
  11. 11. ESTADIOS DE LA FIBROSIS HEPÁTICA
  12. 12. FASES DE LA CIRROSIS
  13. 13. LABORATORIO FIBROTEST ACTEST 1. ALFA 2 MACROGLUBULINA 2. HAPTOBLOBINA 3. TGO 4. TGP 5. BILLIRRUBINA TOTAL • PERFIL HEPÁTICO • TGO/TGP • BILIRRUBINA • HIPERGAMMA GLOBULINEMIA
  14. 14. ANALÍTICA • Hemograma: trombocitopenia (a veces es la primera y única manifestación analítica de la cirrosis hepática), anemia (es muy frecuente y generalmente macrocítica), leucopenia. • Pruebas bioquímicas: actividad de ALT y AST aumentada (generalmente AST >ALT en cirrosis sin inflamación activa y en la fase terminal puede ser normal), ALP (2-3 veces generalmente en enfermedades hepáticas colestásicas), GGTP (un aumento aislado sugiere etiología alcohólica), actividad de colinesterasa disminuida, Hipergammaglobulinemia (generalmente policlonal), hiperglucemia (frecuente), hipertrigliceridemia (sobre todo en la cirrosis alcohólica), hipercolesterolemia (en enfermedades hepáticas colestásicas), concentración de AFP aumentada (se da en cirrosis con gran actividad inflamatoria, si bien un valor >200 uds./ml indica carcinoma hepatocelular). • Pruebas de coagulación: alargamiento de TP, uno de los parámetros más sensibles de la función de los hepatocitos, precede a todas las demás manifestaciones de la descompensación metabólica y tiene un valor pronóstico.
  15. 15. IMAGENES • ECOGRAFIA DOOPLER DE VENA PORTA • TAC • CENTELLOGRAFIA • RMN • FIBROSCAN
  16. 16. COMPLICACIONES PRINCIPALES
  17. 17. PRONÓSTICO EN CIRROSIS
  18. 18. SCORE DE MELD TASA DE MORTALIDAD MENOR IGUAL 9 4% 10-19 27% 20-29 76% 29-39 83% MAYOR IGUAL 40 100%
  19. 19. COMPLICACIONES DE LA HIPERTENSIÓN PORTAL ●ASCITIS ●ENCEFALOPATÍA HEPÁTICA ●HEMORRAGIA VARICOSA ●PERITONITIS BACTERIANA ESPONTÁNEA. ●SÍNDROME HEPATORRENAL ●PORTAL DE GASTROPATÍAHIPERTENSIVA ●HIDROTÓRAX HEPÁTICO ●SÍNDROME HEPATOPULMONAR ●HIPERTENSIÓN PORTOPULMONAR ●MIOCARDIOPATÍACIRRÓTICA
  20. 20. ASCITIS • ACUMULACION DE LIQUIDO EN LA CAVIDAD PERITONEAL DE TIPO ( TRASUDADO) : GRADIENTE DE ALBUMINA > 1.1 , EL CIRROTICO HACE HIPERALDOSTERONISMO SECUNDARIO CAUSAS • CIRROSIS HEPATICA • NEOPLASIAS • TBC • ICC EXAMEN FISICO • DISTENSION ABDOMINAL • SIGNO DE LA OLEADA • MATIDEZ DESPLAZABLE • PELOTEO IIMAGEN: • ECOGRAFIA (ELECCIÓN) DETECTA APARTIR DE 100 ML DE LIQUIDO PERITONEAL 1. DIETA HIPOSODICA 2. ELECCION (ESPIRONOLACTONA) MAS FUROSEMIDA 3. EN ASCITIS A TENSION: PARACENTESIS EVACUATORIA MAS INFUSIÓNALBUMINA EN ASCITIS REFRACTORIA: D/C SD HEPATORRENA
  21. 21. PBE (PRIMARIA) :ES UN COMPLICACION INFECCIOSA • MONOMICROBIANA : E. COLI ( BACILO GRAM NEGATIVO) , SE CONTAMINA POR TRANSLOCACIÓN BACTERIANA CLINICA • DISTENSION ABDOMINAL • DOLOR DIFUSO Y CONTINUO • FIEBRE O T >37.8 • RHA DISMINUIDOS • ALTERACION CONDUCTA • DIARREA • ILEO, HIPOTENSION,HIPOTERMIA • +/- LEUCOCITOSIS, ACIDOSIS, DETERIORO DE FUNCION RENAL DIAGNOSTICO:  PARACENTESIS  CULTIVO O GRAM POSITIVO  LEUC >500 Ó PMN >250 TRATAMIENTO • CEFTRIAXONA O CEFOTAXIMA • PREVENCION EN HDA, EPISODIO PREVIO PBE, DISMINUCION DE PROTEINAS EN LIQUIDO ASCITICO DAR NORFLOXACINO
  22. 22. HEMORRAGIA VARICOSA • HEMATEMESIS Y / O MELENA • GENERAL, SE TRATA CON LIGADURA ENDOSCÓPICA DE VARICES • OTROS TRATAMIENTOS INCLUYEN LA ESCLEROTERAPIA ENDOSCÓPICA Y LA COLOCACIÓN DE UNA DERIVACIÓN PORTOSISTÉMICA INTRAHEPÁTICA TRANSYUGULAR (TIPS). • LA HEMORRAGIA POR VARICES SE ASOCIA CON ALTAS TASAS DE MORTALIDAD
  23. 23. ENCEFALOPATIA HEPATICA • PRODUCTO DE LA FALLA HEPATICA POR ACUMULO DE AMONIACO EN LA CIRCULACIÓN SISTÉMICA • SE GENERA NEUROTOXICIDAD Y ENCEFALOPATIA HEPATICA FACTORES DESENCADENANTES O PRECIPITANTES 1. HEMORRAGIA DIGESTIVA ALTA 2. INFECCIONES 3. ESTREÑIMIENTO 4. FARMACOS (BENZODIACEPINAS) ..TTO: FLUMAZENIL 5. FALLA RENAL ( UREMIA) 6. DIETA HIPERPROTEICA TRATAMIENTO: 1. DIETA NORMOPROTEICA ( 1- 1,2 GR/KG) 2. LACTULOSA 3. ATB …. RIFAXIMINA : BLOCK ARN POLIMERASA METRONIDAZOL : PROVOCA RUPTURA DE CADENAS DE ADN 4. ANTIDOTO: FLUMAZENIL (ANTAGONISTA BZP)
  24. 24. SINDROME HEPATORENAL • FALLA RENAL PROGRESIVA CON OLIGURIA ( < 400 ML ORINA POR DIA) • BAJA ELIMINACION DE SODIO EN ORINA ( FALLA PRE RENAL) • FENA < 1% • RIÑON HISTOLOGICAMENTE NORMAL TRATAMIENTO: • TERLIPRESINA … ANALOGOS DE VASOPRESINA • ALBUMINOTERAPIA • ELECCIÓN : TRANSPLANTE HEPATICO
  25. 25. CARCINOMA HEPATOCELULAR • CIERTAS CAUSAS DE CIRROSIS PARECEN TENER UN RIESGO RELATIVAMENTE MAYOR DE CHC. LOS PACIENTES CON CIRROSIS POR: HEPATITIS B HEPATITIS C ESTEATOHEPATITIS NO ALCOHÓLICA HEMOCROMATOSIS MIENTRAS QUE AQUELLOS CON CIRROSIS POR HEPATITIS AUTOINMUNE Y ENFERMEDAD DE WILSON PARECEN TENER UN RIESGO MENOR.
  26. 26. • TODO PACIENTE CON CIRROSIS DEBE REALIZARSE CADA 6 MESES ECOGRAFIA : VER NODULOS CANCERIGENOS AFP FACTORES DE RIESGO PAEA HEPATOCARCINOMA EDAD HEPATITIS B Y C CIRROSIS HEPATICA ALCOHOL ( 80 GRAMOS DE ALOCHOL POR DÍA : 7.5 RIESGO) AFLATOXINA EXPOSICION A VINILOS PARASITOS, PORFIRIA CUTANEA, HEMACROMATOSIS, DIABETES NASH, HEMOCROMATOSIS
  27. 27. GRACIAS

×