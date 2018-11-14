Successfully reported this slideshow.
SPLINTS AND TRACTIONS IN ORTHOPEDICS MODERATORS:- Dr.J.Venkateshwarlu(Professor & HOD) Dr.K.Kishore Kumar ( Associate Prof...
SPLINTS • ANY MATERIAL USED TO SUPPORT A FRACTURE. • UNCONVENTIONAL-CRUDE,TEMPORARY & USED AS A FIRST AID MEASURE.EX:WOOD,...
INDICATIONS •Fractures, sprains and dislocations •Joint infections •Acute arthritis/ gout •Acute tenosynovitis
CONTRAINDICATIONS •Compartment syndrome •Need for open reduction •Infected skin condition or when there is a high risk of ...
POP •Calcium sulphate dehydrate •When wet it crystallises •Exothermic reaction •Average setting time- 3 to 9 minutes •Aver...
POP – AN IDEAL SPLINT • Cheap ,easily available ,comfortable • Easy to mould , quick setting • Strong & light • Easy to re...
POP ADVANTAGES : •Easier to mold •Less expensive DISADVANTAGES : •More difficult to apply •Gets soggy and soft when it get...
CRAMMER WIRE SPLINT • Used for temporary quick splintage of a limb for transport. • Two thick parallel wires with ladder l...
THOMAS SPLINT ● Devised by Hugh. Owen Thomas. ● Initially used for immobilisation for tuberculosis of the knee.
PARTS OF THOMAS SPLINT • Ring at an angle of 120 degrees • Two side bars • Outer bar bent to accommodate the greater troch...
BOHLER – BRAUN SPLINT • Proximal pulley to prevent foot drop. • 2nd pulley- traction in line with the femur. • 3rd Pulley-...
BOHLER BRAUN SPLINT - ADVANTAGES • Traction unit is self contained.. • Limb in comfortable position • Angle of traction ch...
DENNIS BROWN SPLINT • Used in the treatment of club foot.
COCK-UP SPLINT • Wrist splint. • Used in the injuries around wrist such as : • Distal radial & ulnar fractures • Wrist dro...
ALUMINIUM FINGER SPLINT • Used in the treatment of mallet finger
VOLKMANN’S SPLINT • Used in the treatment of Volkmann’s ischemic contracture.
AEROPLANE SPLINT • Used in Brachial plexus injury
SOMI BRACE • Sternal-occipital- mandibular-immobilizer brace. • Used in atlanto-axial instability caused by rheumatoid art...
LUMBAR CORSET • Used in the treatment of Lower back pain • Immobilisation after lumbar laminectomy.
ASH BRACE • Anterior spinal hyperextension brace. • Flexion immobilisation to treat thoracicand vertebral lumbar body frac...
MILWAUKEE BRACE • Used in scoliosis
TAYLOR’S BRACE • Commonly used for osteoporosis , degenerative spine disease.
CARE OF A PATIENT ON SPLINT • Padding on the fracture site • Padding on bone prominences • Active mobilisation of muscles ...
PRE-POST CHECKS WITH SPLINTS - FACTS • Function • Arterial pulsations • Capillary refill • Temperature • Sensations
TRACTIONS • Traction is a method of restoring alignment to a fracture through gradual neutralisation of muscular forces. •...
OBJECTIVES OF TRACTION • Reduction of fracture/ dislocation • Reduce/ relieve pain • Immobilisation of painful joint • Pre...
PRINCIPLES OF EFFECTIVE TRACTION • Traction must produce a pulling effect on the body • Counter traction must be maintaine...
TYPES OF TRACTION • FIXED TRACTION : Counter-traction is provided by a part of the body. • Eg: thomas splint-ring of the s...
METHODS OF APPLYING TRACTION • SKIN TRACTION • SKELETAL TRACTION
SKIN TRACTION • Traction is applied over large area of skin. • Maximum weight that can be applied through skin traction is...
TYPES OF SKIN TRACTION • ADHESIVE SKIN TRACTION: Adhesive material is used for strapping which is applied anteromedial& po...
IMPORTANT SKIN TRACTIONS • BUCK’S EXTENSION : Commonest type of skin tractions applied to the lower limb. • USES : • Tempo...
DUNLOP’S TRACTION • In upper limbs • Indicated for supracondylar fractures, intercondylar fractures of humerus where elbow...
GALLOW’S TRACTION ● Fracture shaft of femur in children less than 2yrs. ● Legs of the child are tied to overhead beam. Hip...
SKIN TRACTION • CONTRAINDICATIONS OF SKIN TRACTION • Patients with loose skin • Wounds on the limb • Circulation problem- ...
SKELETAL TRACTION ● Traction is given through a metal or pin driven through bone. ● Reserved for cases where skin traction...
PINS USED FOR SKELETAL TRACTION • STEINMANN’S PIN • Stainless steel rod 3- 6mm diameter • Upper end of tibia, supracondyla...
PINS USED FOR SKELETAL TRACTION • DENHAM’S PIN • Threaded in the centre & engages the bony cortex. • Useful in cancellous ...
PINS USED FOR SKELETAL TRACTION • K – WIRE Smith traction given by passing k-wire through olecranon in supracondylar fract...
RULES FOR APPLYING SKELETAL TRACTION ● Applied under anaesthesia ● Aseptic precautions ● Drive the pin from lateral to med...
ADVANTAGES OF APPLYING TRACTION • Regain normal length and alignment of involved bone. • Relieves pain and muscle spasm • ...
DISADVANTAGES OF TRACTION •Costly in terms of hospital stay •Hazards of prolonged bed rest • Thromboembolism •Decubitus ul...
COMPLICATIONS OF TRACTION • Circulatory embarrassment • Nerve & vessel injury • Pin site-infection,migration,breakage, ben...
DAILY CARE OF A PATIENT IN TRACTION • Proper functioning of traction unit to be ensured traction weights should not be tou...
