“ Nuecleophilic Addition to c=o ” G. P. Sadawarte Assistant Professor Dept. of Chemistry, B.P. Arts, S.M.A. Science, K.K.C...
Nature of c=o • A carbon–oxygen bond is a polar covalent bond • Oxygen has 4 nonbonding electrons in 2 lone pairs :O: • or...
Nature of c=o O H+ O+ H O H O H A O H O B Acid catalysed Base catalysed
Reactivity electronic withdrawing group(-I) increase Rate of nucleophilic substitution reaction O CH3 O CH3 O CH3 OHC O CH...
Reactivity CHO NO2 CHO CHO OCH3 O electronic donating group(+R) decreass Rate of nucleophilic substitution reaction electr...
Simple Addition reaction Hydration O R R H O H A H O R R H O H A H R R O+ H2 OH R R OH OH Slow - H+ Acid catalysed TS
Simple Addition reaction H O H H B O R R O- R R H O H H B R R OH O- R R OH OH H2O Base Catalysed TS
Simple Addition reaction Addition of alcohol O R R ROH + H+ R R OH OR ROH + H+ R R OR OR -H2O O R R + HO HO H+ R R O O CH2...
Simple Addition reaction O R R H+ OH R R + ROH R R OH O+ R H -H+ R R OH OR H+ -OH R R OR + ROH R R OR R O+ H R R OR OR Fas...
Simple Addition reaction O R R H+ OH R R + RSH R R OH S R H -H+ R R OH SR H+ -OH R R SR + RSH R R SR R S+ H R R SR SR Fast
Simple Addition reaction Addition of derivatives of ammonia O H R + NH2- OH H R N OH O H R + H R N NH NH2-NH-Ph Ph O H3C C...
Simple Addition reaction O H R + NH2- OH Hydroxyl amine H R O- N+ H H OH H R O+ H2 N H OH -H2O - H+ H R N OH H R O- N+ H H...
Cannizzaros reaction Cannizzaros Reaction • It involves the base-induced disproportionation of two molecules of a non-enol...
Cannizzaros reaction O H Ph + O H Ph O KO Ph + CH2 HO Ph Benzaldehyde KOH Potassium Benzoate Benzyl Alcohol Cannizzaros Re...
Cannizzaros reaction Mechanism O H Ph OH - Ph HO O - H + O H Ph Ph HO O - H + O H Ph O HO Ph + O - H Ph H O KO Ph + OH H P...
Crossed Cannizzaros reaction Crossed Cannizzaros Reaction O H H + O H Ph O KO H + CH2 HO Ph KOH Intramolecular Cannizzaros...
Aldol Condensation • Having alpha H • “Aldol" (aldehyde + alcohol) • It is a condensation reaction in which an enol or an ...
Aldol Condensation Aldol reaction was discovered by Aleksandr P. Borodin C O H H3C + C O H H3C Acetaldehyde NaOH C HO H3C ...
Aldol Condensation Mechanism O H H3C OH - O H H2C - C O H H3C C O H H2C - + C - O H3C H H2 C C O H
Aldol Condensation C - O H3C H H2 C C O H H+ C HO H3C H H2 C C O H C HO H3C H C C O H H+ H H C H3C H C C O H H
Aldol Condensation C O CH3 H3C + C O H H3C Acetone NaOH Aldol Condensation C HO H3C CH3 H2 C C O CH3 beta Hydraoxy Ketone
Aldol Condensation Mechanism O CH3 H3C OH - O CH3 H2C - C O CH3 H3C C O CH3 H2C - + C - O H3C CH3 H2 C C O CH3
Aldol Condensation C - O H3C CH3 H2 C C O CH3 H+ C HO H3C CH3 H2 C C O CH3 C HO H3C CH3 C C O CH3 H+ H H C H3C CH3 C C O C...
Perkin Reaction • The Perkin reaction is an reaction developed by English chemist William Henry Perkin • It is used to pre...
Perkin Reaction Mechanism Benzaldehyde Cinnamic Acid H O + H3C CO O CO H3C CH3COOH H C C H COOH acetic anhydride CH3COOH C...
Perkin Reaction H O H2 - C CO O CO H3C + O- H H2 C CO O CO H3C OH H O C O CO H3C H+ H H -H2O Hydrolysis OH H H C C H COOH
Wittig Reaction • Organophosphorus ylides react with aldehydes or ketones to give substituted alkenes in a transformation ...
Wittig Reaction Acetaldehyde Propene H3C H O + H3C PPh3 CH2 Ph3P O + Triphenyl phosphine oxide Mechanism H3C H O + PPh3 CH...
Wittig Reaction O + PPh3 CH2 PPh3 O Triphenyl phosphine oxide Methylene cyclo hexene + O + PPh3 CH2 O CH2 PPh3 PPh3 O Trip...
Reformatsky Reaction • The Reformatsky reaction (Reformatskii) is an reaction which condenses aldehydes or ketones with α-...
Reformatsky Reaction • Organozinc compounds are prepared from α-halo esters in the same manner as Grignard Reagents. • Thi...
Reformatsky Reaction • In presence of ketones or aldehydes, the organozinc compounds react as the nucleophilic partner in ...
Reformatsky Reaction Mechanisum Br OC2H5 O Zn BrZn OC2H5 O OC2H5 O Zn Br OC2H5 O Zn Br H O + O Zn Br + H2 C H O OC2H5 O Zn...
Reaction with LiAlH4 C O H H3C + Li Al H4 C HO H H3C H ROH 4
Reaction with LiAlH4 C O H H3C + Acetaldehyde Li Al H4 C H3 Al - O H H3C H Li + C H3 Al - O H H3C H Li + Mechanism + C O H...
Reaction with LiAlH4
  1. 1. “ Nuecleophilic Addition to c=o ” G. P. Sadawarte Assistant Professor Dept. of Chemistry, B.P. Arts, S.M.A. Science, K.K.C. Commerce College Chalisgaon
  2. 2. Nature of c=o • A carbon–oxygen bond is a polar covalent bond • Oxygen has 4 nonbonding electrons in 2 lone pairs :O: • or to share two pairs of electrons to form the carbonyl functional • One sigma & one pi bond O O- +
  3. 3. Nature of c=o O H+ O+ H O H O H A O H O B Acid catalysed Base catalysed
  4. 4. Reactivity electronic withdrawing group(-I) increase Rate of nucleophilic substitution reaction O CH3 O CH3 O CH3 OHC O CH3 Cl O2N Br Structure and reactivity Inductive effect electronic donating group(+I) decreass Rate of nucleophilic substitution reaction O CH3 O CH3 O CH3 H H H
  5. 5. Reactivity CHO NO2 CHO CHO OCH3 O electronic donating group(+R) decreass Rate of nucleophilic substitution reaction electronic withdrawing group(-R) increass Rate of nucleophilic substitution reaction Resonance Effect K=1420 K=210 K=32 Very small
  6. 6. Simple Addition reaction Hydration O R R H O H A H O R R H O H A H R R O+ H2 OH R R OH OH Slow - H+ Acid catalysed TS
  7. 7. Simple Addition reaction H O H H B O R R O- R R H O H H B R R OH O- R R OH OH H2O Base Catalysed TS
  8. 8. Simple Addition reaction Addition of alcohol O R R ROH + H+ R R OH OR ROH + H+ R R OR OR -H2O O R R + HO HO H+ R R O O CH2 CH2
  9. 9. Simple Addition reaction O R R H+ OH R R + ROH R R OH O+ R H -H+ R R OH OR H+ -OH R R OR + ROH R R OR R O+ H R R OR OR Fast Mechanism
  10. 10. Simple Addition reaction O R R H+ OH R R + RSH R R OH S R H -H+ R R OH SR H+ -OH R R SR + RSH R R SR R S+ H R R SR SR Fast
  11. 11. Simple Addition reaction Addition of derivatives of ammonia O H R + NH2- OH H R N OH O H R + H R N NH NH2-NH-Ph Ph O H3C C6H5 + NH2- OH H3C C6H5 N OH Hydroxyl amine Hydroxyl amine Phenyl Hydrazin
  12. 12. Simple Addition reaction O H R + NH2- OH Hydroxyl amine H R O- N+ H H OH H R O+ H2 N H OH -H2O - H+ H R N OH H R O- N+ H H OH H R OH N H OH +H+ - H+ +H+ H R O+ H2 N H OH Mechanism
  13. 13. Cannizzaros reaction Cannizzaros Reaction • It involves the base-induced disproportionation of two molecules of a non-enolizable aldehyde to give a primary alcohol and a carboxylic acid • Mild Base KOH 50 % • Doesn’t conation Alpha H • Stanislao Cannizzaros
  14. 14. Cannizzaros reaction O H Ph + O H Ph O KO Ph + CH2 HO Ph Benzaldehyde KOH Potassium Benzoate Benzyl Alcohol Cannizzaros Reaction
  15. 15. Cannizzaros reaction Mechanism O H Ph OH - Ph HO O - H + O H Ph Ph HO O - H + O H Ph O HO Ph + O - H Ph H O KO Ph + OH H Ph H O HO Ph + O - H Ph H K+
  16. 16. Crossed Cannizzaros reaction Crossed Cannizzaros Reaction O H H + O H Ph O KO H + CH2 HO Ph KOH Intramolecular Cannizzaros Reaction O O H H KOH CH2 O OH KO
  17. 17. Aldol Condensation • Having alpha H • “Aldol" (aldehyde + alcohol) • It is a condensation reaction in which an enol or an enolate ion reacts with a carbonyl compound to form a β-hydroxyaldehyde or β- hydroxy ketone • An aldol reaction followed by dehydration to give a conjugated enone.
  18. 18. Aldol Condensation Aldol reaction was discovered by Aleksandr P. Borodin C O H H3C + C O H H3C Acetaldehyde NaOH C HO H3C H H2 C C O H beta Hydraoxy aldehyde
  19. 19. Aldol Condensation Mechanism O H H3C OH - O H H2C - C O H H3C C O H H2C - + C - O H3C H H2 C C O H
  20. 20. Aldol Condensation C - O H3C H H2 C C O H H+ C HO H3C H H2 C C O H C HO H3C H C C O H H+ H H C H3C H C C O H H
  21. 21. Aldol Condensation C O CH3 H3C + C O H H3C Acetone NaOH Aldol Condensation C HO H3C CH3 H2 C C O CH3 beta Hydraoxy Ketone
  22. 22. Aldol Condensation Mechanism O CH3 H3C OH - O CH3 H2C - C O CH3 H3C C O CH3 H2C - + C - O H3C CH3 H2 C C O CH3
  23. 23. Aldol Condensation C - O H3C CH3 H2 C C O CH3 H+ C HO H3C CH3 H2 C C O CH3 C HO H3C CH3 C C O CH3 H+ H H C H3C CH3 C C O CH3 H
  24. 24. Perkin Reaction • The Perkin reaction is an reaction developed by English chemist William Henry Perkin • It is used to prepare cinnamic acids. • When aromatic aldehyde and an acid anhydride reacts in the presence of an alkali salt of the acid, It gives an α,β-unsaturated aromatic acid H O
  25. 25. Perkin Reaction Mechanism Benzaldehyde Cinnamic Acid H O + H3C CO O CO H3C CH3COOH H C C H COOH acetic anhydride CH3COOH CH3COO - sodium acetate + Na+ Acetic acid H3C CO O CO H3C CH3COO - H2 - C CO O CO H3C +
  26. 26. Perkin Reaction H O H2 - C CO O CO H3C + O- H H2 C CO O CO H3C OH H O C O CO H3C H+ H H -H2O Hydrolysis OH H H C C H COOH
  27. 27. Wittig Reaction • Organophosphorus ylides react with aldehydes or ketones to give substituted alkenes in a transformation called the Wittig reaction. • This reaction is named for George Wittig who was awarded the Nobel prize for this work in 1979
  28. 28. Wittig Reaction Acetaldehyde Propene H3C H O + H3C PPh3 CH2 Ph3P O + Triphenyl phosphine oxide Mechanism H3C H O + PPh3 CH2 H3C H O CH2 PPh3 PPh3 O CH3 Propene Triphenyl phosphine oxide +
  29. 29. Wittig Reaction O + PPh3 CH2 PPh3 O Triphenyl phosphine oxide Methylene cyclo hexene + O + PPh3 CH2 O CH2 PPh3 PPh3 O Triphenyl phosphine oxide Methylene cyclo hexene +
  30. 30. Reformatsky Reaction • The Reformatsky reaction (Reformatskii) is an reaction which condenses aldehydes or ketones with α-halo esters using metallic zinc to form β-hydroxy ester • This reaction was discovered by Sergey Nikolaevich Reformatsky • Rassian Chemist
  31. 31. Reformatsky Reaction • Organozinc compounds are prepared from α-halo esters in the same manner as Grignard Reagents. • This reaction is possible due to the stability of esters against organozinc. • Due to the very low basicity of zinc enolates, there is hardly any competition from proton transfer, and the scope of carbonyl addition partners is quite broad.
  32. 32. Reformatsky Reaction • In presence of ketones or aldehydes, the organozinc compounds react as the nucleophilic partner in an addition to give β- hydroxy esters. Br OC2H5 O + H O OH OC2H5 O Zn
  33. 33. Reformatsky Reaction Mechanisum Br OC2H5 O Zn BrZn OC2H5 O OC2H5 O Zn Br OC2H5 O Zn Br H O + O Zn Br + H2 C H O OC2H5 O Zn Br + H2 C H O OC2H5 H+ / H2O C H2 OH OC2H5 O Beta Hydroxy Ester alpha Bromo Ester H OH
  34. 34. Reaction with LiAlH4 C O H H3C + Li Al H4 C HO H H3C H ROH 4
  35. 35. Reaction with LiAlH4 C O H H3C + Acetaldehyde Li Al H4 C H3 Al - O H H3C H Li + C H3 Al - O H H3C H Li + Mechanism + C O H H3C 3 C Al - O H H3C H Li + 4 C Al - O H H3C H Li + 4 ROH 4 C HO H H3C H +
  36. 36. Reaction with LiAlH4

