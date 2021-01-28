Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DO YOU WANT TO KNOW WHAT IS DRIVING LICENSE ? Let’s Start
WHAT IS DRIVING LICENSE ?
DEFINATION OF DRIVING LICENSE In India, a driving licence is an official document that authorises its holder to operate va...
• Applications for a provisional driving licence can be made from the age of 16. Valid for driving a moped or gearless mot...
CONTACT DETAILS 8669950011 / 12 / 14 www.drivingwale .com support@driving wale.com
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Online For Driving Licence Application – Drivingwale.com

11 views

Published on

Learner’s Driving Licence (LL), Permanent Driving Licence (DL), Renewal of Driving
For More Details Visit @ https://www.drivingwale.com/

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Online For Driving Licence Application – Drivingwale.com

  1. 1. DO YOU WANT TO KNOW WHAT IS DRIVING LICENSE ? Let’s Start
  2. 2. WHAT IS DRIVING LICENSE ?
  3. 3. DEFINATION OF DRIVING LICENSE In India, a driving licence is an official document that authorises its holder to operate various types of motor vehicles on highways and some other roads to which the public have access. In various Indian states, they are administered by the Regional Transport Authorities/Offices (RTA/RTO). A driving licence is required in India by any person driving a vehicle on any highway or other road defined in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. A modern photo of the driving licence can also serve many of the purposes of an identity card in non-driving contexts (proof of identity (e.g. when opening a bank account) or age (e.g. when applying
  4. 4. • Applications for a provisional driving licence can be made from the age of 16. Valid for driving a moped or gearless motorcycle (with a capacity of up to 50cc) from aged 16,[1] and a car from aged 18 or older to drive any other type of vehicle.[2] The common "All India Permit" allows the licensee to drive throughout the country.[3] For driving commercial/transport vehicles, one should obtain endorsement (and a minimum age of 20 years, in some states) in the driving licence to effect under s.3(1) of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Until a driving test (which consists of three sections: verbal
  5. 5. CONTACT DETAILS 8669950011 / 12 / 14 www.drivingwale .com support@driving wale.com
  6. 6. THANK YOU

×