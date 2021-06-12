Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7 C’s of Communication Presented By: Gaurav Enrolment No: 18/Pre-PhD/DPSRU/2021
7 C’s are Completeness Conciseness Consideration Clarity Courtesy Correctness Concreteness
Completeness • The communication should be complete. • It should convey all facts required by audience. • Answers all quer...
For example To book a hotel room, specify the accommodation need (What) Location (Where) Sponsors (who) Date & Time (W...
Conciseness • Conciseness is communicating what you want to say in fewest possible words. • Communicate in short words. • ...
Example: Long: We wish to let you know that our company is pleased with the confidence you have reposed in us. Concise: We...
Consideration • Consider the audience choice. • Take a note of audiences view points, background, mind set and give your m...
Examples: We attitude: I am delighted to announce that we will be extending our hours to make shopping more convenient. Yo...
Clarity • Clarity emphasise a specific message or goal at a time, rather than trying to achieve too much at once. • Choose...
Courtesy • Courtesy shows speaker expression & respect to receiver. • Speaker message should be sincerely polite, judiciou...
Correctness • Use of proper grammar, punctuation & spellings. • Use proper language according to audience environment. Lik...
Concreteness • Communicating concretely means being specific, definite and vivid rather than vague and general. It strengt...
7 c's by gaurav
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
55 views
Jun. 12, 2021

7 c's by gaurav

7 c's by gaurav

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

7 c's by gaurav

  1. 1. 7 C’s of Communication Presented By: Gaurav Enrolment No: 18/Pre-PhD/DPSRU/2021
  2. 2. 7 C’s are Completeness Conciseness Consideration Clarity Courtesy Correctness Concreteness
  3. 3. Completeness • The communication should be complete. • It should convey all facts required by audience. • Answers all queries which will be asked. • Way to make your message complete is by asking five ‘W’ questions Who What Where When Why
  4. 4. For example To book a hotel room, specify the accommodation need (What) Location (Where) Sponsors (who) Date & Time (When) Reason for booking (Why)
  5. 5. Conciseness • Conciseness is communicating what you want to say in fewest possible words. • Communicate in short words. • Single word is use instead of phrases without changing of meaning. • Concise communication saves time • Conciseness includes: Eliminate wordy expression Include only relevant material
  6. 6. Example: Long: We wish to let you know that our company is pleased with the confidence you have reposed in us. Concise: We appreciate your confidence. Long: I would like to tell you that my M.pharma result is out and I got overall 70% marks. Concise: I Have completed M.Pharma.
  7. 7. Consideration • Consider the audience choice. • Take a note of audiences view points, background, mind set and give your message related to that. • Don’t heart self respect & emotions of audience. • Modify words according to audience needs. • Show audience benefit & interest in your talk. • Focus on ‘‘You’’ instead of “I’’ and ‘’We’’.
  8. 8. Examples: We attitude: I am delighted to announce that we will be extending our hours to make shopping more convenient. You attitude: You will be able to shop evening with the extended hours. Negative: It is impossible to open an account for you today. Positive: As soon as your signature update in our system, we will gladly open an account for you. We are now going open our grocery store, which will open 24 hours in every weekday. You can now take care of your grocery items at our store. It is capable to serve you 24 hrs service on Monday to Friday.
  9. 9. Clarity • Clarity emphasise a specific message or goal at a time, rather than trying to achieve too much at once. • Choose precise & familiar words. • Construct effective sentences and paragraphs to make understanding easier. • Clarity of ideas & thoughts enhance the meaning. • Examples: Pretentious words Familiar words -Subsequent -After -Domicile -Residence -Fabricate -Manufacturing
  10. 10. Courtesy • Courtesy shows speaker expression & respect to receiver. • Speaker message should be sincerely polite, judicious, reflective. • Example: Offensive: Hey man, what’s this I here about your wedding? You didn’t tell any of us about it. Give my regards to the lady and wish her the best. Courteous: Warm congratulation on your wedding. Well, you certainly took us by surprise.
  11. 11. Correctness • Use of proper grammar, punctuation & spellings. • Use proper language according to audience environment. Like formal & informal. Examples:- More formal Less formal Participate Join Procure Get Endeavor Try
  12. 12. Concreteness • Communicating concretely means being specific, definite and vivid rather than vague and general. It strength the confidence. • Use denotative word like dictionary based, direct rather than connotative words like ideas, notions suggested or other associated words. • Concrete message is not misinterpreted, Example:- General: This year GPAT cut-off is higher. Concrete: GPAT 2021 qualified marks is 182, which is higher then last two years.

×