Exercise for weight gain how to bulk up safely

Many people believe that exercising can only help in achieving weight-loss goals. Resistance exercise can help you lose weight, but it actually makes you gain weight when combined with a higher caloric intake.
While being overweight raises the risk of developing various health problems, being underweight is just as dangerous. Underweight people should consult a physician if they experience persistent fatigue, loss of appetite, or an increased risk of illness or infection.
