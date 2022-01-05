Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1/4 November 15, 2021 Exercise for weight gain : How to bulk up Safely weightcontrol.in/exercise-for-weight-gain-how-to-bu...
2/4 Push-ups are a quick way to gain muscle mass. It’s a simple but effective exercise for weight gain. Moreover, daily pu...
3/4 Multiple muscles in both the upper and lower body are worked during this dynamic resistance training exercise, which h...
4/4 Lunges are a unilateral workout that targets one side of the body alone. This results in an increase in general stabil...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Exercise for weight gain how to bulk up safely Slide 1 Exercise for weight gain how to bulk up safely Slide 2 Exercise for weight gain how to bulk up safely Slide 3 Exercise for weight gain how to bulk up safely Slide 4
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Education
Jan. 05, 2022
49 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Exercise for weight gain how to bulk up safely

Download to read offline

Education
Jan. 05, 2022
49 views

Many people believe that exercising can only help in achieving weight-loss goals. Resistance exercise can help you lose weight, but it actually makes you gain weight when combined with a higher caloric intake.

While being overweight raises the risk of developing various health problems, being underweight is just as dangerous. Underweight people should consult a physician if they experience persistent fatigue, loss of appetite, or an increased risk of illness or infection.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(5/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom Tabitha Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
Power, for All: How It Really Works and Why It's Everyone's Business Julie Battilana
(4.5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Exercise for weight gain how to bulk up safely

  1. 1. 1/4 November 15, 2021 Exercise for weight gain : How to bulk up Safely weightcontrol.in/exercise-for-weight-gain-how-to-bulk-up-safely Many people believe that exercising can only help in achieving weight-loss goals. Resistance exercise can help you lose weight, but it actually makes you gain weight when combined with a higher caloric intake. While being overweight raises the risk of developing various health problems, being underweight is just as dangerous. Underweight people should consult a physician if they experience persistent fatigue, loss of appetite, or an increased risk of illness or infection. Weightlifting and other forms of resistance exercise can aid in muscle mass development. You can stimulate muscle growth by putting pressure on them. However, you must consume more calories to meet the nutritional requirements for muscular growth. Maintaining muscle health also entails repairing any damage to the muscle fibres that has already occurred. However, shifting weight gain can be achieved by combining exercise, vitamins, and a higher calorie intake. Here are the three (3) simple workouts for weight gain that are a combination of a balanced diet. 1#: Push ups
  2. 2. 2/4 Push-ups are a quick way to gain muscle mass. It’s a simple but effective exercise for weight gain. Moreover, daily push-ups can be a great way to improve your fitness without buying expensive gym equipment or using anything except your own body weight. Steps to do push up Before you begin, keep your hands slightly wider than your shoulders, your knees on the floor, and your head should be straight. Avoid swaying or arching your body. • Begin in a standard press-up stance. • Place your hands as widely as possible. The wider your hands are apart, the harder your chest will work. • Gradually decrease your chest to the ground while holding your abdomen tight and your hip spine straight. • Return to the starting position gradually. Maintain a strong core throughout the push-up exercise. In addition, avoid arching your back or sagging in the middle of your body while standing. Ten incline push-ups are a good starting point for beginners. Intermediates can do it in three sets with ten reps in each set. On the other hand, advanced athletes can perform ten slowed-down pushes, pausing at the bottom of each set between each repetition. 2#: Squat
  3. 3. 3/4 Multiple muscles in both the upper and lower body are worked during this dynamic resistance training exercise, which helps to gain weight. Squats are the best workout for the legs and back to build muscle and burn fat. Squatting incorrectly might be harmful to your muscles and joints. It strengthens, stretches, protects various muscular groups and helps avoid injuries. Steps to do squat • Stand straight with a small gap between your two feet. • Sit back with your buttocks in a chair position and slightly bend your knees at that time, so your body weight is distributed evenly between your heels. • Rise up and repeat the process. If you’re a beginner, you can start with 10 body-weight squats and gradually work your way up to 15 squats in 3 reps. 3#: Lunge A lunge is the most effective exercise for working your legs and buttocks. They’re safe, straightforward, and engage nearly every muscle in your lower body. It targets the glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, calves, and core. The lunge is an excellent lower-body exercise. When combined with a high-calorie diet, this exercise helps you gain weight, increase lower body strength, core strength, and muscular tissue.
  4. 4. 4/4 Lunges are a unilateral workout that targets one side of the body alone. This results in an increase in general stability, coordination, and balance for everyday tasks. Training each side separately also ensures that both sides of your body get equal work, rather than favouring your stronger side. Before you dive in, be sure to read our top tips and our guide to performing our favourite lunges. Steps to do lunge Straighten up, arms at your sides, feet 6 inches apart. With your right leg, take a step forward with your knees. Both legs should be at 90 degrees at the same time. Your spine and chin should look straight. Using the heel of your front foot, push yourself back up to the beginning position. Repeat steps 4–6 for the second leg to complete one set. Rep lunges using the same or a different leg each time. For beginners, at least three sets of these workouts every day will suffice. To increase the intensity, perform 10 reps in the first set, 12 in the second, and 15 in the third. You can hold the lunge position or perform short pulses to increase the intensity. In conclusion, Regular exercise helps you gain weight faster and boosts your immunity. Make sure you exercise properly and gradually increase the number of reps. Don’t start with the heavy lifting. Also, remember to eat properly. Exercise, coupled with good nutrition, can work wonders. BE PATIENT. Good things take time. About the author “Gaurav Kaushik is a Technologist professionally who lives in Chennai. He has a Master Degree in Mechanical Engineering from BIT Mesra. Further, He has completed his Diploma in Diet Planning and Yoga Teacher Training Certificate from Udemy. In his free time, Gaurav loves exploring new corners of the world and enjoys living an active and healthy life.”

Many people believe that exercising can only help in achieving weight-loss goals. Resistance exercise can help you lose weight, but it actually makes you gain weight when combined with a higher caloric intake. While being overweight raises the risk of developing various health problems, being underweight is just as dangerous. Underweight people should consult a physician if they experience persistent fatigue, loss of appetite, or an increased risk of illness or infection.

Views

Total views

49

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×