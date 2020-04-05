Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to work from home -7 tips that actually work

7 Tips for helping work from home.

How to work from home -7 tips that actually work

  1. 1. 1. Create a working schedule  Create a To-Do List so that you can avoid feeling overwhelmed.  It helps you to priorities your work & prevent you to miss deadlines.  For finishing a task, you can use “Pomodoro” technique or other that works for you.
  2. 2. 2. Choose a dedicated workspace  That will avoid you from distractions.  It helps you to create an environment which supports you for engaging in tasks.
  3. 3. 3. Focus on one direction  Avoid multitasking that keeps your momentum going.  It's like Newton's law of inertia: If you're in motion, you'll stay in motion. If you're at rest, you'll stay at rest.  That will also bring the quality work and avoid procrastination.
  4. 4. 4. Take scheduled clear breaks  Rather than watching videos on YouTube/other channels, Get outside & take a walk.  Will support to energies you.  That also helps in setting boundaries between workspace & family.
  5. 5. 5. Communication is the vital key  Have a regular communication with your manager & team for discussing about your important assignments.  Communication also helps to understand better about the priorities.  Use tools like, WhatsApp, skype, outlook and phone massages.  Please avoid excess communication that brings interruption in work.
  6. 6. 6. Be positive & stay healthy  Create physical boundaries. Daily schedule some time for exercise & meditation.  Finish your meeting & calls 10 minutes early so that you can have time to stretch yourself.  You may feel monotonous sometimes, but we need to embrace the exclamation point.
  7. 7. 7. Look for training opportunities  Work from home saves a lot of travelling time which can be devoted to learn new skills.  There are multiple tools are available for online learning like, LinkedIn learning, Udemy & Coursera.  New ability or skill always helps you to grow faster in your professional fields.

