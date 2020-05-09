Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RESUME GAURAV BANERJI +91 6294 875 041 ; acsgaurav28@gmail.com ; www.linkedin.com/in/csgaurav PROFILE SUMMARY Commerce Gra...
Presently working with a kiosk Bank under SBI as kiosk operator from 14th March 2019 to till Now. Job Responsibilities : •...
• Deliver service and support to end-users using and operating automated call distribution phone software, via remote conn...
Sex :- Male Nationality :- Indian Date of Birth :- 28th Dec 1988 Contact Number :- +91 6294 8750 41 ; +91 8670 7868 31. Em...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Resume

30 views

Published on

BPO support operations, freelancer businessman, kiosk Bank ooerator

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Resume

  1. 1. RESUME GAURAV BANERJI +91 6294 875 041 ; acsgaurav28@gmail.com ; www.linkedin.com/in/csgaurav PROFILE SUMMARY Commerce Graduate, over 7 years of experience in diverse fields. Experienced in handling BPO Technical support operations. Highly skilled in providing first call resolution. Proven track record of delivering high quality result with excellent customer service. Capable of achieving sales target single-handedly and inspire and motivate the other team members to do the same. Hard working achiever, dedicated to on-time delivery and enthusiastic team player. SKILLS & ACHIVEMENTS Primary :- Customer Centric, Communication, leadership, presentations, drafting, multilingual, multitasking, target oriented, market research. Technical :- Windows 8.1, 10, Microsoft Office, Advanced Microsoft Excel, Outlook Mail, Tableau. Achievements :- • Managed a team of 15 members while in Freelancing Business. • Created & Implemented 5 Step action plan in Freelancing Business for effective running of business, as a result production & quality both increased by 15% & 20% respectively. • Received multiple accolades and appreciation for achieving quality result in HGS. PROFESSIONAL DETAILS Kiosk Bank SBI (Durgapur)
  2. 2. Presently working with a kiosk Bank under SBI as kiosk operator from 14th March 2019 to till Now. Job Responsibilities : • Delivering wide range of financial services to existing/new customers. • Cash deposit, cash withdrawal, money transfer, IMPS money transfer and perform other various day to day financial activities using SBI Banking portal. • Provide customer assistance starting from account opening till account creation also guide them how to operate their account. • Provide customer awareness about various banking scheme by doing regular visit. • Account creation, after verifying all the details of Customer. • Verifying various KYC documents of customers before initiating request for new account open on SBI Portal. Tools Used : SBI Portal, Microsoft Excel, Sahaj. Freelance Business (Durgapur) Self Employed as a Business Manager for my Freelancing Business in manufacturing industry from May 2015 to Feb 2019. Job Responsibilities:- • Manage a team of 15 members which used to work under me, make a coordination between man & machine to complete the work in the given deadline. • Perform day to day business activities and keep a track record in excel. • Implement new business strategies for effective running of business. • Keep an eye on market for any upcoming order. • Perform market research, product analysis, quality check & team meeting. Hinduja Global Solutions (Durgapur) Worked as Technical Support Executive from 10th Feb 2013 to 12th April 2015. Job Responsibilities :-
  3. 3. • Deliver service and support to end-users using and operating automated call distribution phone software, via remote connection or over the Internet. • Interact with customers to provide and process information in response to inquiries, concerns, and requests about products and services. • Gather customer's information and determine the issue by evaluating and analyzing the symptoms. • Diagnose and resolve technical hardware and software issues involving internet connectivity. • Research required information using available resources. • Follow standard processes and procedures. • Identify and escalate priority issues per Client specifications. • Redirect problems to appropriate resource. • Accurately process and record call transactions using a computer and designated tracking software. • Follow up and make scheduled call backs to customers where necessary. EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION Academic Qualifications :- • Bachelor in commerce, Burdwan University, 2010, 58.22%. • Intermediate, UP Allahabad, 2006, 69%. • High School, UP Allahabad, 2004, 72.32%. Certifications :- • IIBF certified KYC AML. • V Skills Certified KYC AML compliance officer. • NISM Certified Investment Advisor Level I. • NCFM Certified Personal Information Father’s Name :- Shri Gautam Banerji Marital Status :- Single
  4. 4. Sex :- Male Nationality :- Indian Date of Birth :- 28th Dec 1988 Contact Number :- +91 6294 8750 41 ; +91 8670 7868 31. Email ID :- acsgaurav28@gmail.com Languages Known :- English, Hindi, Bengali. PAN Number :- BUHPB6381

×