Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RESUME GAURAV BANERJI +91 6294 875 041 ; acsgaurav28@gmail.com ; www.linkedin.com/in/csgaurav PROFILE SUMMARY Commerce gra...
Job Responsibilities:- • Manage a team of 15 members which used to work under me, make a coordination between man & machin...
Technical :- Windows 8.1, 10, Microsoft Office, Advanced Microsoft Excel, Outlook Mail, Tableau. Achievements :- • Managed...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Historical resume

28 views

Published on

Resume

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Historical resume

  1. 1. RESUME GAURAV BANERJI +91 6294 875 041 ; acsgaurav28@gmail.com ; www.linkedin.com/in/csgaurav PROFILE SUMMARY Commerce graduate, with 7 years of extensive work history in various fields.2 years in BPO ITeS support operations, 4 years in handling a freelancing business & 1+ years of experience in Rural Banking Operations. Apart from that, also holding various certifications from IIBF & V Skills in KYC AML domain. • Holding a degree in commerce from Burdwan University. • IIBF Certified. • V Skills Certified. • NISM Certified. • NCFM Certified. • Presently working with SBI CSP, in capacity of Kiosk Operator. • 4 years of rich experience in handling a freelancing business. • 2 years of experience in KYC screening. PROFESSIONAL DETAILS Kiosk Bank SBI (Durgapur) Presently working with a kiosk Bank under SBI as kiosk operator from 14th March 2019 to till Now. Job Responsibilities : • Delivering wide range of financial services to existing/new customers. • Cash deposit, cash withdrawal, money transfer, IMPS money transfer and perform other various day to day financial activities using SBI Banking portal. • Provide customer assistance starting from account opening till account creation also guide them how to operate their account. • Provide customer awareness about various banking scheme by doing regular visit. • Account creation, after verifying all the details of Customer. • Verifying various KYC documents of customers before initiating request for new account open on SBI Portal. Tools Used : SBI Portal, Microsoft Excel, Sahaj. Freelance Business (Durgapur) Self Employed as a Business Manager for my Freelancing Business in manufacturing industry from May 2015 to Feb 2019.
  2. 2. Job Responsibilities:- • Manage a team of 15 members which used to work under me, make a coordination between man & machine to complete the work in the given deadline. • Perform day to day business activities and keep a track record in excel. • Implement new business strategies for effective running of business. • Keep an eye on market for any upcoming order. • Perform market research, product analysis, quality check & team meeting. Hinduja Global Solutions Pvt Ltd ( Durgapur ) Worked with HGS Pvt Ltd as Process Executive from 10th Feb 2013 to 15th May 2015. Job Responsibilities :- • Responsible to raise the external invoices • Project Creation and Maintenance in Oracle GFS • Proactive approach towards identifying and solving likely problems • Liaise with Requestor for any correction required • Sending out periodic reports to respective stakeholder • Answering queries through e-mails and calls in timely manner • Sending out periodic reports to respective stakeholder • Answering queries through e-mails and calls in timely manner EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION Academic Qualifications :- • Bachelor in commerce, Burdwan University, 2010, 58.22%. • Intermediate, UP Allahabad, 2006, 69%. • High School, UP Allahabad, 2004, 72.32%. Certifications :- • IIBF certified KYC AML. • V Skills Certified KYC AML compliance officer. • NISM Certified Investment Advisor Level I. • NCFM Certified SKILLS & ACHIVEMENTS Primary :- Customer Centric, Communication, leadership, presentations, drafting, multilingual, multitasking, target oriented, market research, KYC screening, transaction monitoring, customer due diligence.
  3. 3. Technical :- Windows 8.1, 10, Microsoft Office, Advanced Microsoft Excel, Outlook Mail, Tableau. Achievements :- • Managed a team of 15 members while in Freelancing Business. • Created & Implemented 5 Step action plan in Freelancing Business for effective running of business, as a result production & quality both increased by 15% & 20% respectively. • Investment Advisor Level I, NISM. • Certified Six Sigma Green Belt Professional, V Skills. • Certified KYC AML compliance officer, V Skills. • Got certified from IIBF in KYC AML domain. • Received multiple appreciation while working with HGS for achieving quality result and customer service. Personal Information Father’s Name :- Shri Gautam Banerji Marital Status :- Single Sex :- Male Nationality :- Indian Date of Birth :- 28th Dec 1988 Contact Number :- +91 6294 8750 41 ; +91 8670 7868 31. Email ID :- acsgaurav28@gmail.com

×