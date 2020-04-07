UX Kitchen Covid Remote Design Sprint

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Designing for Covid-19 Challenge Welcome! UX Kitchen Presents: UX KITCHEN
What to expect What will you learn How can you work What will you produce UX KITCHEN Challenge timeline Session 1 : Tuesda...
Who are we ? Njiiri Gathigia UX Designer, Africa’s Talking Founder, UX Kitchen Rajay Shah UX Designer, Africa’s Talking & ...
Inspiration Phase Workshop 1: Designing for Covid-19 UX KITCHEN
UX KITCHEN Session Overview 1. Welcome 2. What is the Inspiration Phase? a. Stakeholder research b. Secondary research c. ...
UX KITCHENThe Inspiration Phase (also known as the Problem Analysis Phase) is about gaining a holistic and solid understan...
UX KITCHEN Synthesis & Analysis Stakeholder research Secondary Research User Research Competitor Analysis 1 2 3 4 5 Inspir...
UX KITCHEN Stakeholder Research To know who is involved and understand their characteristics and issues. It also helps to ...
UX KITCHEN● List of stakeholders (e.g. as a stakeholder map) ● Findings from research with stakeholders 9 Stakeholder Rese...
UX KITCHENExamples: ● Stakeholder Map Example ● Stakeholder Mapping Template Resources: ● Stakeholder_mapping_template.xls...
UX KITCHEN Secondary Research As you move through the Inspiration Phase there will be moments where you’ll need more conte...
UX KITCHENA secondary research doc listing ﬁndings & links to articles, videos.. etc 12 Secondary Research Deliverables
UX KITCHENExamples: ● Articles, journals, social media, documentaries etc. Resources: ● Industry research for your UX proj...
UX KITCHEN User Research It’s critical to know who is your design target. User research helps you learn about the delights...
UX KITCHENA user research document outlining the research methods and ﬁndings 15 User Research Deliverables
UX KITCHENExamples: ● Case Study: Designing for Financial Empowerment ● A Service Design Case Study Resources: ● User Rese...
UX KITCHEN Competitor Analysis Allows you to understand the strengths and weaknesses of existing solutions to your problem...
UX KITCHEN● Competitor analysis notables document 18 Competitor Analysis Deliverables
UX KITCHENResources: ● Competitor Analysis - UX Kitchen ● Competitor Analysis: Why Competitor Research Worth Your Time 19 ...
UX KITCHEN Synthesis & Analysis To make sense of the large amounts of data collected from User Research. Synthesis should ...
UX KITCHEN● Empathy map ● Personas 21 Synthesis & Analysis Deliverables
UX KITCHEN● Aﬃnity Map (See Resources) ● User Journey Map 22 Synthesis & Analysis Deliverables
UX KITCHENExamples: ● Service Design Thinking - Slides - Marc Stickdom ● Cheat Sheet - Personas ● Empathy Map Exercise Res...
UX KITCHEN 24 Conduct Stakeholder research ● List of stakeholders (e.g. as a stakeholder map) ● Findings from research wit...
UX KITCHEN ● Inspiration Phase Methods in the IDEO.org Design Kit ● What’s Service Design? And Why Does it Matter? ● This ...
UX KITCHEN ● Online brainstorming and collaboration (Mural) ● Surveys (Google Forms, Typeform) ● Communication (Slack Team...
Q&A Time! Workshop 1: Designing for Covid-19
To kick off our remote design sprint, we ran a webinar on problem analysis. It addresses how to understand the challenge deeply with research for an effective design sprint.

