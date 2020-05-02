Presentacion mi pyme 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mi Pyme Gastón PorfirioRamírez Martínez
Describir aspectos fundamentales de lateoría de sistemas imprescindibles para la comprensión y desarrollo de los sistemas ...
Mi Pyme
Modelos Actuales del régimen
Primerpaso parael análisis
Segundopaso parael análisis
Tercerpaso para el análisis
Cuarto paso para el análisis Pilaresde Porter
Quinto paso para el análisis Mercadotecnia
Sexto paso para el análisis Costos
Séptimo paso parael análisis proceso logístico de tu empresa.
1. Crear un modelo de negocio 2. Diseñar Modelo Canvas 3. Realiza un FODA 4. Configuración de los pilares de Porter 5. Pla...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
Mi Pyme

  1. 1. Mi Pyme Gastón PorfirioRamírez Martínez
  2. 2. Describir aspectos fundamentales de lateoría de sistemas imprescindibles para la comprensión y desarrollo de los sistemas informáticos. Objetivo
  3. 3. Mi Pyme
  4. 4. Modelos Actuales del régimen
  5. 5. Primerpaso parael análisis
  6. 6. Segundopaso parael análisis
  8. 8. Tercerpaso para el análisis
  9. 9. Cuarto paso para el análisis Pilaresde Porter
  10. 10. Quinto paso para el análisis Mercadotecnia
  12. 12. Sexto paso para el análisis Costos
  14. 14. Séptimo paso parael análisis proceso logístico de tu empresa.
  16. 16. 1. Crear un modelo de negocio 2. Diseñar Modelo Canvas 3. Realiza un FODA 4. Configuración de los pilares de Porter 5. Plan de 5’p 6. Análisis de Costos 7. Proceso logístico
  17. 17. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

