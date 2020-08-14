Successfully reported this slideshow.
El infierno Jerónimo Bórmida Recompensa y castigo La etimología latina apunta a lo que está abajo, lo inferior, lo subterr...
Aztecas y Mayas suponen un destino feliz a quienes morían en guerra, en parto o con muerte relacionada con el agua. El dif...
En Jerusalén la Gehena era el vertedero e incinerador de la basura. Allí se arrojaban los cuerpos de animales muertos para...
El Sheol Esta palabra hebrea aparece 65 veces en el texto hebreo. Las versiones la traducían como infierno, sepulcro, abis...
de él, entraron en la Ciudad Santa y se aparecieron a muchos (Mt 27,51ss). En resumen, el sheol bíblico no tiene nada que ...
La muerte no tiene poder sobre la , la comunidad de los discípulosde Cristo (Mt 16,18)porque Cristo tampoco quedó ...
impíos extirpada. Cual se disipa el humo, como la cera se derrite al fuego, perecen los impíos ante Dios (Sal 68,3), porqu...
los traidores y callascuando el impíotraga al que es más justo que él? (1,1.12-14). El librito de Job nos pone ante la gra...
Para el Sabio si el Adam al morir vuelve a ser Adamah, el aliento divino no puede morir. El que salió de la tierra vuelve ...
Dice un texto de la escuela de Shammai (hacia la mitad del siglo I d. C.): “hay en el juicio tres categorías de hombres, u...
castigo han sido creados por Dios; para castigo y perdición del impío (Sir 39,29). A Babilonia también llegó la hora de su...
Tiene que haber algún castigo para los malditos, el fuego eterno preparado para el Diablo y sus ángeles. Los solidarios co...
En ese basural, fuera de la ciudad, el gusano no muere (Mc 9,48), el horno de fuego nunca se apaga (Mc 9,43; Mt 18,8; 13,4...
Biblia. Dios vio que era bueno cuanto había hecho (Gen 1); no ha creado nada para la muerte, ni aborrece nada de lo que ex...
corazón. Es una variante femenina de la fidelidad expresada en el hesed: misericordia es bondad y ternura, paciencia, comp...
la historia, puesto que no quiere que nadie perezca, sino que todos se conviertan (2 Pe 3,9). Las parábolas de la miserico...
apocalipsis lo llama la muerte segunda (19,20; 20,10; 21,8). Pero en esta muerte segunda morirán la Muerte y el Hades (Ap ...
Las penas impuestas por Dios son medicinales y, por tanto, temporales y los textos escriturísticos sobre el infierno tiene...
Las creencias dogmaticas suponen la existencia de hecho de bienaventurados, pero no ocurre lo mismo en lo tocante a la mue...
4. el infierno no es un lugar sino una situación en la que libre y definitivamente se ubica aquel que determinó alejarse d...
lamentos de dolory desesperación que horrorizaban y hacían estremecer de pavor. Los demoniosse distinguían porsus formas h...
Evidentemente que habría que desterrar definitivamente de nuestra piedad, liturgia, moral, teología, de toda vida cristian...
pero están sin el bautismo. Por ese solo defecto, no por otra culpa, están perdidos y condenados a vivirsin esperanza en e...
“¿Quierenque le pinche -decíanse--,en el trasero?”Y respondían, “Sí, pínchale fuerte”… El jefe, a manera de seña, hizo una...
compensar equilibradamente el daño de toda la naturaleza. Además, el pecado cometido contra Dios tiene una cierta infinitu...
La “ira de Dios” es algo real y los justos desean que se vierta sobre los injustos. Detrás de todas las justiﬁcaciones o c...
don de Dios; el infierno sólo puede existir como fabricación del hombre. Pensemos solamente en América Latina, continente ...
concretos de las personas, que las introducen, y hacen difícil su eliminación. Y así estas mismas estructuras serefuerzan,...
monstruosamente humana. Es un sistema perverso tanto en lo económico, como en lo religioso, lo social y lo político. Babil...
No es Dios quien condena, sino que es el pecador el que se condena a sí mismo, es el condenado quien quiere seguir obstina...
Juan Pablo II (“Reconciliacióny penitencia”,19) dice que el mysterium iniquitatisha de entenderse desde el“mysterium pieta...
informado. Acto de un hombre que quiere oponerse a Dios y a su proyecto sobre el hombre y sobre el mundo en su devenir. ¿P...
Escoto se imagina la Trinidad como un «Centro de Amor», (Centrum Amoris), en cuya perijóresis giran como en círculos concé...
TRUTWIN, Verner, Vita Eterna. Corso de Escatología. Queriniana, Brescia 1992. AA.VV., La otra dimensión. Escatología crist...
BOSETTI E. – COLACRAI A., “Contro quelli che rovinarono la terra; Saggio di Teologia Politica” en APOKALYPSIS; Percorsi ne...
  1. 1. El infierno Jerónimo Bórmida Recompensa y castigo La etimología latina apunta a lo que está abajo, lo inferior, lo subterráneo. Cuando en el Credo decimos “descendió a los infiernos”, estamos confesando el hecho de la muerte de Cristo, que fue sepultado y descendió a las partes inferiores de la tierra. La frase se inserta en el Credo apostólico sólo en el siglo IV y como para la época los infiernos son el lugar de los muertos significa que Cristo ha muerto realmente y que ha sido hombre hasta las últimas consecuencias y su término no es diferente al nuestro. Pero en el lenguaje vulgar la palabra infierno designa un lugar o un estado donde, después de la muerte, son castigados los hombres condenados. Estamos ante una de las respuestas a la gran pregunta de todas las culturas y de todas las religiones, ¿los malvados van a quedar siempre impunes? Pues bien,un absurdo se da en la tierra, hay justos a quienes les sucedecual corresponde a las obras de los malos, y malos a quienes sucede cual corresponde a las obras de los buenos. Digo que este es otro absurdo (Qoh 8,14). El tema del infierno está encuadrado por dos grandes temas, premio y castigo. … el que se acerca a Dios ha de creer que existe y que recompensa a los que le buscan (Heb 11,6). Hemos de creer que Dios recompensa… pero ¿castiga? Antropología y religiones Me resulta ahora imposible hacer un recorrido mínimamente decoroso por las diversas culturas y religiones. Presento algunas pinceladas como aberturas a mundos que me son poco conocidos. Al parecer todas las culturas creen en una vida después de esta vida y en general la vida después de la muerte no se presenta como un estado, sino como un camino. El proceso vital no parece terminar con la muerte.
  2. 2. Aztecas y Mayas suponen un destino feliz a quienes morían en guerra, en parto o con muerte relacionada con el agua. El difunto “ordinario” tenía que pasar por 8 pruebas hasta llegar al Mitnal o Mictlan, el último piso, frío y obscuro. Sin connotaciones morales, descansaba al fin en el lugar donde se guardan los huesos de los muertos. En la civilización griega se cree en la existencia de un paraíso para los héroes, las Islas Afortunadas, y un lugar de tinieblas para el resto de los hombres, el Hades, situado en el centro de la Tierra, limitado por corrientes de agua y rodeado por el océano. Platón pone a los justos en los campos Elíseos y en el Tártaro a los injustos. Algunos de entre los injustos son dignos de purificación y pueden alcanzar los campos Elíseos.Posiblemente este sea el origen de la tripartición cristiana del cielo, infierno y purgatorio, representada por Dante. Para los chinos cada año el día 30 del séptimo mes el infierno se vacía y quedan liberados los proscritos. Entre los hindúes tampoco el suplicio en el infierno es eterno y su sentido se encuentra en relación con la creencia en la trasmigración de las almas. El mazdeísmo tampoco cree en la eternidad de las penas. La destrucción del infierno será el paso previo que habrá de preceder al triunfo absoluto del bien. Para los Testigos de Jehová creer en un infierno castigo sería difamar a Dios que es un Dios de amor. Para los Adventistas el infierno no existe como un lugar donde los perdidos sufren por la eternidad. Los muertos permanecen en un estado inconsciente hasta la segunda venida de Cristo, donde son resucitados. El islam prevé el Juicio Final para los no creyentes. Las referencias al fuego del infierno abundan en el Corán, “A quienes no crean, les dejaré que gocen por breve tiempo.Luegoles arrastraré al castigo del Fuego. Los que no crean y mueran siendo infieles, incurrirán en la maldición de Alá... les diremos, ¡Gustad el castigo del fuego de la gehena!” Zoroastro o Zaratustra describió con gran detalle la llegada del juicio final para los impíos, incluida la aniquilación, purgación en metal fundido, y el castigo eterno. Las religiones que creen en la reencarnación, como el hinduismo y el budismo piensan en una purificaciónde los espíritus mediante un ciclo de reencarnaciones.
  3. 3. En Jerusalén la Gehena era el vertedero e incinerador de la basura. Allí se arrojaban los cuerpos de animales muertos para ser consumidos por el fuego, a los cuales se añadía azufre para acelerar la quema. También se echaban allí los cadáveres de criminales ejecutados a quienes no se consideraban merecedores de un entierro formal en una tumba. A la Gehena no se arrojaba ningún animal o humano con vida para que fuera quemado vivo o atormentado. En el Antiguo Testamento En el horizonte hermenéutico del hombre veterotestamentario no entra la vida de ultratumba. El Qohelet es paradigmático de esta actitud básica, No hay mayor felicidad para el hombre que comer y beber, y disfrutar...el hombrey la bestia tienen la misma suerte, muere el uno como la otra; y ambos tienen el mismo aliento de vida. En nada aventaja el hombre a la bestia,pues todo es vanidad. Todos caminan hacia una mismameta;todos han salido del polvo y todos vuelven al polvo... (2,24ss). La tragedia del sabio es constatar que hay un destino común para todos,para el justo y para el malvado, el puro y el manchado, el que hace sacrificios y el que no los hace,así el bueno como el pecador, el que jura como el que se recata de jurar. Pues mientras uno sigue unido a todos los vivientes hay algo seguro,pues vale más perro vivo que león muerto. Porque los vivos saben que han de morir, pero los muertos no saben nada, y no hay ya paga para ellos, pues se perdió su memoria. Tanto su amor,como su odio,comosus celos, ha tiempo que pereció, y no tomarán parte nunca jamás en todo lo que pasa bajo el sol. El sabio goza de la vida mientras pueda y todo lo que razonablemente le sea posible. Dios ya está contento con nuestras obras, a nosotros nos toca gozar la parte que nos tocó en esta vida, comer y beber con alegría, vivir la vida con la mujer que amamos, Cualquier cosa que esté a tu alcance el hacerla, hazla según tus fuerzas, porque no existirá obra ni razones niciencia nisabiduría en el sheol a donde te encaminas (Qoh 9,1ss).
  4. 4. El Sheol Esta palabra hebrea aparece 65 veces en el texto hebreo. Las versiones la traducían como infierno, sepulcro, abismo, sepultura, fosa… Las versiones actuales prefieren transliterarla. Aparece con frecuencia en los Salmos y Job para referirse al lugar al que van a parar todos los muertos. Se representa como un lugar oscuro, en el que no existe ninguna actividad propiamente dicha. Se lo imagina como una tumba, “un agujero”, “un pozo”, “una fosa” (Sal 30,10; Ez 28,8) en lo más profundo de la tierra (Dt 32,22), más allá del abismo subterráneo (Job 26,5; 38,16s), donde reina una obscuridad profunda (Sal 88,7.13),donde “la claridad misma se parece a la noche sombría” (Job 10,21s). Al Sheol “descienden” todos (Is 38,18;Ez 31,14) para no volver a subir jamás (Sal 88,10; Job 7,9). En el Sheol no se puede alabar a Dios (Sal 6,6), ni esperar en su justicia (88,11ss) ni en su fidelidad (30,10; Is 38,18). Es el desamparo total, Dios ya no se acuerda de los muertos (Sal 88,6). No hay motivos morales para ir al lugar de los muertos. Véase la parábola de Lázaro y el rico sin nombre. El rico habita en el Hades, contrapuesto al seno de Abraham, Hijo, recuerda que recibiste tus bienes durante tu vida y Lázaro, al contrario, sus males (Lc 16,25). En el Qoheletes un lugar de inconscienciadonde van buenos y malos. Según el salmo 6,5, los que están en el Sheol no alaban ni mencionan a Dios. Para el salmo 139 (7-8), Dios también se encuentra en el sheol. En Job (14,11-15), Dios tiene poder para guardar al hombre en el sheol y tiene poder para volver a llamarlo a la vida, “Me llamarías y te respondería; reclamarías la obra de tus manos”. En la 1Pe (4,6) se dice que hasta a los muertos se les ha anunciado la Buena Nueva, para que vivan en espíritu según Dios. Cuando Cristo murió en el espíritu fue también a predicar a los espíritus encarcelados, en otro tiempo incrédulos… (1Pe 3,18). Según Mateo en el momento de la muerte de Cristo el velo del Santuario se rasgó; tembló la tierra y las rocas se hendieron. Se abrieron los sepulcros, y muchos cuerpos de santos difuntos resucitaron.Y, saliendo de los sepulcros después de la resurrección
  5. 5. de él, entraron en la Ciudad Santa y se aparecieron a muchos (Mt 27,51ss). En resumen, el sheol bíblico no tiene nada que ver con las creencias católicas acerca del infierno. La Gehena “Gehena” deriva de Ge Hinnom, “valle de hinón” o gai ben-Hinnom “valle del hijo de Hinón”. En la Biblia nunca aparece referido al infierno, sino como un valle real situado en Jerusalén (Jos 15,8 y 18,16, IIRey 23,10, IICron 28,3 y 33,6, Neh 11,30, Jer 7,31-32, y 19,2, 19,6 y 32,35).No son correctas las versiones que traducen estos textos como infierno.Después del año 638 a. C. el valle de Hinón se convirtió en el lugar utilizado para incinerar los desperdicios de Jerusalén y, al parecer, se agregaba azufre para acelerar la cremación. En época de los cananeos, en ese lugar se sacrificaba a los niños en honor del dios Moloch, quemándolos vivos. Al convertirse en vertedero de basura, de cadáveres de animales e inclusive de algunos criminales, el lugar fue explícitamente profanado como lugar de culto. Ese parece ser el sentido de Mt 5,22, el que reniegue de su hermano es considerado él mismo como desperdicio, como basura... Mt 5,29- 30, más vale cortar de su vida lo que es basura antes que ser uno mismo escoria que se descarta y se quema en el basurero. En Marcos 9,43 y 48 se añade un detalle, la ciudad sigue produciendo desperdiciosy en ese basural el fuego no se apaga, los gusanos no se terminan… En Mc 18 se dice que ese fuego es “eterno” (aijwvnio”). La doctrina y la praxis de fariseos y escribas son pura basura. Sólo dignas de ser quemadas en el basural (gehena) (Mt 23,33). Tampoco los textos bíblicos sobre la gehena tienen relación con las afirmaciones sobre el infierno de la dogmática católica. El Hades En el Nuevo Testamento se pide prestado al griego el término Hades. No sabría decir hasta donde ha influido en los autores la mitología griega. Los textos aluden directamente al Sheol del Antiguo Testamento. La orgullosa Cafarnaúm se hundirá en el Hades, es decir morirá (Mt 11,23; Lc 10,15).
  6. 6. La muerte no tiene poder sobre la , la comunidad de los discípulosde Cristo (Mt 16,18)porque Cristo tampoco quedó sometido al dominio del Hades, pues no era posible que quedase bajo su dominio (Hch 2,24.27.31). Son más interesantes los textos del Apocalipsis en los que aparece ligado con el tema de la muerte. La muerte monta un caballo verdoso y es seguida por el Hades, pero sólo tenía poder sobre la cuarta parte de la tierra (Ap 6,8). El Mar, lugar donde reinan los monstruos de la muerte, ni la muerte ni su séquito no son ni los dueños de esta historia ni los vencedoresúltimos. Al final el Mar, la Muerte y el Hades devolverán los muertos que guardaban, y cada uno será juzgado según sus obras (Ap 20,13). El Cristo que estuvo muerto tiene las llaves de la Muerte y del Hades (Ap 1,18) que serán arrojados al lago de fuego donde acaecerá “la muerte segunda”, que es la destrucción final de la muerte (Ap 20,14), la victoria final de Cristo. La muerte segunda es la muerte muerta. Tampoco el Hades neotestamentario proporciona muchas luces sobre la fe católica en el infierno. La justicia de Dios tarda… ¿llega? El judío piadoso que reza diariamente los salmos ha introyectado en lo más profundo de su conciencia religiosaque los impíos son como paja que se lleva el viento (Sal 1,4), que no resistirán en el Juicio (Sal 1,5), que su camino se pierde (Sal 1,6). Yahvé hiere en la mejilla y rompe los dientes de los impíos (Sal 3,8). El salmista suplica al Señor que cese la maldad de los impíos (Sal 7,10), que los impíos vuelvan al sheol (Sal 9,18), que sobre ellos llueva brasa y azufre (Sal 9,18), que vivan en la confusión y que bajen en silencio al sheol (Sal 31,18). El hombre recto está seguro de que a los justos los sostiene Yahvé, mientras que los brazos de los impíos serán rotos (Sal 37,17), se esfumarán como el ornato de los prados, en humo se desvanecerán (Sal 37,20). Yahvé ama lo que es justo y no abandona a sus amigos, los malvados serán por siempre exterminados,la estirpe de los impíos cercenada (Sal 37,28.34.38). Al fiel le toca ser paciente y esperar, al fin verá el exterminio de los impíos porque los rebeldes serán aniquilados, y la posteridad de los
  7. 7. impíos extirpada. Cual se disipa el humo, como la cera se derrite al fuego, perecen los impíos ante Dios (Sal 68,3), porque hay una copa en la mano de Yahvé, y de vino drogado está lleno el brebaje, él lo escanciará, y sorberán hasta las heces,lo beberán todos los impíos de la tierra (Sal 75,9). Si brotan como hierba los impíos, si florecen todos los agentes de mal, es para ser destruidos por siempre (Sal 92,8). Cada mañana Yahvé aniquila a todos los impíos del país, para extirpar de la ciudad de Yahvé a todos los agentes de mal (Sal 101,8). Los impíos acechan al justo (Sal 119,95), le tienden un lazo (Sal 119,110) pero Yahvé protege al forastero, a la viuda y al huérfano (Sal 146,9) sostiene a los humildes, hasta la tierra abate a los impíos (Sal 147,6). No sigo, la lista es demasiado larga, y podemos añadir a impíos los enemigos, que con ellos se identifican. Pero el piadoso orante choca con una realidad cruel, que contradice su fe, ¿Hasta cuándo los impíos, Yahvé, hasta cuándo triunfarán los impíos? (Sal 94,3). La justicia de Yahvé, Dios celoso,castiga la iniquidadde los padres en los hijos hasta la tercera y cuarta generación, y tiene misericordia por mil generacionescon los que le aman y guardan sus mandamientos (Dt 5,9-10). Para Ezequiel(18,20ss) el hijo no cargará con la culpa de su padre, ni el padre con la culpa de suhijo, al justo se le imputará su justicia y al malvado su maldad. Al pueblo no le parece justo este proceder del Señor, pero él confirma que juzgará a cada uno según su conducta (Ez 33,16). Jeremías se llega a preguntar si Dios no será como un espejismo, aguas no verdaderas (Jer 15,18). Jesús recurre al salmo 22,2-3 para gritar su sentirse abandonado de su Dios que no escucha sus rugidos, a pesarde clamar día y noche. Jeremías (20,14-18)llega a maldecir el día que nació, ¿Para qué habersalido del seno,a ver pena y aflicción, y a consumirse en la vergüenza mis días? Habacuc comienza sus visiones gritando, ¿Hasta cuándo, Yahvé, pediré auxilio,sin que tú escuches,clamaréa ti, “¡Violencia!”sin que tú salves? ¿Por qué me haces ver la iniquidad, y tú miras la opresión? ¡Ante mí rapiña y violencia, querella hay y discordia se suscita! El profeta está desconcertado, pues sabe que Yahvé es muy limpio de ojos para mirar el mal y que no puede ver la opresión. ¿Por qué ves a
  8. 8. los traidores y callascuando el impíotraga al que es más justo que él? (1,1.12-14). El librito de Job nos pone ante la gran crisis del creyente frente a la justicia divina. Los amigos quieren convencerlo para que reconozca su impiedad, pero no logran persuadir a un sufriente que se sabe inocente. La Biblia se abre a la necesidad de una justicia post mortem. Necesariamente aparece la fe bíblica en otra justicia que no vemos ni veremos en esta tierra. Nace en el umbral del Nuevo Testamento en dos vertientes, la sapiencial y la martirial. La vida es aliento de Dios y no muere El libro de la Sabiduría, originalmente escrito en griego, no integra el canon hebreo. En él aparece por primera vez la creencia en una vida más allá de esta vida, generalmente atribuida a influencias del pensamiento griego para el que el elemento corporal y el espiritual son claramente distinguibles, uno permanente, otro perecedero. De todos modos, aún admitiendo el influjo griego, los sabios de Israel tienen el pentateuco como telón de fondo de su reflexión sapiencial. Clásico el texto de Sab 3,1 y ss. Las almasde los justos están en las manosde Dios y no les alcanzará tormento alguno. A los ojos de los insensatos pareció que habían muerto; se tuvo por quebranto su salida, y su partida de entre nosotros por completa destrucción;pero ellosestán en la paz. La muerte corporal no es un castigo, es una prueba, un crisol, un holocausto agradable a Dios. El alma (la psijé yuxh=) está preñada de inmortalidad. El Dios de Israel es fiel, no da marcha atrás en su alianza de amor, gracia y misericordia (raíces hebreas, amán, hen, hesed, rejem….). Éstas no pueden morir, permanecen para siempre. El Adam, amasado con la Adamah, ha recibido el $epÛen nefesh divino, el aliento vital que de la boca de Dios es insuflado en las narices del Adam… convirtiéndolo en un ser viviente, partícipe de la misma vida de Dios, que no muere ni puede morir. Los LXX traducen nefesh por la raíz yuxh=.
  9. 9. Para el Sabio si el Adam al morir vuelve a ser Adamah, el aliento divino no puede morir. El que salió de la tierra vuelve a la tierra, lo que salió de Dios, vuelve a Dios. El tirano puede morir, pero no quitar la vida Oseas (6,1-3) profetiza que el mismo Yahvé que ha entregado a Israel a los sirios, él mismo “hará vivir” y “levantará” a su pueblo (v. 2). Ezequiel (37,1-14.44) describe con impresionante realismo la reviviscencia del inmenso osario que simboliza todo lo que queda de Israel, “¿podrán revivir huesos totalmente secos?... los huesos “revivieron” y “se levantaron” (v.10). Isaías (26,19) anuncia que revivirán los muertos, los cadáveres se levantarán, despertarán y gritarán jubilosos los moradores del polvo (=del sheol); la tierra dará a luz las sombras (=los muertos). El Siervo de Yahvé de Isaías (52,13 y 53,10s), después de sufrir la muerte expiatoria y de ser sepultado,... será levantado... verá descendencia, alargará sus días (53,10),...verá la luz… El segundo libro de los Macabeos predica la victoria de los mártires, de los que han entregado la vida en la persecución por permanecer firmes en la fe, de los que sucumben en la guerra santa. Todos ellos tendrán “resurrección a la vida”. La madre de los siete hermanos asesinados por el tirano proclama su fe en que Dios les devolverá vivos a sus hijos, “por don del cielo poseo estos miembros,porsus leyeslos desdeñoy de él espero recibirlos de nuevo….No temas a este verdugo,antes bien, mostrándote digno de tus hermanos,acepta la muerte,para que vuelvayo a encontrarte con tus hermanos en la misericordia” (Mac 7,11). El mártir muere a manos de hombres con la esperanza de ser resucitado de nuevo por Dios… (1Mac 7,10-29). Queda claro, hay otra instancia post mortem para la recompensa…. ¿Y los impíos?,¿castigaDios en la otra vida por los pecados impunes de los malvados? La madre de los hermanos macabeos niega para el tirano la “resurreccióna la vida”. Daniel (11,40-12,1) afirma que muchos de los que duermen en el polvo de la tierra (el sheol) se despertarán, unos para la vida eterna; otros para el oprobio, para el horror eterno.
  10. 10. Dice un texto de la escuela de Shammai (hacia la mitad del siglo I d. C.): “hay en el juicio tres categorías de hombres, unos son para la vida eterna; otros, los completamente impíos, para la vergüenza y oprobio eterno; los medianos(que no son ni del todo buenos ni del todo malos,y guardanun lugar intermedio) descienden a la gehena para ser estrujados y purificados; luego suben y son curados”. Al final ¿Dios castiga o no castiga? Si uno mira el pasado, a veces puramente mítico, Yahvé amenaza con borrar de su libro al pecador...en el día de su visita castigóal pueblo a causa del becerro fabricado por Aarón (Ex 32,35). San Antonio en su sermón para el domingo 1º de pentecostés comenta el pasaje de Lc 19,19: Había un hombre rico, que vestía de púrpura y de lino fino, y todos los días banqueteaba espléndidamente.Este rico, casi desconocidodelante de Dios,no está indicado con el nombre.No merecía que su nombre fuera escrito en este santo evangelio, ya que jamás sería escrito en el libro de la vida eterna. Aunque nada deja sin castigo, Yahvé es tardo a la cólera y rico en bondad, tolera iniquidad y rebeldía (Num 14,15.18) y nadie recibe castigo ni la espada tiene poder sobre ellos, si no han pecado contra su Dios (Judit 11,10). A las naciones que se alzan contra Israel el Señor omnipotente les dará el castigo en el día del juicio, entregará sus cuerpos al fuego y a los gusanos,y gemirán en doloreternamente (Judit 16,17). Los castigos de Dios no buscan la destrucción,son pedagógicos. Para castigar a las naciones aguarda pacientemente a que lleguen a colmar la medida de sus pecados (1Mac 6,12ss). Por haber decretado matar a los niños de Israel, Dios arrebató en castigo multitud de los hijos de los egipcios… (Sab 18,5). Yahvé crea el fuego y el granizo, el hambre y la muerte, los dientes de fieras, los escorpiones, las víboras y la espada vengadora para el
  11. 11. castigo han sido creados por Dios; para castigo y perdición del impío (Sir 39,29). A Babilonia también llegó la hora de su castigo (Jer 50,7), para todos el Día de Yahvé viene implacable (Is 13,9), el Día de Yahvé llega como devastación (Joel 1,15), el sol se cambiará en tinieblas y la luna en sangre, porque es tinieblas el Día de Yahvé, lóbrego y sin claridad? (Am 5,20). Jerusalén ha recibido de mano de Yahvé castigo doble por todos sus pecados. (Is 40,1) El siervo de Yahvé soportó el castigo que nos trae la paz, Yahvé descargó sobre él la culpa de todos nosotros (Is 53,5). El profeta quiere ver, hoy, en el presente, el cumplimiento de las promesas de Dios, “¡que vea yo la dichade tus elegidos,me alegre en la alegría de tu pueblo, con tu heredad me felicite! (Sal 106,5). También quiere asistir al día de la venganza: ¡Oh Yahvé Sebaot, juez de lo justo, que escrutas los riñonesy el corazón!,vea yo tu venganza contra ellos, porque a ti he manifestado mi causa (Jer 11,19; 20,12). Podríamos unir a este tema el de la limpieza de toda idolatría, la reducción a tierra quemada de los pueblos conquistados condenados al anatema. Apenas se tenga noticia de idolatría en una ciudad, los habitantes los pasarás a filo de espada, la consagrarás al anatema con todo lo que haya dentro de ella...Quedarápara siempre convertida en un montón de ruinas, y no volverá a ser edificada... (Dt 13,13-18). Dios manda castigar a Amalec,consagrándoloal anatema con todo lo que posee… Saúl no puede tener compasión, tiene que matar hombres y mujeres, niños y lactantes, bueyes y ovejas, camellos y asnos (1Sam 15,1-3). Los hombres de Judas Macabeo, dueños de la ciudad por la voluntad de Dios,hicieronuna indescriptible carnicería hasta el punto de que el lago vecino, con su anchura de dos estadios, parecía lleno con la sangre que le había llegado (1Mac 12,16). Pero sigue vigente el interrogante: ¿cuándo van a ser castigados? ¿todos los impíos?.... En esta cultura de justicia divina vindicativa, aparece lógicamente la necesidad de un castigo en un más allá de esta vida. Nadie ni vivo ni muerto podrá escapar de las manos del Todopoderoso (1Mac 6,26).
  12. 12. Tiene que haber algún castigo para los malditos, el fuego eterno preparado para el Diablo y sus ángeles. Los solidarios con los insignificantes, que son los justos, irán a una vida eterna. Los insolidarios, los malditos, irán a un castigo eterno (Mt 25,41-46). En el judaísmo de los dos siglos últimos antes del cristianismo se formó la idea de una condenación eterna y esta doctrina estaba fuertemente enraizada en tiempos de Jesús. El castigo, el fuego eterno, son como el corolario lógico de una retribución que no cuadra en categorías humanas. El Rabbí Jesús habla con el lenguaje de su época, pero lo subvierte. Es muy duro aceptar a un Dios que hace llover y salir el sol sobre buenos y malos, sobre justos y pecadores; uno protesta cuando Dios da la misma paga al que apenas trabajó una hora que al que sudó todo el día bajo el sol; no se entiende que al banquete de bodas del Hijo entren buenos y malos… En el discurso de la sinagoga de Nazareth de Lc 4 Jesús escandaliza suprimiendo del texto de Isaías Is 61,2 la expresión día de venganza de nuestro Dios. Él viene solamente a pregonar el año de gracia de Yahvé; para consolar a todos los que lloran, para traer gloria, gozo, alabanza… Los de la sinagoga se llenaron de ira e intentaron matarlo… En el fondo nosotros también queremos castigo y venganza. Estar seguros de la existencia de lo que llamamos infierno nos deja tranquilos a los que estamos convencidos de ser justos y sanos que no necesitan ser ni justificados ni curados. Jesús La palabra infierno no forma parte del vocabulario del Nuevo Testamento, Jesús habla frecuentemente de las consecuencia de la conducta del pecador. Las alusiones a la gehena me parece que no apuntan a la condena en otra vida, sino a lo que se hace con la basura en ésta, lo que es desechable, los desperdicios que hay que descartar mientras hay tiempo: El árbol que no da fruto (Mt 3,10; Mt 7,19); la paja, una vez separada del trigo (Mt 3,12=Lc 3,17), la cizaña (Mt 13,30.40-42; cf. Jn 15,6) serán echados al fuego.
  13. 13. En ese basural, fuera de la ciudad, el gusano no muere (Mc 9,48), el horno de fuego nunca se apaga (Mc 9,43; Mt 18,8; 13,42; Lc 3,17). Lo descartable, la basura, se tira fuera de la ciudad, a las tinieblas extramuros. Del mismo modo serán descartados muchos de los que se auto-acreditan como hijos del Reino (Mt 8,12), los que se creen hijos de Abraham, del linaje de Isaac y Jacob, con derechos sobre el Reino de Dios (Lc 13,28). Al banquete nupcial del Hijo entrarán los pecadores, las prostitutas, los pobres, es decir los malditos de este mundo, los que habían sido descartados comobasura, expulsados del banquete que celebra el sistema vigente en esta sociedad. No me resulta evidente la identificación de la entrada en el Reino de Yahvé (los cielos) o de la participación del banquete del Reino con el cielo de ultratumba… Es más plausible leer estos textos a la luz de la eucaristía, que ya es la comida escatológica. Más difícil es para mí identificar la expulsión del banquete con el infierno: es a todas luces más obvia la referencia a la gehena. Los dichos sobre la no admisión al banquete del Reino son abundantes: en el día de la visita no serán reconocidos por el simple hecho de haber profetizado o haber hecho milagros (Mt 7,21ss), Si no cumplen la voluntad del Padre serán expulsados y llorarán y rechinarán los dientes de rabia… serán descartados, no serán reconocidos, por haber sido considerados basura para el reino (Mt 22,13; Mt 24,44-51; Mt 25,30; Lc 13,28). Los que la pasaron bien no tiene lugar en el banquete de Abraham (Lc 16,22-23). El Reino inaugurado por Jesús, su ekklesía, es de los pobres, los mansos, los perseguidos. Estamos ante el mensaje radicalmente revulsivo de las bienaventuranzas (Mt 5 y Lc 6). El perder o ganar la vida (yuxh=) es inteligible dentro de la praxis discipular y el contexto de la místicamartirial (Mc 8,35; cf. Mt 10,28; Jn 12,25). Sea como fuere, es claro que Jesús no es un predicador del infierno. Su anuncio del reino es salvación y no condenación. Para Jesús el juicio que lleva al ser humano a la muerte es un autojuicio (Jn 3,17-19; 12,47-18). Nuevo testamento Reitero: la buena noticia (=evangelio) no es condenación sino salvación. El amor-bondad de Dios recorre transversalmente toda la
  14. 14. Biblia. Dios vio que era bueno cuanto había hecho (Gen 1); no ha creado nada para la muerte, ni aborrece nada de lo que existe (Sab 1,13; 11,24); no quiere la muerte del pecador, sino que se convierta y viva (Ez 18,23; 33,11). Dios no está eternamente enojado (Is 57,16), y es reiterativa la afirmación de que su alianza con el pueblo es eterna (Gen 17,7). Los salmos no se cansan de repetir el estribillo de que su amor es eterno (véase, como ejemplo, todo el Sal 136). Porque es eterna su “hesed” AD*s.x; ~l'äA[l. yK.iÞ.. Los Libros del Antiguo Testamento usan sobre todo dos expresiones, hesed (ds,x,ä), que indica una actitud profunda de bondad (bene- volencia) y rahamim, que apunta, ya en su raíz, al amor de la madre (rehem= regazo materno). Cuando hesed es referido al Señor siempre tiene relación con la alianza, un don y una gracia, que Dios ha hecho con Israel. Dios se había comprometido a respetar la alianza, por eso hesed cobraba un contenido legal. El compromiso jurídico por parte de Dios dejaba de obligar cuando Israel infringía la alianza y no respetaba sus condiciones.Entonces la hesed,dejando de ser obligación jurídica, se manifiesta como amor que da, amor más fuerte que la traición, gracia más fuerte que el pecado.Esta fidelidad para con el infiel es, por parte de Dios, fidelidad a sí mismo, por lo cual se hace frecuentemente recurso al binomio hesed we'emet (tm,_a/w< ds,x,ä =gracia y fidelidad) Ex 34,6; 2 Sam 2,6; 15,20; Sal 25 [24],10; 40 [39],11 s.; 85 [84],11; 138 [137],2. Israel, lleno de culpas por haber roto la alianza, no puede recurrir al hesed de Dios en base a una justicia legal; puede y debe continuar esperando y tener confianza, porque el Dios de la alianza es realmente “responsable de su amor”. Rahamim un matiz distinto del hesed. Mientras éste pone en evidencia caracteres de fidelidad y responsabilidad del propio amor, características más bien masculinas, rahamim denota el amor de la madre (rehem ({exer)= regazo materno). Desde la unidad que liga a la madre con el niño, brota un amor particular: totalmente gratuito, no fruto de mérito, y que bajo este aspecto constituye una necesidad interior: es una exigencia del
  15. 15. corazón. Es una variante femenina de la fidelidad expresada en el hesed: misericordia es bondad y ternura, paciencia, comprensión, disposición a perdonar. ¿Puede acaso una mujer olvidarse de su mamoncillo,no compadecersedel hijo de sus entrañas? Aunque ellas se olvidaran, yo no te olvidaría (Is 49,15). En el cántico de Daniel se insiste en la eternidad de su misericordia (Dan 3,89ss). La categoría de eternidad nunca se aplica al castigo, sino al amor misericordioso de Dios. Los profetas Oseas y Ezequiel, sobre todo, han descrito esta pasión de Diosporsu pueblo con imágenes eróticas audaces. La Biblia es la historia de la relación amorosa de Dios con Israel. Léase la Deus Caritas Est, de Benedicto XVI,encíclicade 2005. Cuando Israelera niño,yo le amé, y de Egipto llamé a mi hijo… Yo enseñé a Efraím a caminar,tomándole por los brazos, pero ellos no conocieron que yo cuidaba de ellos. Con cuerdas humanas los atraía, con lazos de amor, y era para ellos como los que alzan a un niño contra su mejilla,me inclinaba hacia él y le daba de comer. … ¿Cómo voy a dejarte, Efraím, cómo entregarte, Israel?... Mi corazón está en mí trastornado, y a la vez se estremecen mis entrañas. No daré curso al ardor de mi cólera, no volveré a destruir a Efraím, porque soy Dios, no hombre;en medio de ti yo soy el Santo, y no vendré con ira (Os 11,1-9). El texto de Ezequiel 16 es todavía más estremecedor. A pesar de sus increíbles prostituciones, a pesar de las amenazas de castigos…. al final gana el eros loco de Dios, Yo me acordaré de mi alianzacontigo en los días de tu juventud, y estableceré en tu favor una alianza eterna… Yo mismo restableceré mi alianzacontigo, y sabrás que yo soy Yahvé, cuando yo te haya perdonado todo lo que has hecho, oráculo del Señor Yahvé (Ez 16,59ss). Para el Dios amante lo eterno es el amor, no el castigo. El Nuevo Testamento define a Dios, pura y simplemente, como amor (1 Jn 4,8); le atribuye el propósito, serio y eficaz, de que todos los hombres se salven (1 Tim 2,4); a tal fin, usa de paciencia, prolongando
  16. 16. la historia, puesto que no quiere que nadie perezca, sino que todos se conviertan (2 Pe 3,9). Las parábolas de la misericordia(Lc 15,1 ss; 18,9-14)son la expresión plástica de que “Dios no quiere la muerte del pecador, sino que se convierta y viva”. El padre de la parábola del hijo arrepentido ni siquiera perdona, sólo espera con los brazos abiertos, incondicionalmente. El Jesús del cuarto evangelio se autodefine como salvador, Dios no ha enviado a su Hijo al mundopara condenaral mundo, sino para que el mundose salve por él (Jn 3,17); si alguno oye mis palabras y no las guarda, yo no lo condenaré, porque no he venido para condenar al mundo, sino para salvar al mundo (Jn 12,47). El texto de Romanos (8,1.28.30ss) es paradigmático. Ninguna condenación pesa ya sobre los que están en Cristo Jesús. Porque la ley del espíritu que da la vida en Cristo Jesús nos liberó de la ley del pecado y de la muerte: … los que de antemano conoció, también los predestinó;a los que predestinó, a ésos también los justificó; a los que justificó, a ésos también los glorificó… ¿Quién acusará a los elegidos de Dios? Dios es quien justifica. ¿Quién condenará? ¿Acaso Cristo Jesús,el que murió; más aún el que resucitó, el que está a la diestra de Dios, y que intercede por nosotros? No hay duda de que la doctrina de la muerte eterna no pertenece a la buena noticia de Jesús. El evangelio es solo anuncio de salvación, y no de salvación o condenación. … el Hijo de Dios, Cristo Jesús, a quien les predicamos,no fue sí y no; en él no hubo más que sí. Pues todas las promesas hechasporDios han tenido su sí en él; y por eso decimos por él «Amén» a la gloria de Dios (2Cor 1,19). Más difíciles de interpretar son los textos del Apocalipsis. El Diablo seductor, la Bestia y el falso profeta, los cobardes, los incrédulos, los abominables,los asesinos, los impuros, los hechiceros, los idólatras y todos los embusteros fueron arrojados al lago de fuego y azufre, y serán atormentados día y noche por los siglos de los siglos. A esto el
  17. 17. apocalipsis lo llama la muerte segunda (19,20; 20,10; 21,8). Pero en esta muerte segunda morirán la Muerte y el Hades (Ap 20,14). La muerte segunda es la muerte de la muerte y la muerte del hades. No soy especialista, pero me parece intuir que aquí se anuncia la muerte final del infierno. Muy oscuro y raro resulta el texto de la 2Pedro 2:4ss: Dios no perdonó a los Ángelesque pecaron,sino que, precipitándolos en los abismos tenebrosos del Tártaro, los entregó para ser custodiados hasta el Juicio. Es la única ocasión en que aparece este término de origen platónico. Más oscuro aún es el contexto: alude al juicio del diluvio, a Sodomay Gomorra, juicios que eximen a los piadosos y castigan a los impíos. Éstos atrevidos y arrogantes, no temen insultar a las Glorias, a las cuales ni siquiera injurian los Ángeles, son superiores en fuerza y en poder. El texto abunda luego en las aberraciones de los impíos, en especial de aquellos que habiendo conocido el camino de la justicia volvieron atrás... son como "el perro que vuelve a su vómito" y "la puerca lavada, a revolcarse en el cieno". Las creencias de la tradición eclesial La doctrina del infierno aparece en los más antiguos documentos de la época patrística. En un primer momento los textos se limitan a seguir de cerca los lugares más conocidos del Nuevo Testamento. Con los apologistas se inicia un proceso de justificación racional de las penas infernales. Justino presenta el infierno de la fe cristiana como la más eficaz contribución a la pacífica convivencia y al orden social: esta doctrina implica que existe una justicia eterna que no dejará impunes los crímenes de los malvados. Atenágoras sostiene que el pensamiento de un castigo eterno es un estímulo para la observancia de las normas morales. Orígenes en su gran intento de sistematización del pensamiento cristiano dijo que, al final, se tiene que llegar a una reconciliación universal. Fue el primero en poner en duda el carácter eterno de la condenación. Gran conocedor de las Escrituras y pensador profundo, lanza una teoría realmente subyugante.
  18. 18. Las penas impuestas por Dios son medicinales y, por tanto, temporales y los textos escriturísticos sobre el infierno tienen fundamentalmente una finalidad pedagógica. Ampliando esta teoría en términos cósmicos, elabora entonces Orígenes la doctrina de la restauración de todas las cosas después de un proceso de purificación y piensa que en la resurrección final se convertirán incluso los demonios. A esto se lo llama apocatástasis. Toda una serie de grandes padres lo siguió en esta esperanza, Gregorio de Nisa, Dídimo,Diodoro de Tarso, Teodoro de Mopsuestia, Evagrio Póntico, y, por algún tiempo, también Jerónimo. ¿Seríaposible, a partir de las tesis origenistas, rescatar como positiva la intuición que atisba la posibilidad de que todos, al final, consigan la salvación, afirmando una salvación incluso para los demonios? En estos temas hay que tener cuidado de no meterse en un campo de certezas que sólo pertenece a Dios. En los documentos del magisterio, la doctrina del infierno aparece en época tardía. Recién el llamado Símbolo “Quicumque” (siglos V-VI) afirma que Cristo … ha de venira juzgara los vivos y a los muertos, y a su venida todos los hombreshan de resucitarcon sus cuerpos y dar cuenta de sus propios actos, y los que obraron bien, irán a la vida eterna… los que mal, al fuego eterno. Esto lo reitera el concilio de Letrán IV, en 1215, todos resucitarán para recibirsegúnsus obras, ora fueron buenas, ora fueron malas; aquéllos, con el diablo, castigo eterno; y éstos, con Cristo, gloria sempiterna. Para Inocencio II en 1201, el pecado es doble, original y actual. La pena del pecadooriginal es la carencia de la visión de Dios; la pena del pecado actual es el tormento del infierno eterno... Esta doctrina la repiten los dos Concilios de Lion en 1245 y 1274 en diálogo con los griegos. Juan XXII en 1221, enseña que las almas de aquellos que salen del mundo en pecado mortal o sólo con el pecado original, bajan inmediatamente al infierno, para ser, sin embargo, castigados con penas distintas y en lugares distintos. Esta afirmación va a dar lugar al teologúmeno del Limbo. Un siglo más tarde (1336) la constitución dogmática Benedictus Deus define la vida eterna como visión inmediata de Dios, por lo cual podríamos decir que la condenación consiste en la no visión de Dios.
  19. 19. Las creencias dogmaticas suponen la existencia de hecho de bienaventurados, pero no ocurre lo mismo en lo tocante a la muerte eterna. Que exista o no depende de una condición: que alguien muera en pecado mortal actual. De hecho en el Magisterio no se define la realidad fáctica de la perdición, sino su posibilidad. La Lumen gentium toca el tema del infierno transcribiendo diversos textos del Nuevo Testamento (LG 48). La primera redacción no mencionaba la muerte eterna; ésta se introdujo en el texto definitivo a petición de varios Padres, y es presentada como una posibilidad que ha de estimularnos a la constante vigilancia. Se rechazó otra petición que deseaba ver afirmada la existencia de hecho de condenados. El triunfo de Cristo y de los suyos es una certeza absoluta, predicable en cuanto tal y, en general, de la historia y de la comunidad humana. La condenación es una posibilidad, factible tan sólo en casos particulares. La doctrina de la Iglesia en lo tocante al infierno no permite tener certezas ni seguridades sobre si alguien ha sido condenado y quién lo ha sido. ALGUNAS REFLEXIONES PARA INICIADOS Algunas premisas 1. dos extremos cuando pensamos el infierno,  poner al mismo nivel de fe la vida eterna y la muerte eterna;  abolir toda posibilidad real de condenación a favor de una salvación sin excepciones (apocatástasis) 2. tenemos que reelaborar las imágenes populares del infierno, así lo alertó Juan Pablo II en una catequesis en 1999. 3. el infierno no es creación de Dios ni es voluntad suya, su origen tiene que buscarseen el mismo ser humano que tiene la divina capacidad de decir no a Dios.
  20. 20. 4. el infierno no es un lugar sino una situación en la que libre y definitivamente se ubica aquel que determinó alejarse de Dios; infierno es la completa frustración y vacuidad de una vida sin Dios. 5. nunca podemos olvidar que estamos en el terreno de las conjeturas: tenemos que pensar y hablar con humildad y modestia de lo que no sabemos ni experimentamos. 6. lo fundamental, lo que verdaderamente importa, es que Dios es amor y que sólo quiere y buscanuestra salvación con respeto absoluto de nuestra libertad. 7. la resistencia al amor de Dios tiene siempre algo de terrible y de irreparable para nosotros, nunca es un castigo, sino un dolor y una tragedia para Dios. No a la religión del terror Hace un tiempo circuló en Internet un artículo de Mario de Oliveira Porto, Fátima ¡nunca más!; resumen de un libro que no pude conseguir, editado en Portugal, por Editora Campo das letras, 1999. De todos modos se puede acceder sin problemas al relato de las apariciones. En Fátima Lucía pregunta a la aparición si ella y Jacinta irán al cielo, la respuesta es afirmativa, pero la aparición aclara que Francisco (un niño pequeño) para ir al cielo tiene “que rezarantes muchos rosarios”. Luego Lucía pregunta por dos amigas de la hermana, fallecidas. La Aparición responde que una de ellas está en el cielo, la otra “estará en el purgatorio hasta el fin del mundo”. A renglón seguido los invita a “soportar todos los sufrimientos que El quisiera enviarles como reparación de los pecados con que El es ofendido”. En otra ocasión la aparición abrió las manos y el reflejo de la luz parecía penetrarla tierra y vimos como un mar de fuego y sumergidos en este fuego los demonios y las almas como si fuesen brasas trasparentes y negras o bronceadas, de forma humana,que fluctuaban en el incendio llevadas por las llamas que de ellas mismas salían, juntamente con nubes de humo,cayendo hacia todos los lados, semejante a la caída de pavesas en grandes incendios, pero sin peso ni equilibrio, entre gritos y
  21. 21. lamentos de dolory desesperación que horrorizaban y hacían estremecer de pavor. Los demoniosse distinguían porsus formas horribles y asquerosas de animales espantosos y desconocidos, pero trasparentes como negros tizones en brasa. La Aparición dijo con bondad y tristeza: “Han visto el infierno, donde van las almas de los pobres pecadores. Para salvarlas Dios quiere estableceren el mundola devoción a mi Inmaculado Corazón. Si hacen lo que yo les digo se salvarán muchas almas y tendrán paz. Tomando un aspecto muy triste la Aparición añadió, “Recen, recen mucho y hagan sacrificios por los pecadores,porque muchas almas van al infierno por no tener quien se sacrifique y rece por ellas”. Los niños llevaban como cilicio una cuerda atada a la cintura. Era una de las más dolorosas mortificacionesque ofrecíanpor la conversión de los pecadores.No comíanmeriendas, dejaban de tomar agua. El terror era una constante en las vidas de estos tres niños. Vivían atribulados por el pecado,por el infierno y por la multitud de pecadores que van al infierno... todo puede conducir al infierno. La visión del infierno persiguió a los niños, aterrorizándolos, enfrentados a un Dios que espanta, que inspira miedo, que castiga, cansado de los pecados de sus criaturas, con su cólera a punto estallar. Para que esto no suceda los niños tendrán que sufrir y sufrir y sufrir y rezar muchos rosarios. La aparición les muestra un Dios más parecido a Moloch que al Dios de Jesús. Un Dios que exige sacrificios humanos para aplacar su ira, que se complace en ver autoflagelarse a los pobres, en una inmolación que puede llegar hasta el límite de las fuerzas y de la vida, ése es un Dios en rebeldía con el Evangelio, con más de demonio que de Dios. Es el monstruo que desde los albores de la humanidad ha vivido en nuestro inconsciente colectivo, en donde, manifiestamente, aún no ha llegado la buena nueva liberadora de todo miedo, que es el Evangelio de Jesús.
  22. 22. Evidentemente que habría que desterrar definitivamente de nuestra piedad, liturgia, moral, teología, de toda vida cristiana, todo atisbo de una religión que mantiene sujeta la conciencia de sus fieles por el miedo. Los súbditos padecían el terror ante los inexorables castigos del monarca divino que en el momento oportuno pasaría cuentas por todas las infracciones a sus leyes, decretos, preceptos, normas que cubrían como telaraña todos los resquicios de la vida cotidiana. El infierno ha funcionado como factor de moralización, el miedo al castigo de Dios ha servido para controlar las conciencias, reforzar los sistemas autoritarios, reafirmar el poder absoluto, poner las instituciones a cubierto de la crítica. No podemospermitir que las imágenes del infierno sigan manteniendo una religión del terror que nada tiene que ver con Jesús. Despojar al Infierno de la imaginaria cultural La Divina Comedia de Dante Alighieri se ha vuelto paradigma del infierno popular. Dante visita infierno, purgatorio y cielo. Virgilio, el poeta, lo guía en su visita al infierno, definido como un lugareterno,donde se oye un aullar desesperado,dondese ven, dolientes,las antiguas sombras, gritando todas la segunda muerte. Se lee en la puerta de entrada: por mí se va hasta la ciudad doliente, por mí se va al eterno sufrimiento, por mí se va a la gente condenada… han de dejar los que aquí entraren, toda esperanza.Dante deja claro que el hacedor del infierno ha sido el gran arquitecto, la divina potestad, el saber sumo y el amor primero. Apenas se ingresa se escuchan suspiros, llantos y altos ayes en un aire sin estrellas, hórridas blasfemias, palabras de dolor, acentos de ira, roncos gritos al son de manotazos…. Pero esto todavía no es el infierno propiamente dicho… son las tristes almas de gente que vivió sin gloria y sin infamia, de ángeles que no se rebelaron, por lealtad a ellos mismos. No son lo suficientemente hermosos para ir al cielo, y así vagan desnudos y azuzados siempre por moscones y avispas y teniendo a sus pies repugnantes gusanos. No estamos aún en el lugar del llanto sino de los suspiros. Una gran muchedumbre de mujeres,de niños y de hombres sufre una pena sin tormento… Muchedumbre de los que no pecaron, que tienen méritos,
  23. 23. pero están sin el bautismo. Por ese solo defecto, no por otra culpa, están perdidos y condenados a vivirsin esperanza en el deseo. Por el simple hecho de no estar bautizada gente de mucho valor estaba suspendida en el limbo. Jesús, al morir sacó de esta sombra a Adán, Abel, Noé, Moisés, Abraham, David, Israel, Raquel, y a otros muchos a los cuales hizo santos. Antes de la venida de Cristo no se salvaba ni un solo espíritu humano. En ese estado de suspensión indolora Dante encontró a Homero, a Horacio, Ovidio; Lucano, Electra, Héctor, Eneas, César… y otra serie de personajes importantes de la historia, como Sócrates, Platón, Demócrito, Anaxágoras, Tales y Diógenes, Empédocles, Heráclito y Zenón; Dioscórides; Orfeo, Tulio, Livio y Séneca; Euclides, Tolomeo, Hipócrates, Galeno y Avicena, y a Averroes…. Los adultos pobres y sin fama al morir no tienen siquiera el privilegio del Limbo, o están bautizados, o condenados. En el infierno la divina venganza impone el castigo merecido, clérigos, papas y cardenales están condenados por su avaricia. Los tiranos que vivieron de sangre y de rapiña hervían en un bullir rojizo, sumergidos hasta las cejas, hasta la garganta o hasta el pecho, de acuerdo a sus maldades. Dante describe minuciosamente el horrible modo de ejercer Dios la justicia. Había condenados que eran perseguidos por negros canes que los despedazaban trozo a trozo. Rebaños de almas desnudas llorando llenas de miseria en un arenal donde, muy lentamente, llueven copos de fuego dilatados, como nieve en los Alpes si no hay viento. Dante encuentra una bestia que apesta todo el mundo, con cara de un buen hombre, y de serpiente todo lo restante, garras peludas en las axilas;en la espalday el pecho y ambos flancos pintados. Al aire toda su cola movía, cerrando arriba la horca venenosa, que a guisa de escorpión la punta armaba. A cada paso se encuentra con nuevos pesares, nuevos castigos y verdugos nuevos. En un foso ve gente zambullida en el estiércol, tan de mierda llenos que no sabía si eran laicos o frailes. A otros con más de cien arpones le pinchaban, como el cocinero hace meter la carne en la caldera, con los tridentes, para que no flote,
  24. 24. “¿Quierenque le pinche -decíanse--,en el trasero?”Y respondían, “Sí, pínchale fuerte”… El jefe, a manera de seña, hizo una trompeta de su culo. La rígida justicia hiere especialmente el lugar en que se ha pecado. Lo más profundo del infierno, donde habita Lucifer es un lago de hielo. En el hielo había sombras, castañeteando el diente cual cigüeñas, mil rostros por el frío amoratados, Dante siente terror de aquellos hielos. Luciferera una bestia con varias cabezas y en cada boca hería con los dientes a un pecador, ensañándose especialmente con Judas Iscariote. La teología, la catequesis, la piedad, la liturgia, han dejado de lado las descripciones morbosas de los tormentos físicos y las torturas refinadas, los monstruos, el carácter real del fuego. Si en una época esos castigos pudieron parecer apropiados y útiles, tanto para Dios como para el pecador, hoy nos parecen aberraciones. Por más que aún quedan prácticas perversas, soy muy pocos los gobiernos que admiten la tortura como método,pocos los países que apoyan la pena de muerte. Desde la célebre declaración de los llamados “derechos” humanos, se supone que también Dios los respete en la otra vida. La abundante imaginería que la iglesia usó en su historia para describirel infierno provino desde fuera de la Escritura y de la tradición apostólica. Se fue introduciendo desde el paganismo. Así lo vemos claramente en la Divina Comedia, donde encontramos a Platón, a Virgilio... a tantos otros célebres paganos. Esta parafernalia de imágenes llegó a constituir el terror de generaciones de creyentes. Pero mucho más lamentable, yo diría que casi irremediable, fue la introducción en la fe de la ideologíafeudal que se convirtió en el marco cultural, ideológico, político que contaminó la noción de Dios, del hombre, del pecado, de la fe, de la redención. Se define a Dios como al supremo Señor feudal y a los hombres como sus vasallos. Así resume Tomás de Aquino el pensamiento de Anselmo, La satisfacción porel pecadopuedesersuficiente de dos maneras. Una, perfecta, cuando compensa adecuadamente la culpa cometida. En tal sentido no pudo ser suficiente la satisfacción ofrecida por un puro hombre, porque toda la naturaleza humana estaba corrompida por el pecado; y ni la bondad de una persona ni la de muchas era capaz de
  25. 25. compensar equilibradamente el daño de toda la naturaleza. Además, el pecado cometido contra Dios tiene una cierta infinitud por razón de la majestad infinita de Dios,la ofensa es tanto más grave cuanto mayor es la dignidad de la persona ofendida. Por eso fue precisoque,para lograruna satisfacción perfecta, la obra del reparador tuviese una eficacia infinita,por ejemplo,la de un Dios y hombre a la vez (STh- IIIa q. 1 a 2 ad 2). El pecado original es la ley universal de la cual nada ni nadie puede escapar. Para Tomás, por más que la pena de los que son castigados sólo por el pecado original es más ligera, éste merece pena perpetua, pues nunca verán el reino de Dios los niños que, sin el bautismo, murieron con el pecado original (STh- I-IIae q. 87 a 5 obj). Esta doctrina la plasma Dante cuando describe el primer círculo infernal y la dogmatiza su contemporáneo Juan XXII. La ofensa hecha al Supremo Soberano (feudal) Dios es una ofensa infinita, porque el ofendido es infinito y ésta no puede quedar impune porque el honor del Dios (feudal) exige reparación. Dios no puede renunciar a su honor ofendido, pues eso equivaldría a renegar de su soberanía. En la ideología medieval el orden de la justicia tiene que ser restablecido. Dios no puede perdonar sin exigir justicia, que le impide a su infinita misericordia perdonar el pecado. Dice Tomás que “Dios no se deleita en las penas de los condenados, sino que se deleita en el orden de su justicia, que las exige” (STh- I-IIae q. 87 a 3 ad 3). La pena proporcionada al pecado original sería que la humanidad entera debería ser condenada al infierno, pero como el supremo y perfecto soberano no puede fracasar ni equivocarse tiene que haber un camino para la satisfacción.Aquí aparece la lógica de la obra de un reparadorque tuviese una eficacia infinita,porejemplo,la de un Dios y hombre a la vez. En Estados Unidos la mayoría se profesacristiano y la pena de muerte sigue vigente en muchos estados. En el occidente cristiano legitima la guerra y no se la ve, en principio, incompatible con los principios cristianos.
  26. 26. La “ira de Dios” es algo real y los justos desean que se vierta sobre los injustos. Detrás de todas las justiﬁcaciones o condenas cristianas de la violencia hay una imagen de Dios. Los cristianos que aceptan la violencia como parte integrante de la vida cristiana aceptan la violencia en Dios, y los que no la aceptan rechazan a un Dios violento. En la teoría anselmiana de la satisfacción, en la que Dios es “el necesitado desacriﬁcio”,y Jesús “el que ha de cargar con el castigo”, la violencia se da por supuesta. Para salvar la humanidad Dios trasladaba a su Hijo amado la ira que tenía ante el pecado de un primer hombre. Dios aparece como un juez temible, un señor ofendido de espíritu rencoroso, esclavo de su justicia y que ha perdido el buen juicio. Un Dios incompatible con la idea bíblicade un Dios amoroso y compasivo. Tal idea de Dios está en la base de la idea del infierno. Las teorías de la satisfacción sitúan la violencia en el mismo seno de la divinidad, y suponen que lo violento tiene que aparecer en todos los niveles humanos o divinos de la existencia. Estamos ante una moral violenta. El pecado del hombre se convirtió en el eje de la historia, de la teología, de la espiritualidad, de la liturgia, de la piedad popular... La iniciativa del amor gratuito de Dios que regala y que perdona pasó a segundo lugar en todos los planos de la experiencia cristiana, de la teología y de la piedad, inclusive en el tema de la redención. El valor de la encarnación como misterio de divinización del universo desaparece del horizonte cristiano, al menos en la iglesia latina. El juridicismo contaminó toda la teología. Creo que sigue siendo necesario en teología despojar al infierno del folklore y de la ideología. No podemos poner en el centro de la experiencia cristiana la justicia vindicativa de un dios señor feudal. El infierno es creación del hombre Una teologíaque no supo mantener la lógica del amor (recordemos el ordo amoris, el ordinate volens de Escoto) acabó construyendo al infierno como la máquina de castigar, como el resultado más implacable y más completo de la venganza de Dios. Dios no puede crear ni querer el pecado, tampoco puede crear o querer el infierno. La muerte eterna es solamente el fruto del pecado, de una opción libre del ser humano. El infierno no es creación de Dios. El infierno es creación del hombre. El cielo sólo puede existir como
  27. 27. don de Dios; el infierno sólo puede existir como fabricación del hombre. Pensemos solamente en América Latina, continente que se dice católico, donde los mismos creyentes han producido un cúmulo tal de injusticias e indignidades que exige a los creyentes a no culpar a Dios de estos “infiernos”creados por el pecado del ser humano. Más de un teólogo latinoamericano pregunta a los que no pueden creer en el infierno ultramundano si tampoco creen en los infiernos existentes en la tierra. Dice, por ejemplo Libanio en su “Escatología cristiana”: “A los burgueses... no les gusta el infierno. Saben que, si el infiernoexiste,serán los primeros inscritos en la lista.Si nos colocamos en la perspectiva de los pobres..., deberemos admitir que si el infierno no existiera sería preciso inventarlo”. Los que reconocen en la historia situaciones auténticamente infernales, deberán admitir la aptitud del hombre para instaurar y consolidarlo que la fe llama infierno,una situación de malversación de lo humano,de perdición. Si existen los infiernos intrahistóricos, puede existir el infierno meta histórico; en aquéllos está hecho el ensayo general de éste, están ya dados sus ingredientes básicos. El Catecismo de la iglesia católica introduce la noción de pecado estructural, “... el pecadoconvierte a los hombres en cómplices unos de otros, hace reinar entre ellos la concupiscencia, la violencia y la injusticia. Los pecados provocan situaciones sociales e institucionales contrarias a la bondad divina. Las estructuras de pecado son expresión y afecto de los pecados personales. Inducen a sus víctimas a cometer a su vez el mal. En un sentido analógico constituyen un pecado social” (1869). La encíclica Sollicitudo rei socialis abunda en este tema, Estamos en un mundo sometido a estructuras de pecado…, se debe hablar de “estructuras de pecado”,… que se fundan en el pecado personal y, por consiguiente, están unidas siempre a actos
  28. 28. concretos de las personas, que las introducen, y hacen difícil su eliminación. Y así estas mismas estructuras serefuerzan,se difunden y son fuente de otros pecados, condicionando la conducta de los hombres. “Pecado” y “estructuras de pecado”, son categorías que no se aplican frecuentemente a la situación del mundo contemporáneo. Sin embargo, no se puede llegarfácilmente a una comprensión profunda de la realidad que tenemos ante nuestros ojos, sin dar un nombre a la raíz de los males que nos aquejan. Un análisis socio-político quedaría trunco sin la referencia formal al “pecado” y a las “estructuras de pecado”.... Y como es obvio, no son solamente los individuos quienes pueden ser víctimas de estas dos actitudes de pecado,puedenserlo también las Naciones y los bloques.Y esto favorece mayormente la introducción de las “estructuras de pecado”, de las cuales he hablado antes. Si ciertas formas de “imperialismo” moderno se consideraran a la luz de estos criterios morales,se descubriría que bajo ciertas decisiones, aparentemente inspiradas solamente por la economía o la política,se ocultanverdaderas formas de idolatría, dinero, ideología, clase social y tecnología (Nº 36-38). El que crea para los demás unas condiciones de vida infernales, torturantes, aplastantes, el que se complace en acumular tesoros para sí mismo buscando su confort y su bienestar a costa del sudor y de la sangre de los demás, el que destruye las relaciones fraternales entre las personas, actúa satánicamente y va dejando en la historia un rastro de muerte y desolación el que aquí y ahora, en el tiempo y en la historia, en la trama de la vida real y de las estructuras sociales injustas, gesta el infierno… para el hacedor de muerte, la muerte segunda aparece como posibilidad concreta. “Babilonia, la grande” no es un caos, es una estructura monstruosa bien organizada jerárquicamente: es un sistema terrestre donde viven el Dragón, las dos bestias, los reyes de la tierra, los comerciantes, los marineros. Babilonia es una construcción puramente humana,
  29. 29. monstruosamente humana. Es un sistema perverso tanto en lo económico, como en lo religioso, lo social y lo político. Babilonia no solo simboliza un modelo de convivencia nefasto sino un proyecto que pretende incluir a todos los hombres, hasta convertirse en el único sistema, cerrado a lo trascendente. Dios formula su condena contra Babilonia y para el Apocalipsis ésta la realiza en la historia: dispone en contra de Babilonia a las fuerzas políticas económicas que ella misma puso en funcionamiento: es en definitiva una autocondena. De hecho la tierra ya estaba arruinada por los sistemas que se situaron en oposición al reino de Dios: la condenaconsiste en “arruinar a los que arruinaronla tierra”.Dios desata los poderes de corrupción y violencia generados por el poder político idolátrico. Es el hombre que se autocondena, llamado a la libertad ha escogidola prisión de su yo egoísta, llamado a la luz y vive en las tinieblas; llamado a dar vida optó por matar. El pecado es, ante todo, el no a Dios. Luego el infierno será la existencia sin Dios. Esta es su esencia, como la comunión con Dios era la esencia de la vida eterna. En realidad no sabemos lo que es vivir sin Dios. Hemos sido hechos para él y no poder llegar a él es perder absolutamente el sentido de una existencia que ya no tiene objeto. La frustración mayor reside en la ausencia de Dios. La muerte eterna es la sanción inmanente de la culpa. No hay un “castigo divino”. El castigo está latente en la estructura del pecado y del pecador. Es el fruto consumado de un proyecto de vida autárquica, autosuficiente, egolátrica. El hombre posee una dignidad absoluta, la de poder decir un no a Dios. Puede hacer una historia para sí, centrada en su yo. El infierno es el endurecimiento de una persona en el mal. Es por lo tanto un estado del hombre y no un lugar a donde es arrojado el pecador. Infierno es un estado del hombre, que se identificó con su situación egoísta, que se petrificó en su decisión de pensar sólo en sí y en sus cosas y no en los otros y en Dios.
  30. 30. No es Dios quien condena, sino que es el pecador el que se condena a sí mismo, es el condenado quien quiere seguir obstinado contra Dios, de manera que está siempre haciendo comenzar el infierno. Si el infierno consiste en el completo y definitivo distanciamiento de Dios: si es el hombre autodeterminado a no relacionarse ni con Dios, ni con sus congéneres, ni con las creaturas… el hombre no tiene poder para crear verdaderos infiernos en la tierra, por más dolor, sufrimientos, torturas que pueda inventar: es imposible un completo y absoluto distanciamiento de Dios. En los campos de concentración, en la marginalidad más absoluta, los “condenados” tienen fe viva en Dios, son solidarios, se aman y se dejan amar. Un campo de torturas en la tierra puede ser más parecido al cielo que al infierno. La eternidad del infierno De parte de la creatura El infierno es, ante todo y sobre todo, lo que Dios no quiere. Es como la síntesis de todo lo que desde la libertad humana es capaz de frustrar el proyecto deificador trinitario. Nunca debe ser interpretado como una acción positiva de Dios, como un castigo. Menos aún -so pena de incurrir en blasfemia-, como una venganza. El infierno se origina siempre de nuestro lado, de la limitación o malicia de la libertad humana. Resume algo que, si es que llega a concretarse,es porque nosotros lo escogemos. Todo lo que en la vida presente equivale a una existencia falseada, frustrada y vacía, puede ser entendido como anticipo parcial de lo que un día puede manifestarse plenamente. Si vemos al infierno como autocondena nos ubicamos automáticamente en una perspectiva contraria a la lógica punitiva, jurídica y objetiva de noción feudal de Dios.Nos situamos en el terreno de la libertad y de la autonomía humanas. Dios deja de aparecer como el vengador de su honor ultrajado, para revelarse como el amante siempre dispuesto a reconciliar, como el padre que siempre espera y recibe con los brazos abiertos y sin condiciones al hijo que vuelve. Los seres humanos se presentan como sujetos que escogen y deciden su destino.
  31. 31. Juan Pablo II (“Reconciliacióny penitencia”,19) dice que el mysterium iniquitatisha de entenderse desde el“mysterium pietatis”,por lo que el hombre necesariamente busca el bien, aunque a veces lo haga a tientas y equivocándose.Cuando el hombre hace el mal, lo hace “bajo alguna especie de bien”. La GS es optimista en su lectura de la realidad: el hombre contemporáneo camina hoy hacia el desarrollo pleno de su personalidady haciael descubrimiento y afirmación crecientes de sus derechos (GS 41). La idolatría, el gran pecado que subyace a todo pecado,no es fruto de la imperfección creatural humana. Configurado desde siempre en Cristo, sintiendo en sí la marca de la ilimitación divina, el hombre termina por admirarse en exceso. Se emborracha de su poder, de su sabiduría, y en acto narcisista se adora a sí mismo o a una imagen que lo representa. Adora sus ideas, sus estructuras, sus ciudades, absolutiza todas sus hechuras (Sab 13,1-10). El maniqueísmo ambiental está anclado en la conciencia plurisecular del hombre que allí encuentra una manera fácil de explicar el misterio del bieny delmal co-existentes.Es fácil y fascinantemente operativa la creaciónde un cielo con dioses buenos y dioses malos, así como una película con vaqueros e indios, con policías y ladrones, alemanes y norteamericanos, patriotas y antipatrias... católicos y herejes. Porque así dividido el campo, es muy simple la solución. Basta eliminar al contrario; matar a los comunistas y fusilar a los capitalistas; exiliar a los malos patriotas; expulsar de la Iglesia; amputar un brazo o quemar una casa... Es fácil imaginar unos van al cielo donde habita Dios y otros al infierno donde Dios está ausente… Es tentadoramente fácil, pero aberrante. Si podemos jugar con la idea de la autocondena, del autojuicio, una inmortalidad para la condenación resulta muy difícil de comprender. No podemosimaginar dentro de la revelación de Cristo un reino eterno sin Dios junto al reino eternamente feliz de Dios: los dualismos siempre han tentado a los creyentes de todas las religiones y siempre han sido descartados por el magisterio de la iglesia. Según el Catecismo, el pecado en sentido estricto (grave, mortal) implica materia grave, pleno conocimiento, entero consentimiento (1857-1860) y puede ser una elección libre y sin retorno del hombre (1861). El pecado es un acto personal, consciente, deliberado, libre,
  32. 32. informado. Acto de un hombre que quiere oponerse a Dios y a su proyecto sobre el hombre y sobre el mundo en su devenir. ¿Puede alguien pronunciar un no tan decisivo que no le permita ya nunca más decir un sí? Uno se pregunta ¿Una creatura puede llegar a ser suficientemente libre e informada como para pecar mortalmente? ¿Puede la creatura realizar su existencia como un no inconmovible a la interpelación divina? ¿Puede una libertad finita llegar a disponer totalmente de sí misma? ¿Puede hacerse tan totalmente mala que no quede nada bueno en ella? ¿Es posible una opción por el mal absoluto por parte de la creatura?. ¿Queda después de la muerte un ejercicio efectivo de la libertad? ¿No podrá la creatura continuar después de la muerte su camino de conversión? De parte de Dios Juan Duns Scoto tuvo la genialidad de romper la cárcel ideológica, el círculo infernal de pecado, ofensa, justicia, satisfacción condigna, mérito y demérito… Su horizonte hermenéutico solamente es comprensible en el marco de un teocentrismo trinitario radical. Escoto parte de la contemplación de una Trinidad feliz en el conocimiento y amor de su esencia infinitamente amable: se sitúa en la vorágine de la perijóresis divina. En la Trinidad nace el designio de la predestinación de Cristo, por puro y libre acto de amor ordenado. Dios se ama primero a sí mismo, con amor “castísimo”, sin ninguna contaminación utilitaria, simplemente porque se conoce como infinitamente amable. Luego quiere libremente a Alguien distinto de sí que le ame con pleno amor, y así predestina al hombre Jesús a la unión hipostática. Cristo será el latreuta, el amante por excelencia. En el proyecto divino sobre el universo, los hombres y todos los seres del cosmos son queridos por Dios como coamantes en unión con el Amador, Cristo.
  33. 33. Escoto se imagina la Trinidad como un «Centro de Amor», (Centrum Amoris), en cuya perijóresis giran como en círculos concéntricos las tres personas divinas, luego, Cristo, el pueblo de los elegidos, los ángeles y hombres, y, en la parte más externa, pero formando igualmente parte del mismo círculo, la creación entera. Esto supone que nada ni nadie puede alejar a la creatura de Dios.Que es imposible para la creatura alejarse de Dios. El ser humano, aún en la más abominable situación de pecado cae en la fuerza gravitacional del circulum amoris y no puede menos de tender hacia el Bien infinito. En todo caso esta sería la tragedia del condenado. Uno se pregunta: ¿Podráalguien escapardefinitivamente, “eternamente”,de la atracción gravitacional infinita del «Centro de Amor» trinitario? Quizá habría que repensar el tiempo de purificación, llamado purgatorio, como un tiempo transmundano de conversión, de un posible redireccionamiento de la aversión que es el pecado… Quizá el tema de la apocatástasis pueda ser repensado y reformulado como dato no menospreciable de la tradición escatológica cristiana. REFERENCIAS No he querido cargar el artículo con referencias y notas al pie de página. De todos modos quien quiera ver mucho del material utilizado puede consultar la bibliografía siguiente. LIBANIO, J.B. – BINGEMER, María Clara, Escatología cristiana, Colección Teología y Liberación, EP, Buenos Aires 1985. RUIZ DE LA PEÑA, Juan L., La otra dimensión. Escatología cristiana, Sal Terrae, Santander 1986. RATZINGER, Joseph, Escatología, Herder, Barcelona 1980. BOFF, Leonardo, La vida más allá de la muerte, CLAR, Bogotá 1981. - La vida más allá de la muerte, el presente, el futuro, su fiesta, su contestación, CLAR, Perspectivas, nº 6, 1973. - Hablemos de la otra vida, Sal Terrae, Santander 1981 (teología de la liberación). TAMAYO-ACOSTA, Juan José, La escatología cristiana, Ed. Verbo Divino, Estella 1993. TORNOS, Andrés, Escatología I-II, Comillas, Madrid 1989-1991.
  34. 34. TRUTWIN, Verner, Vita Eterna. Corso de Escatología. Queriniana, Brescia 1992. AA.VV., La otra dimensión. Escatología cristiana, Instituto Internacional de Teología a distancia, Madrid, s.f. BIFFI, Giacomo, Linee de escatología cristiana, Milán 1984. KEHL, Medard, Escatología, Ed. Sígueme, Salamanca 1992. NITROLA, Antonio, Escatología, PM, Casale 1991. NERI, Humberto, Escatología Bíblica, EDB, Bolonia 1994. NOCKE, Franz-Josef, Escatología, Herder, Barcelona 1980. PERROT, Charles, El descenso de Cristo a los infiernos en el NT, Selecciones de Teología, Julio – Septiembre, 1969. DUQUOC, Christian, Problemática teológica del descenso de Cristo a los infiernos, Selecciones de Teología, Julio – Septiembre 1969. ROVIRA BELLOSO, Josep M., Sobre el cielo y el infierno, Selecciones de Teología, Julio – Septiembre, 1974. MÜLLER, Gotthoid, Infierno y Apocatástasis, Selecciones de Teología, Octubre - Diciembre 1975 MAAS, Wilhelm, “Descendió a los infiernos”. Aspectos de un artículo de fe olvidado, Selecciones de Teología, Enero - Marzo 1982. SACHS, John R., Escatología actual: la salvación universal y el problema el infierno, Selecciones de Teología, Octubre – Diciembre, 1992. GESCHÉ, Adolphe, La agonía de la Resurrección o el descenso a los infiernos, Selecciones de Teología, Abril – Junio, 1995. TORRES QUEIRUGA, Andrés, Cuando decimos “infierno”, ¿qué queremos decir?, Selecciones de Teología, Julio – Septiembre, 1996, Encrucillada, 19 (1995) 213- 240. RUIZ de GOPEGUI, J. A., Infierno: ¿Revelación o fruto del imaginario colectivo?, Selecciones de Teología, Julio - Septiembre 2002 . BOROS, L., El espíritu de una reelaboración de la escatología, Concilium, 32, 247. GOZZELINO, Giorgio, Problemi e compiti dell´escatologia contemporánea. Come parlare dell´escatologia oggi, en “Salesianum”. LIV, (1992), 1, pp. 79-98. - Linamenti di escatología, LDC, Torino 1992. - Nell’atessa della beata esperanza. Saggio di Escatología Cristiana, LDC, Torino 1993. BEDRIÑÁN, Claudio Carlos, La dimensión socio-política del mensaje teológico del Apocalipsis, Roma 1996, pp. 364. ISBN 978-88-7652-711-1.
  35. 35. BOSETTI E. – COLACRAI A., “Contro quelli che rovinarono la terra; Saggio di Teologia Politica” en APOKALYPSIS; Percorsi nell’Apocalisse di Giovanni Scritti in onore di U. Vanni, S.J., Cittadella Editrice, Assisi 2005, , 594-615.

×