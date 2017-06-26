Leptospira en pediatría

GENERALIDADES  Enfermedad infecciosa Aguda comprendida por Zoonosis.  Género Leptospira ( L. Interrogans y L. biflexa) ...
EPIDEMIOLOGIA  37% en perros; 88,7 % en bovinos; 24,9 en ovinos; 69,9 % en porcinos; 47,2 % en roedores silvestres.  Rie...
Leptospirosis. Puesta al día Enna Zunino M. Rolando Pizarro P.
FISIOPATOLOGÍA  Piel erosionada, mucosas nasofaríngea, bucal, genital o conjuntiva.  Propiedades agresivas: Motilidad y ...
MANIFESTACIONES CLÍNICAS  Leptospirosis Anictérica.  Leptospirosis Ictérica. (síndrome de Weil)  Síndrome Pulmonar Hemo...
DIAGNÓSTICO DE LABORATORIO  Diagnóstico presuntivo:  Aglutinación microscópica ≥ 1/1000.  Aglutinación en placa positiv...
DIAGNÓSTICO DIFERENCIAL  Es múltiple por la especificidad del cuadro clínico. Leptospirosis. Puesta al día Enna Zunino M....
TRATAMIENTO  Medidas generales: Hidratación, CFV.  El tratamiento esta dado por  Reacción de Herxheimer. Corticosteroid...
TRATAMIENTO PROFILACTICO  De 9 a 12 años: una dosis semanal de 100 de doxiciclina.  Mayores de 12 años y adultos: una do...
