        Lezen Epub The Haunting of Beatrix Greene: Vol. 1

Beatrix Greene has made a name for herself in Victorian England as a reputable spiritual medium, but she�s a fraud: even she knows ghosts aren�t real. But when she�s offered a lucrative job by James Walker�a scientist notorious for discrediting pretenders like her�Beatrix takes the risk of a lifetime. If her s�ance at the infamously haunted Ashbury Manor fools him, she will finally have true financial freedom. If she fails, her secret will become her public shame.But James has his own dark secrets, and he believes only a true medium can put them to rest. When Beatrix�s s�ance awakens her real gift�and with it, a vengeful spirit�James finds that the answers he seeks are more dangerous than he could have imagined. Together, with a group of supernatural sleuths, Beatrix and James race to settle the ghost�s unrest before it strikes� or else they might not make it out of the haunted manor alive.New York Times bestselling author Rachel Hawkins, along with Ash Parsons and Vicky Alvear Shecter, weaves darkness, death, and a hint of desire into this suspenseful mystery for fans of Sherlock Holmes and Crimson Peak. .

