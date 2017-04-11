Historic Castles & Palaces of Spain
  1. 1. Historic Castles & Palaces of Spain
  2. 2. Description There are over 2,500 castles still standing in Spain and many of them can be purchased by private buyers. We offer a wonderful and amazing nationwide selection of castles and palaces situated in the breath- taking scenery of the country’s most beautiful natural regions. Whether you are looking for a smaller castle to use as a unique family home or a palatial palace to turn into a premium hotel, these impressive buildings offer a sense of history and prestige. Purchasing a castle in Spain offers you a piece of history, with battlements, towers, turrets and courtyards. Some are encircled by moats and gardens and most are situated on high ground, offering spectacular views out over the surrounding countryside and the extensive grounds that lie around the castle. Apart from the sheer glamour and wish fulfilment of living in a castle, buying one of these historic buildings brings many other benefits. Castles were built to withstand attack and keep their occupants safe from outside threats. This means that they are extremely secure and provide a great sense of safety along with peaceful tranquillity and very high levels of privacy. They are also very strongly built, with thick walls and solid foundations that were designed to last. Solid construction also provides high levels of insulation; retaining heat in the winter and keeping the inside cool and comfortable in the hot summer months. Many of the castle homes for sale on our site have been extensively renovated, while retaining their authentic appearance, and include modern features such as swimming pools, tennis courts and golf courses. Others have great development potential and will make perfect boutique hotels, conference centres or luxury business environments. We are proud to offer many of these unique architectural gems in our portfolio of luxury castles for sale.
  3. 3. This beautifully romantic 7-bedroom castle for sale is built into the walls of the historical, hilltop town of Trujillo. The main building measures 820m² and is distributed over 2 floors and a tower. It offers 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and boasts outstanding views over the local countryside. The castle is set on a plot of 1 hectare with an independent cottage, beautiful gardens and a swimming pool. An exceptional property with incredible views. Price: €1,300,000 more information
  4. 4. This magnificent 11th century castle with 10 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms for sale in the Catalan countryside is located in the heart of the village of Talamanca with wonderful views of the Pyrenees. The property is in good condition with various terraces, pool and lookout stations. The castle is famous for the Battle of Talamanca on 13th & 14th August 1714. It is obligatory for the property to be opened to the public during May each year. Price: €2.300.000 more information
  5. 5. This excellent 18th century stone masonry palace consists of the main building with a built size of 900m2, a combined outdoor and indoor swimming pool with a pool house and sauna, a garage for 4 cars, stables with a riding ring, a storage room and log storage for the winter, gardens, woodland and meadows. Price: €2.950.000 more information
  6. 6. This stunning palace is situated in the middle of the old city centre of Jerez de la Frontera, capital of Sherry wine production, in the Plaza de la Asunción. The house was the local jail in the 15th century although its origins were older, having been granted to one of the Knights that conquered Jerez in the 13th century. Price: €3.500.000 more information
  7. 7. Wonderful 16th century castle only 10 minutes from the town centre and 20 minutes from Barcelona. Originally constructed in the 12th Century, it was re-built 4 centuries later and still has the impressive original carved ceilings. The estate includes 2,700m2 of lawns and gardens and 80 hectares of woodland, some of which were originally vineyards. Price: €4.200.000 more information
  8. 8. Impressive style building located in a privileged spot in El Puerto de Santa María, being strategically situated close to the main residential areas and well connected to other municipalities. Price: €8.000.000 more information
  9. 9. This impressive castle along with an estate of 500 Hectares are located in Badajoz Region. Belonged to the military order of Alcantara. The castle was built in the XXIII century. It currently belongs to a family whose ancestors bought it in 1906 and undertook a millionaire reform leaving the castle in perfect conditions as it is in currently. It is the best area of Spain for hunting wood pigeons, closed to San Pedro mountains. Price: €14.500.000 more information
  10. 10. La Serreta is probably the oldest hunting estate in Spain. It is located in the province of Segovia. The castle was rebuilt in 1469 and converted into a palace in the years before Isabella I (Isabella the Catholic) was proclaimed Queen of Castell in Segovia and became a grand shooting lodge for the first Duke of Alburquerque, Don Beltran de la Cueva. Price: €23,000,000 (negotiable) more information
  11. 11. MORE PROPERTIES BY DUDLEY ESTATES Castles & Palaces Ibiza Beachfront Property Apt. Complex – Overview – Architect Design & Plans - Plans can be modified in any way - Possible to simply purchase the land - Zoned for private or commercial use (no hospitality permit attached) Villa Marroqui – View PDF - In 2016 the Villa Marroqui was rented by the Sultan of Brunei during the Polo Season. - It has been reserved again this year for the months of June, July and August for 200.000 Euros - However, the new owner can choose to honour or rescind the rental agreement. Casa de Luca de Tena – View PDF - Seville Palacio, last purchased for 30m Euros, is now on sale by the bank for 5m Euros - Bank must have LOI and 400k refundable deposit to delay going to auction Luxury Villas & Award Winning Vineyard in Private, Gated Community – Ronda - View PDF Luxury Country Villa – Sotogrande, Cadiz. Villa Las Sirenas is one of the most exceptional and exclusive private residences in Spain. - View PDF Luxury Hunting Estate, Country Home, Farm & Equestrian Estate – Seville. Extensive estate near the city of Sevilla, consisting of 2.700 hectares (6.672 acres) - View PDF Luxury Country Home, Barcelona – View PDF Luxury Hunting Estate & Livestock Farming, Seville – View PDF Beautiful Hunting Estate, Huelva – View PDF Luxury Country Home & Olive Grove – View PDF
  12. 12. Gary Thoulouis gary@dudley-estates.com +34 617 229 454 gary@Dudley-estate.com www.dudley-estates.com

