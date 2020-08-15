The global durable medical equipment (DME) market was valued at USD 170 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 270 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the global durable medical equipment (DME) market is driven by increasing chronic diseases, such as cancer and kidney failure. Strong reimbursement policies and technological advancements is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Increasing incidence of cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, cancer, and gynecological complications is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.