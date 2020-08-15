Antipsychotic drugs are mainly used to treat psychosis and are termed as neuroleptics or tranquilizers. These drugs are mainly used to treat common psychotic disorders, such as, delusions, hallucinations, schizophrenia, and others. These drugs are also used to treat severe nausea, anxiety, persistent hiccups, and agitation. For treatment of symptoms of psychosis in the short term, antipsychotic drugs are effectively used. There are long term adverse effects such as weight gain, involuntary movement disorders, metabolic syndrome, impotence, and gynecomastia related to the use of antipsychotic drugs.