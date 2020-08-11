Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Essential Steps to Start a Small Business Identify the business opportunity It is very difficult for companies to choose a...
Essential Steps to Start a Small Business Manage the startup fund for your business To setup a business the person should ...
Essential Steps to Start a Small Business Choose a business structure Determining the business structure of a company is n...
Essential Steps to Start a Small Business Choose a business location This is one of the majors ask once you are done with ...
Thank You Mobile: +971 50 4812157 | +971 55 3701232 Tel: +971 4 2555496 | Fax: +971 4 2501558 Email: sales@farahatco.net W...
Essential steps to start a small business
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Essential steps to start a small business

22 views

Published on

Here are the essential steps to start a small business

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Essential steps to start a small business

  1. 1. Essential Steps to Start a Small Business Identify the business opportunity It is very difficult for companies to choose a business with a multitude of opportunities. To set a business the person should have the passion and also understand the personality of the business. Built a business plan A business plan is a road map that helps to gain a biter understand about your business and industry structure. This blueprint mentions all the details regarding the capital requirements of starting a small business.
  2. 2. Essential Steps to Start a Small Business Manage the startup fund for your business To setup a business the person should invest some money to keep the business running. There are numerous ways to find start funds that will be different for each individual. The startups such as consulting require a few thousand setup initial marketing strategies. Choose a business name Choosing the right business name will help to distinguish your business from other competitors and also provide your customers with a reason to hire and aid in the branding of your company.
  3. 3. Essential Steps to Start a Small Business Choose a business structure Determining the business structure of a company is not to be taken lightly. This may depend mostly on the location and type of business. UAE has certain rules regarding set up a company. Get all your business licenses and permits Setting up a small business in UAE includes a lot of paperwork and complex procedures. Depending upon the type of activity and business structure the formalities may differ.
  4. 4. Essential Steps to Start a Small Business Choose a business location This is one of the majors ask once you are done with all the paperwork regarding the business. The place of a business is very important for the operation of your business, whether you will have a home office, a shared or private office space, or a retail location. Insurance for the business should be completed Owners of small business have the burden to manage the risk when starting the company initially. The best way is not to put the business at a risk at the initial stage without getting the proper small business insurance to protect your company in the event of unforeseen situations or litigation.
  5. 5. Thank You Mobile: +971 50 4812157 | +971 55 3701232 Tel: +971 4 2555496 | Fax: +971 4 2501558 Email: sales@farahatco.net Web: https://www.farahatco.net/ 6

×