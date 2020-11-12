Articulo virus de la rabia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN CRISTOBAL DE HUAMANGA FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS BIOLÓGICAS Departamento Académico de Microbiología Escuela Profesional de Biología Virología BM – 543 Grupo N° 09 Virus de la Rabia Docente: • MCs. Alarcón Guerrero, José Alumno: • Contreras Atao, Betzabet • Coras Cisneros, Liz Annelly • Cotrado Candia, Gary Heynar • Fernández Palomino, Marleny • Flores Huaraca, Cesar Arturo • Gamboa Huamaní, Yose Ayacucho – Perú 2020
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN CRISTÓBAL DE HUAMANGA Facultad de Ciencias Biológicas Área Académica de Microbiología Nota Científica-Técnica N° 9 – 2020 Rhabdovirus: Virus de la Rabia Contreras, Betzabet; Coras, Liz; Cotrado, Gary; Fernández, Marleny; Flore, Arturo; Gamboa, Yoselyn, Estudiantes del Curo de Virología del Departamento Académico de Microbiología Facultad de Ciencias Biológicas – Universidad Nacional de San Cristóbal de Huamanga INTRODUCCIÓN El virus de la rabia (RABV) pertenece a la familia Rhabdoviridae, género Lyssavirus. Se trata de un virus con ARN monocatenario negativo. Presenta una morfología en forma de bala, con una nucleocápside helicoidal y una envoltura lipídica de la que sobresalen glicoproteínas con forma de espícula. Cada partícula mide aproximadamente 75 nanómetros (nm) de diámetro y 180 nm de longitud. (1) El virus infecta Humanos, mamíferos (cánidos, quirópteros, felinos, ovinos, caprinos, porcinos, equinos, roedores, mustélidos).La transmisión de esta enfermedad del virus ocurre a través de la mordedura de un animal infectado, también por el contacto de la saliva con mucosa o una herida abierta. En este artículo se dará a conocer al virus del género Lyssavirus causante de la Rabia tanto en su forma estructural, genética y replicación viral (2). El primer gran brote de la Rabia descrita fue en Francia en 1271 donde se dio la gran epidemia. En la actualidad el virus de la Rabia es una enfermedad prevenible mediante vacunación que afecta a más de 150 países y territorios. En la gran mayoría de las muertes por rabia es el ser humano, causado por la mordedura del perro, siendo esta la fuente de la infección (3). MORFOLOGÍA Figura1. Estructura del virus de la rabia (6) Estos virus pertenecen al Grupo 5 de la clasificación de Baltimore. (4) .Su material genético es una cadena de ARN lineal monocatenario. El virus de la Rabia sólo tiene cinco proteínas, constituida por una capa de lípidos que se forma al salir de las células infectadas, cuya superficie contiene una glicoproteína (proteína G) que adorna la envoltura, es muy abundante y además es el mayor componente antigénico del virus y frente a ella se pueden formar anticuerpo.Esta capa de lípidos envuelve una matriz proteica, formada por la proteína M, que rodea y protege a la cadena de ARN lineal. En el interior de esta nucleocápsida se encuentran las proteínas N (nucleoproteína), P (nucleocápside) y L (transcriptasa) (Figura 1). Esta última es la responsable de la replicación y transcripción de la molécula de ARN lineal que dará lugar a nuevas partículas víricas durante la infección.(5) a. Proteína G (de superficie). Esta es la glicoproteína que forma una espina en la superficie saliendo de la misma como trímeros. Hay cerca de 1200 proteínas G (400 trímeros) por particular viral. Es una proteína transmembrana con una secuencia de señal N-terminal. La proteína G se fija a los receptores celulares y es el blanco de anticuerpos neutralizantes. Hay tres cadenas sacarosas unidas por enlaces N-glicosídicos. La penetración del virus al citoplasma toma lugar por una vía endocítica y no por la membrana plasmática. Esto es porque el trímero de proteína G sufre un cambio de conformación a un pH de 6.1 que lo hace más estable y probablemente permite que una región hidrofóbica de la molécula sea expuesta y se embeba en la membrana de la célula a ser infectada. b. Proteína M (matriz). Esta es una proteína periférica de membrana (originalmente la M era por membrana) que parece bordear la superficie interna de la membrana viral, aunque esto sigue en
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN CRISTÓBAL DE HUAMANGA Facultad de Ciencias Biológicas Área Académica de Microbiología Nota Científica-Técnica N° 9 – 2020 controversia. Puede actuar como un puente entre la membrana o la proteína G y la nucleocápside. c. Nucleocápside. Esta es el núcleo de ribonucleoproteína infeccioso. Tiene una estructura helicoidal que descansa sobre la membrana. En micrografías de electrones con tinción negativa, tal como se ve en la figura 1, la nucleocápside tiene una apariencia estriada. d. Proteína N (Nucleoproteína). Esta es la principal proteína estructural y cubre el genoma de ARN. Protege al genoma de las nucleasas y mantiene su conformación de forma tal que permite la transcripción hasta la traducción. e. Proteína L (Larga) y NS (no estructural, también conocida como P (fosfo). Juntas forman la ARN polimerasa ARN dependiente o transcriptasa. La proteína L tiene un peso molecular de 240 kilo Daltons y su gen ocupa casi el 60% del genoma.(6) GENOMA Figura 3. Genoma del Lissavirus (7) El genoma del virus de la rabia está constituido por 11 932 nucleótidos que codifican para cada una de las 5 proteínas que presentan, esto permite la facilidad de estudiar los elementos reguladores de la transcripción y traducción en el virus. Estas 5 proteínas han permitido el estudio de la secuencia completa del genoma a través de la misma secuencia de aminoácidos que presentan en genes N, P, M, G y L.(8) Este grupo de genes esta flanqueado por secuencias reguladoras 3’ leader y 5’ tráiler, parcialmente complementarias y no traducibles, que contienen secuencias promotoras para el inicio de la replicación del genoma. Cada ORF (Open Reading Frame) esta flanqueado por señales de inicio TI (transcription Initiaction) y final de la transcripción o poliadenilación TTP (Transcription Termination/Polyadenylation), las cuales están relativamente conservadas y participan en la regulación de la expresión de los cinco ARNm correspondientes. (9) Una de las peculiaridades del gen del virus de la rabia es que existe un gran INTERGEN que se ubica entre los genes (cistrones) que codifican a la proteína G y L, comprendido por 423 nucleótidos. Esta región de INTERGEN fue denominado “pseudogen II”. Esta región posee una señal de parada para la transcripción al igual que los demás genes, lo que implica que en el momento de la transcripción podría detenerse en la señal de parada del gen G codificando a la proteína G, o podría ignorar y continuar con la transcripción reconociendo al “pseudogen II” y transcribir un ARNm largo G- que codifica a la misma proteína G. La transcripción del gen G más el pseudogen, produce un ARNm largo que están presentes en algunas cepas como “Flury Hep” o “PV”. Se desconoce el significado biológico exacto, pero podría tener este fenómeno un papel regulador en la tasa de transcripción del gen L y consecuencia a su expresión de este gen.(8) El gen que codifica para la proteína N esta se extiende desde el nucleótido 71 al 1421. El siguiente que codifica para la proteína NS comienza en el nucleótido 1514 hasta el 2405. Y el gen codificante de la proteína M se extiende desde la posición 2496 hasta el 3101.(10)
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN CRISTÓBAL DE HUAMANGA Facultad de Ciencias Biológicas Área Académica de Microbiología Nota Científica-Técnica N° 9 – 2020 PROCESO DE REPLICACIÓN Figura 4. Replicación del virus de la rabia (11) El primer paso para que la infección de la rabia suceda es que un virión se adsorba a copias múltiples de una proteína específica de la membrana del huésped (paso1). La célula le envuelve en el endosoma (paso 2). Después de la internalización, una proteína celular de la membrana del endosoma bombea iones H+ desde el citosol hacia el interior del endosoma, la disminución consecuente del pH endosómico induce un cambio de conformación en la glicoproteína viral, conduciendo a la fusión de la envoltura viral con la bicapa lipídica endosomica y a la liberación de la nucleocápside helicoidal (NC) de la RNP en el citosol (3 y 4). La RNA polimerasa viral utiliza ribonucleosido trifosfatos en el citosol para replicar el genoma RNA viral (paso 5) y sintetizar los mRNA virales (pasos 6). Uno de los mRNA virales codifica la glucoproteína transmembrana, que se inserta en la membrana del retículo endoplasmático (RE) a medida que se esté sintetizado sobre los ribosomas adosados al RE (paso 7). (12) El carbohidratos se adiciona al dominio mayor plegado dentro de la luz del RE es modificado a medida que la membrana la glicoproteína asociada pasan a través del aparato de Golgi (paso 8) Las vesículas con la glicoproteína madura se fusionan con la membrana plasmática del huésped y depositan la glicoproteína viral sobre la superficie de la célula con el dominio mayor de unión al receptor por fuera de ella (paso 9). Mientras tanto otros mRNA virales son traducidos sobre ribosomas de la célula huésped a proteínas de la nucleocápside, proteínas de la matriz y RNA polimerasa viral (paso 10). Estas proteínas son ensambladas con el genoma RNA viral replicado para formar la nucleocápside de la progenie (paso 11), que luego se asocia con el dominio citosólico de las glucoproteínas transmembrana en la membrana plasmática (paso 12). La membrana plasmática se pliega alrededor de la nucleocápside y forma un ´´brote´´ que finalmente es liberado (paso 13).(12)
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN CRISTÓBAL DE HUAMANGA Facultad de Ciencias Biológicas Área Académica de Microbiología Nota Científica-Técnica N° 9 – 2020 Patogenia Figura 5. Patogenia del virus de la rabia (13) La infección de este virus comienza con la penetración del virus hacia el cuerpo de la persona afectada. Generalmente por mordedura de un animal rabioso, esta saliva contenido al virus de la rabia se inocula en los tejidos y músculos subcutáneos y a partir de ese punto, el virus progresa hasta el sistema nervioso central. (14). De allí es capturado directamente por las fibras nerviosas sensitivas, motoras y autonómicas o presentarse un periodo de replicación en el musculo esquelético. (15). Pasando posteriormente, cuando la concentración vírica es suficiente, a las terminaciones nerviosas sensitivas no mielinizadas y/o placas terminales motoras. Este hecho adquiere una gran importancia práctica, ya que permite el aumento en el número de partículas víricas hasta alcanzar la dosis infectante. (16). Una vez captado por las fibras nerviosas, el virus viaja hacia los cuerpos de las neuronas motoras y sensoriales gracias al transporte axonal retrógrado y desde allí, es llevado hasta el sistema nervioso central (SNC). (15). Primero a nivel medular y más tarde cerebral. En el cerebro, donde tiene lugar una intensa multiplicación vírica, las agrupaciones de nucleocápsides, de tamaño variable, forman los corpúsculos de Negri, signo patognomónico del proceso. Debido a su carácter neurótropo, emigra de forma retrógrada por uno u otro conducto señalado y se produce la invasión del sistema nervioso central. Desde aquí el virus se difunde centrífugamente a través de los nervios eferentes y produce la invasión de la totalidad de los tejidos orgánicos, pero exclusivamente a nivel de las glándulas salivares, córnea y grasa pigmentada continúa la proliferación del agente. (16) EPIDEMIOLOGIA La incubación del virus tiene mucha relación con la replicación que se da desde el momento que realiza contacto con la piel, por lo que va a depender del tipo de mordedura si es una laceración o una mordida profunda, si este se encuentra cerca a la cabeza, el cuello o si es mordido en alguna parte que se inocule directamente en el tejido nervioso, realizara un periodo de incubación más corta. (17). Tiene una duración 10 a 312 días, generalmente es de 30 a 90 días, con un tiempo promedio de 50 días. (18)
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN CRISTÓBAL DE HUAMANGA Facultad de Ciencias Biológicas Área Académica de Microbiología Nota Científica-Técnica N° 9 – 2020 El modelo de incidencia permite dilucidar que anualmente la cantidad de personas que mueren son aproximadamente de 60, 000 muertes en los continentes de África y Asia principalmente. (17) En la gran parte de América latina se está logrando eliminar el brote de virus de la rabia de la población canina, incluyendo gran parte del Cono Sur (totalidad de Chile, Uruguay y vastas zonas de Argentina), y todo el sur de Brasil más Sao Paulo y Río de Janeiro, además de Panamá, Costa Rica, y algunos departamentos de Perú. (18) Figura 6. Casos por departamento. (19) La Organización Mundial de la Salud sostiene que “la rabia es una de las enfermedades desatendidas que afecta principalmente a poblaciones pobres y vulnerables que viven en zonas remotas”, debido a que en estas zonas es muy frecuente el contacto con perros y hay un difícil manejo en la disminución de contagio por lo que se han implementado métodos de prevención para controlar el surgimiento de contagios por rabia canina. (20) Desde el 2015 se viene formando grupos de organizaciones a nivel mundial como la de la plataforma colaborativa y catalítica de la OMS “Unidos contra la Rabia” en la cual también participa las Naciones Unidas para la Alimentación y la Agricultura (FAO), así como la Organización Mundial de Sanidad Animal (OIE) y por último la Alianza Mundial para el Control de la Rabia (GARC), en las cuales se han propuesto a través de sus independencias reducir y disminuir radicalmente las cifras de rabia en el mundo especialmente en África, Asia y América Latina, quedando como un proyecto con miras ambiciosas de poner fin a la rabia, que en el 2030 no haya ninguna muerte humana por rabia. (20)
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN CRISTÓBAL DE HUAMANGA Facultad de Ciencias Biológicas Área Académica de Microbiología Nota Científica-Técnica N° 9 – 2020 Referencias bibliográficas 1. TRABAJO, I. N. (01 de julio de 2014). BDATABio. Obtenido de Virus de la rabia: https://www.insst.es/documents/94886/354390/Virus+de+la+rabia.pdf/04d1ecbe-b6a4- 4bb3-904a-8238b65fa28a 2. Schneider MC, diciembre de 1994;28(6):454-63.Santos-Burgoa C. Tratamiento contra la rabia humana: un poco de su historia. Rev Saúde Pública. 3. Marco, D. (27 de Setiembre de 2019). Organización Mundial de la Ssalud. Obtenido de Nuevo Plan estratégico mundial para eliminar la rabia transmitida por los perros para 2030: https://www.who.int/es/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/rabies 4. Baltimore D. Expression of animal virus genomes. Bacteriological Reviews. 1971;35(3):235- 5. Ladero, V. “El virus de la rabia. Como la vacunación erradico la enfermedad en España”. Febrero de 2020. Obtenido de: DCIENCIA. Disponible en: https://www.dciencia.es/el-virus- de-la-rabia-como-la-vacunacion-erradico-la-enfermedad-en-espana/. Revisado a las 8:00 pm, el 21 de agosto de 2020 6. Castillo, S., Martínez, J. “Virología”. Marzo de 2008. Obtenido de: Microbiología e Inmunología On-line. Disponible en: https://www.microbiologybook.org/Spanish- Virology/spanish-chapter20.htm. Revisado a las 9:00 pm, el 21 de agosto de 2020 7. Zone, V. (s.f.). Instituto Suizo de Bioinformatica (SIB). Obtenido de Perhabdovirus: https://viralzone.expasy.org/4636 8. Montano, J., Mata, A. “Estructura Antigénica y Mecanismos de Infección del Virus de la Rabia”. Facultad de Medicina Veterinaria y Zootecnia. 1996. México D.F. Disponible en: http://www.fmvz.unam.mx/fmvz/cienciavet/revistas/CVvol7/CVv7c3.pdf 9. Malta, L. (2017). Universidad de la República Uruguay. Detección molecular de rhabdovirus y pneumovirus en murcielagos del Uruguay. Uruguay. Obtenido de https://www.colibri.udelar.edu.uy/jspui/bitstream/20.500.12008/19157/1/uy24-18951.pdf 10. Vasquez A et al Favi, M. “Glicoproteína del virus rábico: Estructura, inmunogenicidad y rol en la patogenia” [internet]. SciElo. v.25 n.2 Santiago abr. 2008 disponible en: https://scielo.conicyt.cl/scielo.php?pid=S0716-10182008000200016&script=sci_arttext 11. TESIS FERNANDO BASTIDAS.pdf [Internet]. [citado 7 de noviembre de 2020]. Disponible en:https://www.repositoriodigital.ipn.mx/bitstream/123456789/8985/1/TESIS%20FERNAND O%20BASTIDAS.pdf 12. Dodet B, Meslin F-X. Rabies Control in Asia. 5.a ed. roma italia: John Libbey Eurotext; 2001. 290 p.73
  8. 8. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE SAN CRISTÓBAL DE HUAMANGA Facultad de Ciencias Biológicas Área Académica de Microbiología Nota Científica-Técnica N° 9 – 2020 13. Patogenia - VIRUS DE LA RABIA ESM [Internet]. [citado 7 de noviembre de 2020]. Disponible en: https://sites.google.com/site/virusdelarabiaesm/patogenia 14. Hernandez, E. “Patogenia de la rabia”. Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Mexico. [Consultado 26 agosto 2020]. Disponible en: http://www.fmvz.unam.mx/fmvz/cienciavet/revistas/CVvol2/CVv2c3.pdf 15. Castellanos, J. Hurtado, H. “Receptores para el virus de la rabia” [interntet]. Biomédica 2001 Disponible en: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Jaime_Castellanos/publication/267247177_R_E_V_I_ S_I_O_N_D_E_T_E_M_A_Receptores_para_el_virus_de_la_rabia/links/54cf759d0cf29ca8 10fe2550.pdf 16. Sevillano, O. “Rabia: Actualización de conocimientos y gestión de las actividades sanitarias” [internet]. España. Coeditado por la Editorial Complutense, S. A., y el Centro de Vigilancia Sanitaria Veterinaria. 2010. Disponible en: http://www.madrid.org/cs/Satellite?blobcol=urldata&blobheader=application%2Fpdf&blobhe adername1=Content- disposition&blobheadername2=cadena&blobheadervalue1=filename%3DRabia+- +Actualizaci%C3%B3n+de+conocimientos+2010%5B1%5D.pdf&blobheadervalue2=langua ge%3Des%26site%3DPortalSalud&blobkey=id&blobtable=MungoBlobs&blobwhere=12716 14907093&ssbinary=true 17. Frantchez Victoria, J. M. (2018). Rabia: 99.9% mortal, 100% prevenible. Revista Médico Uruguayo, 6. 18. Asociación de Médicos de Sanidad Exterior. (Martes 26 de Diciembre de 2017). Obtenido de: https://www.amse.es/informacion-epidemiologica/149-rabia-epidemiologia-y-situacion- mundial 19. rabia.pdf [Internet]. [citado 7 de noviembre de 2020]. Disponible en: https://www.dge.gob.pe/portal/docs/vigilancia/sala/2020/SE27/rabia.pdf 20. Organización Mundial de la Salud. (27 de Septiembre de 2019). Obtenido de: https://www.who.int/es/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/rabies

