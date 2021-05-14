Gary fixter Evolution of the soccer ball over time

Gary Fixter Soccer Coach Formerly; A tight T-shirt, very short pants, rather rough shin guards (sometimes they didn't even wear them), stockings skimming the knees and it was over. The aesthetics, as well as the functionality has changed, nowadays, the placement of the accessories that cover our game clothing has become an art, a puzzle that is formed from the moment we put on our socks until we put on our T-shirt. Gary Fixter Today we review those football accessories of today, those, that make footballer life much easier on the playing fields.

