What is the difference between cat5 and cat6

Cat5 now commonly known as Cat5e and Cat6 are in many ways very similar. Furthermore their transmission in some cases are also quite similar. However there are a few ways in which Cat6 excels Cat5e in performance. The difference between Cat5 and Cat6 includes:

• They are constructed slightly differently

• Cat6 cabling has a higher bandwidth capability

• Cat6 data cabling is capable of 10 gigabit Ethernet speeds at short distances

• There is a difference in material costs

