Cell mediated immunity also known as T cell immunity. it is developed by cell mediated responses and it does not involve any antibodies. Cell mediated immunity is offered by T lymphocytes and it starts developing when T cells come in contact with the antigens. In the Cell mediated immunity T cell plays one of the important role for the process of crosstalk with other immune system as well as to signal B cells to produce the antibody mediated immune response. Primary function of cell mediated response-

1) Eliminate intracellular pathogens.

2)Eliminate tumor cells.

T cells regulate proliferation and activity of other cells of the immune system : B cells, macrophages, neutrophil, etc.

