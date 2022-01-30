Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cell mediated immunity

Jan. 30, 2022
Cell mediated immunity also known as T cell immunity. it is developed by cell mediated responses and it does not involve any antibodies. Cell mediated immunity is offered by T lymphocytes and it starts developing when T cells come in contact with the antigens. In the Cell mediated immunity T cell plays one of the important role for the process of crosstalk with other immune system as well as to signal B cells to produce the antibody mediated immune response. Primary function of cell mediated response-
1) Eliminate intracellular pathogens.
2)Eliminate tumor cells.
T cells regulate proliferation and activity of other cells of the immune system : B cells, macrophages, neutrophil, etc.

Cell mediated immunity

  1. 1. CELL MEDIATED IMMUNITY Name- GarimaThakur M.Sc Zoology 1
  2. 2. Cell mediated immunity ■ Cell mediated immunity is defined as the immunity developed by cell mediated response. ■ It is also called as cellular immunity orT cell immunity. ■ Cell mediated immunity does not involve antibodies. ■ It is the major defence mechanism against infections by viruses, fungi, and few bacteria like tubercle bacillis. ■ It is also responsible for delayed all allergic reaction and the rejection of transplanted tissues.
  3. 3. ■ Cell mediated immunity is offered byT lymphocytes and it starts developing whenT cells come in contact with the antigens. ■ Usually the invading microbial and non microbial organisms carry the antigenic materials. ■ These antigenic materials are released from invading organisms and are presented to the helperT cells by antigen- presenting cells. ■ T cell recognise foreign antigens on the surface of cells, organisms, or tissue: 1. HelperT cell 2. CytotoxicT cells ■ T cells regulate proliferation and activity of other cells of the immune system : B cells, macrophages, neutrophil, etc.
  4. 4. ■ Primary function of cell mediated response- 1. Eliminate intracellular pathogens. 2. Eliminate tumor cells. ■ Both Ag specific and non specific cells are involved- 1. Ag specific:CD8+Cells. 2. Non specific: macrophages, neutrophils, and natural killer cells. ■ Both specific and non specific require cytokines.
  5. 5. ■ In the Cell mediated immunityT cell plays one of the important role for the process of crosstalk with other immune system as well as to signal B cells to produce the antibody mediated immune response. ■ Now, cell mediated immunity starts with the macrophages i.e. a dendritic cells those are antigen presenting cells.They not only engulf the antigen they also break them down and show them toT cells. NowT cells with the help ofT cell receptor it interact with the major histocompatibility complex 2. It receives signal from MHC 2 because MHC 2 is attached with the antigen that is showcased by the macrophage.

