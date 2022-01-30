Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Cell mediated immunity also known as T cell immunity. it is developed by cell mediated responses and it does not involve any antibodies. Cell mediated immunity is offered by T lymphocytes and it starts developing when T cells come in contact with the antigens. In the Cell mediated immunity T cell plays one of the important role for the process of crosstalk with other immune system as well as to signal B cells to produce the antibody mediated immune response. Primary function of cell mediated response-
1) Eliminate intracellular pathogens.
2)Eliminate tumor cells.
T cells regulate proliferation and activity of other cells of the immune system : B cells, macrophages, neutrophil, etc.