Residential Landscaping https://grdcentre.com/services/residential-landscaping
Residential Landscaping Services We provide gorgeous landscape / hardscape designs customized to our client's preferences...
Below is a list of our common residential landscape services  Landscape Design and Installation  Concrete Work  Patios ...
New house Landscaping  Residential Landscaping Service in Bangladesh and new house landscaping is the foundation from whi...
TURFING WHAT IS TURFING?  Turf is the layers of grass laid down as an excellent, efficient and aesthetic way to transform...
GARDEN BED Garden beds can dramatically shape the look and feel of your home exterior without creating an overly formal a...
MAINTENANCE Garden Centre holds a high regard for the maintenance of residential garden. With the excellent services of ...
Full-Service Landscaping for Homes :  Landscaping consultation and design Flowering  perennials, shrubs, trees, and more...
Why We 10 Reasons to Choose GARDEN CENTRE  Leader in Conceptual drawing to Construction Highly experienced design team a...
Contact Us Email Us tarek@grdcentre.com Location House: 248, Road No: 19, Dhanmondi,Dhaka-1209,Bangladesh. Phone +88017115...
For more details, please follow the link below: https://grdcentre.com/services/residential-landscaping
We provide gorgeous landscape/hardscape designs customized to our client's preferences and the limitations and assets of their properties. Beautiful landscaping and lawn care service is what we do best as a gardening company in Bangladesh. Our team is courteous, friendly, and professional. We arrive at your home in full uniform and clean. We serve the best Residential Landscaping Service.

Residential landscaping | Garden Centre

  1. 1. Residential Landscaping https://grdcentre.com/services/residential-landscaping
  2. 2. Residential Landscaping Services We provide gorgeous landscape / hardscape designs customized to our client's preferences and the limitations and assets of their properties. Beautiful landscaping and lawn care service is what we do best as a gardening company of Bangladesh. Our team is courteous, friendly, and professional. We arrive at your home in full uniform and clean. We serve the best Residential Landscaping Service.
  3. 3. Below is a list of our common residential landscape services  Landscape Design and Installation  Concrete Work  Patios & Walkways  Irrigation & Drainage  Interlocking Pavers  Lawn Care & Maintenance  Water Features  Planting  Lawn Mowing  Fences  Lawns(Manually and Seeding)  Sprinkler Systems  Retaining Walls  Low Voltage Lighting  Tree & Pruning Services
  4. 4. New house Landscaping  Residential Landscaping Service in Bangladesh and new house landscaping is the foundation from which we’ve built our business upon.  We take great pride as a gardening company of Bangladesh in landscape designing and creating outdoor spaces to enhance the beauty of our customers’ existing and new properties.  We take care of every detail with our focus on your complete satisfaction.  A new house residential landscape design by the Garden Centre team delivers the look you’ve always dreamed of for your new home.  Gardening company of Bangladesh using the latest in landscaping technology and expertise that comes with decades of experience within the industry, Garden Centre landscape team can offer you a range of options to enhance your new property to give it the charm it deserves.  We offer the best Residential Landscaping Service in Bangladesh.
  5. 5. TURFING WHAT IS TURFING?  Turf is the layers of grass laid down as an excellent, efficient and aesthetic way to transform your untidy or worn- out lawn.  Only a few tools are required, and turf can be laid all year round, however, spring is ideal with crispy conditions and extended periods of hot and dry weather best avoided.  The two main factors that achieve a lush green healthy lawn are excellent quality turf and good soil preparation.  Garden Centre team are experts in providing, preparing and laying down of turf, so you can have that dream yard all year round.  Whether you’re looking to add quality turfing as part of your new home landscaping project, or redesigning your yard after excavation, our lawns are so good you’ll enjoy watching grass grow.
  6. 6. GARDEN BED Garden beds can dramatically shape the look and feel of your home exterior without creating an overly formal and manicured garden design. Garden Centre team members will work with you to build unique wood and block garden beds and garden edging that complement your home and your personality. We consider plant selection and location, ensuring it suits your lifestyle, the style of your property and surrounds.  We use layered plant heights and flowering plants to create focal points and perspectives within your outdoor space. Our block garden beds are constructed using high-quality materials designed for shorter garden bed structures. And our wooden garden beds are built using sleepers or treated wood garden edging.
  7. 7. MAINTENANCE Garden Centre holds a high regard for the maintenance of residential garden. With the excellent services of our team, given our knowledge and experience, we are dedicated to not just enhance, but also maintain aesthetics to all landscapes.
  8. 8. Full-Service Landscaping for Homes :  Landscaping consultation and design Flowering  perennials, shrubs, trees, and more Border edging of all types  Irrigation services  Planting new trees  Edible landscapes  Vegetable garden New planting We also install: Retaining walls and steps Paver patios Pathways, and driveways Natural stone features Drainage solutions and rain gardens
  9. 9. Why We 10 Reasons to Choose GARDEN CENTRE  Leader in Conceptual drawing to Construction Highly experienced design team and skilled workers Irrigation and Lighting Solution Fountain Services Total hard landscaping support  Plant Stokiest High Quality workmanship maintenance service REASONABLE PRICE 100% satisfaction
  10. 10. Contact Us Email Us tarek@grdcentre.com Location House: 248, Road No: 19, Dhanmondi,Dhaka-1209,Bangladesh. Phone +8801711528954 01711528954 Mobile +8801790600002 +880.1611.505035
  11. 11. Thank you

For more details, please follow the link below: https://grdcentre.com/services/residential-landscaping We provide gorgeous landscape/hardscape designs customized to our client's preferences and the limitations and assets of their properties. Beautiful landscaping and lawn care service is what we do best as a gardening company in Bangladesh. Our team is courteous, friendly, and professional. We arrive at your home in full uniform and clean. We serve the best Residential Landscaping Service.

