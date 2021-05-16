BCF Junior Fixtures Meeting - 16-May-2021

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Junior Fixtures Meeting Ganesh Ramasubramanian 16-May-2021
League Committee Ganesh Ramasubramanian BCF League Chairman Andrew Scott Antwerp CC LC Cases General Rules & Regulations A...
Youth Dev Committee Ganesh Ramasubramanian BCF League Chairman Virat Jogani Antwerp Indians CC Rishi Jain Antwerp Indians ...
Alignment – Senior & Junior • Rules & Regulations • https://cricket- belgium.com/competitions/rules-and- regulations-2021/...
Junior League Structure Under-11 AICC RBCC Antwerp Brussels Greens ICCB 5 Under-13 AICC RBCC Antwerp Brussels Greens 12 St...
Timeline Our action plan 2021 JAN FEB Junior Meeting Jan, 2021 MAR APR MAY JUN League Start Jun, 2021 JUL AUG SEP OCT Feed...
Junior League Minimum # of players Age Criteria # of players exempted per game > 1 year Balls Format BCF Result sheet Full...
Junior League Register Juniors Cricket-Belgium website Participate League Develop Juniors Report to BCF League Chairman pe...
Summary • Register your Junior players in Cricket-Belgium website • Home & Away • Play and finish your fixtures in Jul-Aug...
ThankYou Ganesh Ramasubramanian +32 484 105 879 League.Chairman@cricket-belgium.com www.cricket-belgium.com
