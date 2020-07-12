செம்மரம் வளர்ப்பு RP கணேசன் பசுமை விகடன்

Successfully reported this slideshow.
    வளrp%  &வசா)* ெபா-ளாதரm ப1ைம &கட* ேநரைல RP கேணச* BE மரm வளrk;m &வசா) ெகாllைக ஆyவாளr ெசmமரm / ெச?சnதன மரm
Japan, 67 % green cover
India 24% (Forest policy 1988 said 33% !)  Possible only in farm lands Aim: Green 40 % India அ" #வசா'க)* ெபா-p/ம12m அlல   ...
Conservation and confusion ■ அCnDவ-m மரEகF* பGHயl Kட இlைல ■ வைகpபMtDதOkகான வCPைறRm இlைல ■ எnத மரtTU;m எVWkைக இlைல ■ ப*னாGM...
5th July 2018 ெசmமரm 1997 to 2018
UN - CITES, India has to follow Allowed, cultivated wood on Mar 2018
DGFT, separate policy for Farmers Red sanders wood export Thanks Shri Modiji govt / MoEFCC / DGFT
BWE – Begin With End in mind இnத ேநரைல யா-k;kகாக ■ ஆராGZயாளrகll ■ அOவலrகll ■ வWக மkகll ■ இD &வசா)க[kகாக எlலா வைக)Om பாTp%
ெசmமரm ேதைவ:; ஏ:ப மரtைத வளrtதl ■ 4 ஏUYமTயாளrகll ■
நmPைடய ேநாkகm   &வசா)* வ-மானேம Rs 50000 / மாதtTU; ( 3 ேபrஉைழp_U;) ■ Rs 20000 / பllF - கl`X ■ Rs 15000 / சாpபாM, no Saturda...
Farmers Economics ??? Farmer’s family, Uncertain ■ Soil / Climate /crops ■ Pest control / harvest ■ Market / Risk factors ...
Cost increase.. Price? ■ MNERGA ■ 2018 Rs 150 ……….2020 Rs 250 நlலD, ■ 60% அTகXp% ■ MSP ?? அTகXk;மா? ■ Govt officials get a...
மரm வளrp/ ஒA Brவா ? ▪ கVHpபாக ஆமாEக ▪ ;ைறnத பGசm cலtைத 1Ud ▪ 1000 ft ெத*ைன &வசா)கll மாறem ▪ ZY &வசா)கll ேகாC, ஆM வளrkகலாm ...
&வசா)க[k; லாபm த-m மரEகll ■ ஈரpபதm உllள cலEக[k; ■ ேதk;, உலகtTl அTகமாக வளrkகபMm மரm ■ ேவEைக, ■ மேகாகg, ■ ஈGH ... நm நாGH* ெ...
மானாவFkகான மரHகll ■ ெசmமரm ■ சnதனm , ேவm% ■ ஆcசா, வாைக, jk;cZ மரm ■ 60% &வசாய cலEகll மானாவX ■ 1/3 மரHகll ( 20 %) + Forest ...
(ேவளாJகா2கll) மரm வளrp/  (Agroforestry) Treeculture ■ ம:ற ப'rகLட* / ஆ2, ேகாD, மா2 ■ ெகாOகLட* : PரJைட / Qள; ■ Rழl #Am/m மAn...
மானாவாF Rல வைககll ■ சமமான / சாyவான RலHகll ■ மJ: மணl - க:கll Rைறnத ெசmமJ - க)மJ ■ மைழ; < 250mm, 250 -500 mm, 500-1000 mm, >...
ஈரpபதm  பOp/k; ம12மா? Semi – arid is good for ெசmமரm
ெசmமரm வளrp/ ● 10 x 10 அH = 440 மரm / ஏkக-k; ● ;ைறnதD 8x 8 அH aகem வறGZ ● 15 நாGக[k; P* நாUY ● 2.5x2.5 அH ;C, பாTk; ேமlமV ...
ெசmமரm வளrp/ ▪வளrkக மாgயm, இ-khறD . ▪மாவGட ேதாGடkகைல Dைறைய அpகem ▪வன &Xவாkக ைமயEகைள அpகem, ▪GOI #வசாய "ைற'* ேவளாVகாMகll TG...
ெசOkகான ;D ■ 2 -1/2 x 2-1/2 ■ JCB Or ■ Tractor drill
மைழ `r ேசகFp/
மைழ `r ேசQp/
ந2m காலm WET காலEகFl நடலாm
ெசO ேதrX
aடாk;
ெசmமரm வளrcc
Dieback ெசt" Pைழk;m (ேமl பாகm)
3 வAட ெசmமரm, க:க)l
5 வAட ெசmமரm
ெசmமரm   12 வAடHக)l  ( 6 x 6 அO)
Vைளகைள அக:ற
ctdைர'l ெசmமரm
ெசmமரtdl த#rkக ேவJOயைவ ■ அTக mr KடாD, ■ 10/15 ஒ- மைழ காலtTU; _* mr &டேவVடாm ■ Arid region (வறVட) farmers ok ■ ெத*ைன நM&l த...
ெசmமரt"ட*    ேவm/, சnதனm, வாைக.... வளrkகலாm    erfக மரHக)* ந*ைமகll   Native trees advantage
ெசmமரtd* தரm நlல தரm %யll &nnத மரm ;ைறnத தரm
ெசmமரm - ச1டHகll / #dகll ➢ வளrkக அqமT ேதைவ)lைல ➢ அடEகFl பTe ெசyD &டem ➢ ெவGட, ைவtT-kக, எMtDcெசlல கVHpபாக தar நாM வனtDைற அq...
ெசmமரm ஏ:-மd ➢ ஏUYமT ஆரm_tDllளD, 10 ton ➢ 60 ட* கGMpபாGைட mkக ேகாXRேளாm ➢ ஏUYமTkகான Zkகலான வCPைறகைள ;ைறkக PயUZ ெசyhேறாm – ...
தQgநா2 வனkெகாllைக 2018 ▪Ref 3.4.3 “The outdated rules and regulations will be revisited and certain obsolete restrictions ...
நாm ேக1கேவJOயைவ ➢ வைரயYkகpபGட மரEகll (Schduled trees) ேவVடாm ➢ &வசா)* மரEகll / வன மரEகll என இரVM வைககll மGMm ேபாDm ➢ &வசாய...
நாm தQgநா2 அரcடm ேக1கேவJOயைவ ● &வசாய மரEக[k; தg &Tகll ● ஆ*ைல* அqமT ● எlலா அqமTக[m ஒேர சமயtTl ● தரமான க*Yகll, ெசாGM mr மா*ய...
■ இதைன நைடhைற ப2tdனாl நாm ■ மாV%a; Pதl அைமcசr ■ T- எடpபாH பழgசாa அவrக[k;m / ■ தar நாM IAS / IFS அOவலrக[k;m ■ ந* ெசாlலலாm
ெகாllைக hkVயm ● ேவm/ காyகll #ைல இரGHpபாhRllளD, காரணm மtdய அரc* ஒேர ெகாllைக - #வசாயtdkகான உரHகll ேவm/ eசpபடேவJ2m ● UPVC தைட...
நlல" எ*ப" ம12m  ேபா"மானdlைல ■ ெவllைள சrkகைர ■ Coco-cola ? ■ Refined oil / Palm oil ■ Pissa / KFC மdp/ k12தl / தர க12pபா2 &...
பய*ப2m மர ப;dகll ➢ ெசmமர ேவrகll மTp%ைடயD ➢ ம-nDகll ➢ கைல&ைனெபா-Gகll : தmமmபGH ➢ &ைளயாGM ெபாmைமகll : ெச*னபGனா ➢ இயUைக கலr, ...
ெசmமர மdp/ k12தl ● நm ெசmமரm - Dr. Ferid Murad – Nitric oxide ம-nD - ேநாபl பX1 – Ms Chan Laiwa, China joint ventured to ma...
www.redsandalwood.com
ந*d ெசாlேவாm  உலகm இயUைகk; T-mப PயUZkhறD ➢ ெவlலm / க-pபGH ➢ இளmr / பதmr ➢ ெசkெகVைண ➢ ZY தாgய உணe / மVசGH சைமயl ➢ அேத ேபாl ...
ெசmமர ெபா-ளாதரm ■ வளrkக ெசலe ■ ஓr அHpபைட ■ வரe
வளrkக ெசலX     1st Year Description Amount No Total Land preparation 20000 1 20000 Fence 40000 1 40000 Pitting 20 440 8800...
2nd Year Description Amount No Total Sapling 25 100 2500 Planting 5 100 500 Weeding / mulch 5000 1 5000 Water, tran, mis 3...
ஓr அOpபைட ■ Planting = Rs 1,30,000 / acre ■ If you calculate 1.5% pm ie 18 % pa ■ In 25 years, it will be = Rs 1,71,40,956...
எdr காலtdl வரX    cைறய &வசா)கll ைவkhறாrகll Heart wood / tree Avg dia 10 cm Weight 3.14*10*10*500 Hight 500 cm So 150 Kgs/ ...
எFைமயாக KறேவVMமானாl ■ ஏkக-k; 400 மரEகll ■ மரtTU; 100 hேலா ■ hேலா 1000 xபாy ■ மரtTU; ஒ- லGசm ■ 400 மரtTU; 4 ேகாH (25 / 30 வ...
Policy matters !! ■ 2013 ப1ைம &கடgl T- ராஜேசகர* வனtDைற அTகாX, Kd இ-nதாOm, ெகாllைக மாUறEக[k; _* வ-டtTU; 10 ல1சm ெசmமரHகll ந...
நா1O* மர ெபாAளாதாரm ● நlல mr, நlல காUY, நlல உடl நலm, ம-tDவ ெசலe ;ைறe ● ஆr Dைள hணY ெசலe ;ைறRm / ● EB ேதைவ ;ைறRm ( govt save...
Cyclone fallen (50 km from sea) Less quality Minimum 25 years to mature 10 years old, thinning (for FCRI TNAU study)
#ளkகமாக  My YouTube videos Part 1 to 6 ■ google: YouTube Fundamentals RPG ■ https://youtu.be/ccz_wGe57t0
hoைமயான BrX எ*றாl ➢ 310 ட* தவUைற சX ெசyய 3 வ-டEகளாக ேபாராMhேற* ➢ 8 வ-டEகளாக வனtDைற / மtTய 1UYyழl Dைற NH ெசmமர இழpzGMk; ேகா...
NITI Aayog is considering it now We will thank Hon’ble Prime minister Shri Modi ji, if Timber Development board is created...
மர மJOகll ● Timber Development Board (MoAFW) வnதாl ெசmமரtTUகான மர மVH ஆரm_kக எனk; ஆrவm ● Airport அ-காைம)l, ேகாைவ.... ● எlல...
● மரm வளrpேபாm ● cயாமான ேகாXkைககைள ைவpேபாm ● மரEகைள மTp%KGMேவாm ● உலகm PnவDm &Uபைன ெசyேவாm இயUைகRட* இைணnD வளmெபYேவாm எlேலா...
