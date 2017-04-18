Story Board

STORYBOARD RENK PSİKOLOJİSİ
PSİKOLOJİK AÇIDAN RENK  İki kişide aynı renk için farklı algılar oluşabilir.  Her renk, belirli duyguların oluşmasını sa...
PSİKOLOJİK AÇIDAN RENK  Renk psikolojisinde bir genelleme yapmak oldukça zordur.  Renkler insan psikolojisi üzerinde çoğ...
KIRMIZI  Kan basıncını ve solunumu hızlandırır, çabuk karar almaya ve beklentileri arttırmaya teşvik eder.  Hayatın reng...
MAVİ  Hükümdarlık, doğruluk, hüzün, dürüstlük, sadakat, saflık temsil eder ve aynı zamanda su, serinlik ve dinlendirici b...
SARI  Sonbahar, korkaklık, şiddet, hararet, heyecanı temsil eder.  Neşeyi ve Güneşi sembolize eder.  Çeşitli kültürler:...
YEŞİL  Doğa, dinlenme hissi, yaz, kıskançlık, rahatlık, güven, huzur, tazelik ve arkadaşlığın sembolüdür.  Sağlıklı gıda...
TURUNCU  Gurur, dostluk, tutku, sıcaklık, rahatlama, iştah ve isteklilik duygularını uyandırır.  Sıcaklık, memnuniyet, v...
MOR  Hükümdarlığın ve dinin sembolüdür. Asilliği tanımlar.  Mor renginin ruhsal esenlik ve sonsuzluk ile ilgili olduğu d...
BEYAZ  Bulunduğu yüzeylere düşen ışığı tümüyle yansıtmaktadır.  Sağlık, temizlik, olumluluk ve barışı simgeler.  Çeşitl...
SİYAH  Bulunduğu yüzeylere düşen ışığı tümüyle soğurmaktadır.  Depresyon, gece, uyku, melankolik umutsuzluk ve mutsuzluğ...
KENDİMİZİ SINAYALIM  1. Aşağıdakilerden hangisi beyaz rengin özelliklerinden biridir?  Yokluk, hiçlik olarak kabul edile...
KENDİMİZİ SINAYALIM  2. Aşağıdakilerden hangisi mor rengin özelliklerinden biri değildir?  Rahatlama ve barış duyguları ...
KENDİMİZİ SINAYALIM  3. Aşağıdaki renklerden hangisi bolluğun simgesidir?  Yeşil (Doğru yanıt)  Mor  Sarı  Mavi
