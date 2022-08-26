Fundamentals of Economics-Unit-I.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DSBS I B.Tech II Semester (2021-2022) (A19HS1MG01) FUNDAMENTALS OF ECONOMICS UNIT-I: Principles of Demand and Supply By Dr Gampala Prabhakar MBA, M.Com, UGC JRF&NET(Management), UGC NET (Commerce), PhD Assistant Professor H&S Department VNR VJIET, Hyderabad https://sites.google.com/view/dr-gampala-prabhakar/home 1
  2. 2. COURSE OBJECTIVES  To provide a unifying theme of managerial decision making around the theory of firm by introducing tools such as demand and supply analysis and to analyze consumer behavior w.r.t, select, buy, use and dispose goods, services and ideas based on the effects of price change, income change and substitutions  To get acquainted with various production theories, various costs and their role in cost minimization and various market structures such as perfect and imperfect competition  To gain knowledge on important elements of Nation’s economic environment (National Income, National Product, Exports, Imports, Taxes, Subsidies, etc.), to evaluate economic models describing the demand and supply of money and to measure policies and paradigms which are influencing business cycle and stabilization Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 2
  3. 3. COURSE OUTCOMES  CO-1: Explain the theory of the firm and various micro-economics tools such as demand, supply and consumer analysis that would help in forward planning and decision making  CO-2: Summarize production theories, factors of production, various costs and revenue concepts and to apply the above conceptual knowledge to the various market structures under perfect and imperfect competition  CO-3: Classify the components of National income with the help of income determination tools  CO-4: Examine the policies and procedures of Government and external sectors of imports and exports in monitory operations by considering demand and supply of money  CO-5: Compare the existing business cycles and its stabilization considering monetary policies & paradigms which are influencing price-wage rigidities and unemployment Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 3
  4. 4. UNIT - I  Principles of Demand and Supply  Supply Curves of Firms — Elasticity of Supply  Demand Curves of Households — Elasticity of Demand  Equilibrium and Comparative Statics (Shift of a Curve and Movement along the Curve)  Welfare Analysis  Consumers’ and Producers’ Surplus  Price Ceilings and Price Floors 4 Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET
  5. 5. ECONOMICS Adam Smith is termed as the father of modern economics, proposed the definition of Economics as the ‘study of wealth’ in his famous book, “The Wealth of Nations”. He said that Economics is a science of wealth that studies the process of production, consumption, and accumulation of wealth. Alfred Marshall defined Economics as “It is the study of mankind in the ordinary business of life. It examines that part of the individual and social activities that are closely related to the attainment of material resources, to welfare, and its utilization”. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 5
  6. 6. Economics is divided into two main branches: microeconomics and macroeconomics. Microeconomics deals with the behavior of individual economic units. These units include consumers, workers, investors, owners of land, business firms—in fact, any individual or entity that plays a role in the functioning of our economy By contrast, Macroeconomics deals with aggregate economic quantities, such as the level and growth rate of national output, interest rates, unemployment, and inflation. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 6
  7. 7. Principles of Demand and Supply  The basic model of supply and demand is the workhorse of microeconomics. It helps us understand why and how prices change, and what happens when the government intervenes in a market.  Supply - demand analysis is a fundamental and powerful tool that can be applied to a wide variety of interesting and important problems.  To name a few:  Understanding and predicting how changing world economic conditions affect market price and production  Evaluating the impact of government price controls, minimum wages, price supports, and production incentives  Determining how taxes, subsidies, tariffs, and import quotas affect consumers and producers Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 7
  8. 8. Fundamental Concepts  Wants  Scarcity  Scale of preference  Choice  Utility – “Utility is the power of a good or service to satisfy human needs”  Value – Value designate the worth that a person attaches to an object or service  Consumer and Producer Goods  Economy of Exchange – Economy of exchange occurs when utilities are exchanged by two or more people.  Classification of Cost  Supply and Demand  The Interest Rate  The Time Value of Money (TVM)  Equivalency 8 Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET
  9. 9. DEMAND  Demand is an economic principle referring to a consumer's desire to purchase goods and services and willingness to pay a price for a specific good or service.  Every want supported by the willingness and ability to buy constitutes demand for particular product or Service.  Desire on part of the buyer to buy  Willingness to pay for it  Ability to pay the specific price for it 9 Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET
  10. 10. Demand Determinants  Price of the product (P)  Income Level of the consumer (I)  Tastes and preferences of the consumer (T)  Price of related goods (PR)  Substitutes  Complementary  Expectations about the future prices (EP)  Expectations about the future income (EI)  Size of population (Sp)  Distribution of consumers over different regions (DC)  Advertising efforts (A)  Other Factors (O) 10 Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET
  11. 11. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 11  Demand function : it is described as the relationship between quantities of the commodity which consumers demand during a specific period and the factors which influences its demand, it expressed as  Dx=f{P,I,T, PR,Ep,Ei,Sp,Dc , A,O } where Dx= demand for good x
  12. 12. Law of Demand  “Other demand determining factors remaining the same , the amount of quantity demanded raises with every fall in the price and vice versa” called Law of Demand  The Law of Demand states the relationship between price and demand of a particular product or service.  ASSUMPTIONS: (Following are should be constant for applicability of the Law)  Income level of the consumer  Taste and preferences  Price of related goods  Etc., 12 Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET
  13. 13. Operation of the law of Demand 13 Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET
  14. 14. Exceptions to Law of Demand 14 Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET
  15. 15. SUPPLY  Supply is an economic principle can be defined as the quantity of a product that a seller is willing to offer in the market at a particular price within specific time.  According to Anatol Murad, Supply refers to the quantity of a commodity offered for sale at a given price, in a given market, at given time. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 15
  16. 16. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 16 • Determinants of Supply: 1.Price of a product 2.Cost of production 3.Natural conditions 4.Transportation conditions 5.Taxation policies 6.Production techniques 7.Factor prices and their availability 8.Price of related goods 9.Industry structure • Law of Supply: the other factors remaining constant, if the price of a commodity increases, its market supply also goes up and vice-versa. It establishes a direct relationship between the price and supply of a commodity.
  17. 17. Supply Curves of Firms — Elasticity of Supply  Supply curves describe the behavior of a group of sellers and tells you how much will be sold at a given price Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 17
  18. 18. Supply- Elasticity of Supply  An elasticity measures the sensitivity of one variable to another. Specifically, it is a number that tells us the percentage change that will occur in one variable in response to a 1-percent increase in another variable.  Price Elasticity of Supply is the percentage change in quantity supplied associated with a percentage change in price.  Es = Proportionate change in Quantity Supplied proportionate change in price  A measure of the way suppliers respond to a change in price. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 18
  19. 19.  Elastic Supply: A product has elastic supply when a price change causes a significant change in the quantity supplied. [What would have to be true (of a product) to allow a seller to quickly increase production if the market price goes up?]  Slope of an Elastic supply curve » Remember, if the price changes, the quantity supplied changes a lot. This creates a flatter curve.  Inelastic Supply : A price change causes very little change in the quantity supplied= Inelastic. • Examples: Hand crafted furniture, diamonds Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 19
  20. 20. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 20 Interpreting Elasticity of Supply Es = ∞ - Perfectly Elastic Supply Es > 1 - Elastic supply Es < 1 - Inelastic supply Es = 1 - Unitary Elastic supply Es = 0 – Perfectly Inelastic Supply
  21. 21.  According to Prof. Thomas, the supply of a commodity is said to be elastic when as a result of a change in price, the supply changes sufficiently as a quick response. Contrarily, if there is no change or negligible change in supply or supply pays no response, it is inelastic  Types of elasticity of supply: 1. Perfectly elastic supply 2. Perfectly Inelastic Supply 3. Relatively Elastic Supply 4. Relatively Inelastic Supply 5. Unitary Elastic Supply Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 21
  22. 22. Factors Influencing :Elasticity of Supply  Availability of resources required to make the product  Amount of time required to make the product  Skill level of the worker needed to make the product  Time period for adjustment Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 22
  23. 23. Demand Curves of Households — Elasticity of Demand  Elasticity = responsiveness of consumer due to the price change of any commodity  According to Alfred Marshall: "Elasticity of demand may be defined as the percentage change in quantity demanded to the percentage change in price.“  If a small change in price is accompanied by a large change in quantity demanded, the product is said to be elastic (or responsive to price changes). The opposite also applies; a product is inelastic if a large change in price is accompanied by a small amount of change in demand. 23 Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET
  24. 24. Types of Elasticity of Demand  Price Elasticity of Demand  Income Elasticity of Demand  Cross Elasticity of Demand  Advertising Elasticity of Demand Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 24 Price Elasticity of Demand :Price elasticity of demand is the ratio of percentage change in the amount demanded to the percentage change in price of the commodity." It is also known as the Percentage Method, Flux Method, Ratio Method, and Arithmetic Method. Edp = Proportionate change in Quantity Demanded proportionate change in price
  25. 25.  Income Elasticity of Demand : It is the ratio of percentage change in the amount demanded to the percentage change in income of the commodity. Edi = Proportionate change in Quantity Demanded proportionate change in income  Cross Elasticity of Demand : It is the ratio of percentage change in the amount demanded of product X to the percentage change in price of the commodity Y. Edc = Proportionate change in Quantity Demanded of product X proportionate change in price of product Y (Note: Product X and Y are related goods may be substitute or complimentary)  Advertising Elasticity of Demand : It is the ratio of percentage change in the amount demanded to the percentage change in advertisement cost. Edi = Proportionate change in Quantity Demanded proportionate change in advertisement cost Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 25
  26. 26. Other types of Elasticity of Demand  On the basis of the amount of fluctuation shown in the quantity demanded of a good, it is termed as ‘elastic’, ‘inelastic’, and ‘unitary’.  We can further classify these elastic and inelastic types of demand into five categories.  Perfectly Elastic Demand  Perfectly inelastic Demand  Relatively Elastic Demand  Relatively inelastic Demand  Unity Elasticity 26 Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET Perfectly Elastic Demand a
  27. 27.  Perfectly inelastic Demand  Relatively Elastic Demand Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 27 Relatively Inelastic Demand Unity Elasticity
  28. 28. Equilibrium and Comparative Statics (Shift of a Curve and Movement along the Curve)  EQUILIBRIUM The two curves intersect at the equilibrium, or market-clearing, price and quantity. At this price P0, the quantity supplied and the quantity demanded are just equal (to Q0 ). Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 28
  29. 29. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 29
  30. 30. Changes in Market equilibrium Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 30
  31. 31. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 31
  32. 32. Welfare Analysis  Welfare analysis provides another approach to evaluating government intervention into markets  posits social preferences and goals, like helping the poor. Generally a welfare analysis involves performing a cost- benefit analysis taking account not just of the overall gains and losses, but also weighting those gains and losses by their effects on other social goals  Welfare analysis posits social preferences and goals, permitting an optimization approach to social choice.  Welfare analysis is normative : A normative analysis that trades off gains and losses to different individuals Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 32
  33. 33.  For example, a property tax used to subsidize the casino might provide more value than costs, but the bulk of property taxes are paid by lower and middle income people, while the majority of casino-goers are rich. Thus, the casino subsidy represents a transfer from relatively low income people to richer people, which is not consistent with societal goals of equalization. In contrast, elimination of sales taxes on basic food items like milk and bread generally has a relatively greater benefit to the poor, who spend a much larger percentage of their income on food, than to the rich. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 33
  34. 34. Consumers’ and Producers’ Surplus  Consumer surplus is the buyer's net gain from purchasing a good. In another way, it is the excess of what a buyer would have been willing to pay for a good over what he actually had to pay for that good.  Graphically, it is the area below the demand curve, above the price, and left of the quantity bought. For example, you might be willing, if you had to, to pay $20 to make an important phone call. If the price you actually have to pay for that phone call is $1, then you earn consumer surplus of $19 when you make the call. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 34
  35. 35.  Suppose there are 4 consumers: A, B, C, and D. A is willing to pay $9 for one unit Of the good. B will pay $8, C will pay $7, and D will pay $6. If the market price of the good is $6 per unit, then A earns consumer surplus of $3, since he was willing to pay $9, but only had to pay $6. Similarly, B earns $2 of consumer surplus (CS), and C earns $1 of CS. Customer D, the so- called "marginal" consumer, is willing to pay $6 for a unit, but since the market price is $6, D gets no consumer surplus. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 35
  36. 36. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 36  In practice, consumer surplus is pictured as in figure bellow, as the area below the demand curve, above the price, and left of the quantity bought.  shows that when price is $7, consumer surplus is $30 (the yellow area). If the price falls to $4, existing consumers save $3 per unit on the 10 units they were already buying, for a gain of $30 (green) in consumer surplus. In addition, 4 more units are sold to buyers who wouldn't have wanted the good for $7, but who do want it for $4. These buyers gain $6 (blue) of consumer surplus when price falls from $7 to $4.
  37. 37. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 37
  38. 38.  Producer Surplus: It is the seller's net gain from selling a good. Alternatively, we could say it is the excess of what a seller is paid for a good above what he would have barely been willing to accept for it. Graphically, it is the area above the supply curve, below the price, and left of the quantity sold.  Example: A seller sells a good for a price of $7. It costs him $4 to produce the good, so $4 is the lowest price he would be willing to accept. He earns producer surplus of $3. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 38
  39. 39. Price Ceilings and Price Floors  Laws that government enacts to regulate prices are called Price controls. Price controls come in two ways.  A price ceiling keeps a price from rising above a certain level (the “ceiling”), while a price floor keeps a price from falling below a certain level (the “floor”). Price ceilings: In many markets for goods and services, demanders outnumber suppliers. Consumers, who are also potential voters, sometimes unite behind a political proposal to hold down a certain price. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 39
  40. 40. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 40
  41. 41. Price Floors  A price floor is the lowest legal price that can be paid in markets for goods and services, labour, or financial capital. Perhaps the best- known example of a price floor is the minimum wage, which is based on the normative view that someone working full time ought to be able to afford a basic standard of living. As the cost of living rises over time, the government periodically raises the minimum wage.  Price floors are sometimes called “price supports,” because they support a price by preventing it from falling below a certain level. Around the world, many countries have passed laws to create agricultural price supports. Farm prices and thus farm incomes fluctuate, sometimes widely. So even if, on average, farm incomes are adequate, some years they can be quite low. The purpose of price supports is to prevent these swings. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 41
  42. 42. Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 42
  43. 43. Review Questions from Unit-I 1. Explain Law of Demand? List out the determinants of demand. (or) Sketch and explain the law of demand with an example. Discuss its exceptions also. 2. Explain Law of Supply? What are the various types of elasticity of supply. 3. In a supply and demand diagram, show producer and consumer surplus in the market equilibrium? 4. What do you understand by equilibrium of demand and supply? Explain supply curve shifts with appropriate examples? 5. Explain the following:  Welfare analysis – societal gaps in economy  Producer’s surplus  Price sealing Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 43
  44. 44. End of UNIT – I Thank You Dr GP, H&S Dept,. VNRVJIET 44

