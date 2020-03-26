Barometre les francais en confinement #2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAROMÈTRE« LESFRANÇAISENCONFINEMENT» #2/MARS2020(SEMAINE14)
Face à l’épidémie du Coronavirus/COVID-19 et suite aux annonces récentes du gouvernement, 366 a interrogé les Français pou...
Une étude exclusive pour « prendre votre pouls » et analyser leur comportement face au confinement. BAROMÈTRESURLES FRANÇA...
Une étude réalisée par KANTAR sur #PANEL, le panel propriétaire de 366, auprès d’un échantillon représentatif de la popula...
au total réalisés en ligne du 24 mars au 26 mars 2020 (vs 1478 interviews réalisés du 20 au 22 mars en S13). 1055 INTERVIE...
LEURNIVEAU D’INQUIÉTUDE PARTIE1 6
UNNIVEAUD’INQUIÉTUDETOUJOURSÉLEVÉ FACEAUCORONAVIRUS/COVID19 UNE INQUIÉTUDE GÉNÉRALISÉE CONFORTÉE FACE À L’ÉPIDÉMIE DE CORO...
UNEINQUIÉTUDEGÉNÉRALISÉEETQUISE RENFORCEFACEÀUNVIRUSQUIPROGRESSE #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERV...
UNESATISFACTIONFACEÀL’ACTION DUGOUVERNEMENTQUIFAIBLIT TOUJOURS UNE MAJORITÉ DE FRANÇAIS QUI JUGENT SATISFAISANTES LES MESU...
UNEATTENTEDESOUTIENÀL’ÉCONOMIE PRIORISÉEPARLESFRANÇAIS #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / PAR...
UNNIVEAUDECONFIANCEQUIRESTEÉLEVÉ DANSLESYSTÈMEDESANTÉFRANÇAIS #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEW...
S’INFORMEREN PÉRIODEDECONFINEMENT PARTIE2 12
UNNIVEAU D’INFORMATION SURL’ÉPIDÉMIE JUGÉSATISFAISANT PAR73%DES FRANÇAIS 13 +1POINTVSS13
TOUJOURS+/-3FRANÇAISSUR4ESTIMENT ÊTREBIENINFORMÉSSURL’ÉPIDÉMIE #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIE...
UNEPRISED’INFORMATIONQUOTIDIENNE, MÊMESIUNPEUMOINSSYSTÉMATIQUE #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIE...
DESFRANÇAISQUIS’INFORMENTTOUJOURS 83% 56% 39% VIALATVETLAPRESSEENPRIORITÉ Des Français s’informent prioritairement par la ...
DESFRANÇAISQUICONTINUENTDE S’INFORMERPLUSQUED’HABITUDE UNE SURCONSOMMATION DE L’INFORMATION PENDANT CETTE PÉRIODE DE CONFI...
QUELLEÉVOLUTION PARTIE3 18 DESCOMPORTEMENTS?
ENPÉRIODEDECONFINEMENT,LES ACTIVITÉSDESFRANÇAISÉVOLUENT L’ACTUALITÉ RESTE LE CENTRE D’INTÉRÊT N°1 DES FRANÇAIS. PRENDRE DE...
REGARDERTV/VIDÉO/FILMS&PARLER AVECSESPROCHES,LESACTIVITÉSCLÉS # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVI...
PEUDECHANGEMENTSDANSLESACTIVITÉS QUOTIDIENNESDESFRANÇAISCONFINÉS # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTE...
39% des Français déclarent que la lecture fait partie de leurs principales occupations quotidiennes en période de confinem...
CEQUIMANQUELEPLUSAUXFRANÇAIS 71% 58% 58% ENPÉRIODEDECONFINEMENT des Français déclarent qu’il s’agit de leur liberté de dép...
CEQUIMANQUELEMOINSAUXFRANÇAIS 31% 31% 20% ENPÉRIODEDECONFINEMENT des Français déclarent qu’avoir des horaires définis est ...
DESCHANGEMENTSD’HABITUDESAUSSI DANSLESDÉPENSESDESFRANÇAIS # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS ...
70%DESFRANÇAIS DÉCLARENTNEPASAVOIR CHANGÉLEURSHABITUDES ALIMENTAIRES 26 #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055...
LERAPPORT PARTIE4 27 AUTRAVAIL
MOINSD’1FRANÇAISSUR4CONCERNÉPAR L’ACTIVITÉPARTIELLEOULETÉLÉTRAVAIL # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 IN...
83% des Français en télétravail se déclarent d’ailleurs satisfaits par rapport à sa mise en place 29 -1POINTVSS13
LETÉLÉTRAVAILTOUJOURSPLÉBISCITÉ MÊMESILEBUREAUMANQUEVITE LE BUREAU, OU TOUT AUTRE LIEU DE TRAVAIL, S’AVÈRE MAJORITAIREMENT...
SORTIR&VOIRSESCOLLÈGUESRESTENT LESPRINCIPAUXFREINSAUTÉLÉTRAVAIL # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTER...
66% des Français estiment que cette période de confinement met en péril notre économie 32 +2POINTSVSS13
UNEPEURDUCONFINEMENTQUIRECULE, UNECRAINTEÉCONOMIQUERENFORCÉE # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIE...
CONTACTS DGA Marketing, Communication et Etudes bruno.ricard@366.fr BRUNORICARD Directrice des études sophie.renaud@366.fr...
Barometre les francais en confinement #2
  1. 1. BAROMÈTRE« LESFRANÇAISENCONFINEMENT» #2/MARS2020(SEMAINE14)
  2. 2. Face à l’épidémie du Coronavirus/COVID-19 et suite aux annonces récentes du gouvernement, 366 a interrogé les Français pour connaître leur état d’esprit dans ce contexte si particulier de confinement. Comment évolue leur niveau d’inquiétude, que font-ils chez eux, comment vivent-ils cette période, comment s’informent-ils, que changent-ils au quotidien dans leurs pratiques de loisirs, de travail et d’information ? Eléments de réponse. LESFRANÇAISENCONFINEMENT 2
  3. 3. Une étude exclusive pour « prendre votre pouls » et analyser leur comportement face au confinement. BAROMÈTRESURLES FRANÇAISENCONFINEMENT 3
  4. 4. Une étude réalisée par KANTAR sur #PANEL, le panel propriétaire de 366, auprès d’un échantillon représentatif de la population française. #LESFRANÇAIS ENCONFINEMENT 4
  5. 5. au total réalisés en ligne du 24 mars au 26 mars 2020 (vs 1478 interviews réalisés du 20 au 22 mars en S13). 1055 INTERVIEWS 5
  6. 6. LEURNIVEAU D’INQUIÉTUDE PARTIE1 6
  7. 7. UNNIVEAUD’INQUIÉTUDETOUJOURSÉLEVÉ FACEAUCORONAVIRUS/COVID19 UNE INQUIÉTUDE GÉNÉRALISÉE CONFORTÉE FACE À L’ÉPIDÉMIE DE CORONAVIRUS / COVID19 ET QUI TEND À PROGRESSER AUPRÈS DES POPULATIONS LES PLUS À RISQUE. #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / PERSONNELLEMENT, QUEL EST VOTRE NIVEAU D’INQUIÉTUDE FACE AU CORONAVIRUS / COVID-19 ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 69% des Français se déclarent INQUIETS face au virus 69% 31% INQUIETS PEU INQUIETS 7 Par contre, UNNIVEAUD’INQUIÉTUDEQUIPROGRESSE CHEZLES+50ANS: 75% d’entre eux (et 80% des +70 ans vs 72% en S13) se déclarent inquiets par rapport au virus vs 71% en S13, soit +4POINTSen quelques jours. IDEMVSS13
  8. 8. UNEINQUIÉTUDEGÉNÉRALISÉEETQUISE RENFORCEFACEÀUNVIRUSQUIPROGRESSE #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / ET EN CE QUI CONCERNE VOS PROCHES, QUEL EST LEUR NIVEAU D'INQUIÉTUDE CONCERNANT LE CORONAVIRUS / COVID-19 SELON VOUS ? / QUELQU’UN, DANS VOTRE ENTOURAGE PROCHE, EST-IL AFFECTÉ PAR LE CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19 ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 76%de leurs proches sont inquiets face au virus 8 Selon les Français 27% 30% 49% 45% 22% 23% 2% 2% S13 S14 TRÈS ÉLEVÉ ÉLEVÉ MODÉRÉ TRÈS LIMITÉ 10%d’entre eux sont aujourd’hui affectés par le virus IDEMVSS13 +4POINTSVSS13 LENIVEAUD’INQUIÉTUDEDEVOSPROCHES
  9. 9. UNESATISFACTIONFACEÀL’ACTION DUGOUVERNEMENTQUIFAIBLIT TOUJOURS UNE MAJORITÉ DE FRANÇAIS QUI JUGENT SATISFAISANTES LES MESURES GOUVERNEMENTALES POUR LA SÉCURITÉ DES CITOYENS MÊME SI ENCORE INSUFFISANTES . #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / DIRIEZ-VOUS QUE VOUS ÊTES SATISFAIT DES MESURES PRISES PAR LE GOUVERNEMENT POUR LA PROTECTION DES CITOYENS ? / JUGEZ-VOUS LES MESURES PRISES PAR LE GOUVERNEMENT SUFFISANTES ? SELON VOUS, LE GOUVERNEMENT DEVRAIT-IL PRENDRE DES MESURES SUPPLÉMENTAIRES POUR RENFORCER LA SÉCURITÉ DES FRANÇAIS ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 62% 31% 85% 58% 33% 81% ST SATISFAIT DES MESURES GOUVERNEMENTALES JUGE CES MESURES SUFFISANTES ATTENTE MESURES SUPPLEMENTAIRES SEMAINE13 SEMAINE14 LESFRANCAISFACEAUXMESURESGOUVERNEMENTALES 9 58%des Français se déclarent satisfaits de l’action gouvernementale 67%des Français jugent néanmoins ces mesures insuffisantes -4POINTSVSS13 -2POINTSVSS13
  10. 10. UNEATTENTEDESOUTIENÀL’ÉCONOMIE PRIORISÉEPARLESFRANÇAIS #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / PARMI LES MESURES SUIVANTES, QUELLES SONT CELLES QUE LE GOUVERNEMENT DEVRAIT PRENDRE EN PRIORITÉ ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 L’INQUIÉTUDE GÉNÉRALISÉE DES FRANÇAIS FACE À L’ÉPIDÉMIE, QUI HIER ENCORE APPELAIT À DAVANTAGE D’AUTORITÉ ET DE PROTECTIONNISME DE LA PART DU GOUVERNEMENT, SEMBLE SE TRANSFORMER EN UNE ATTENTE DE SOUTIEN AUX ENTREPRISES FACE À UN RISQUE DE CRISE ÉCONOMIQUE PLUS MENAÇANT QUE JAMAIS. 10 59% 58% 57% 54% 53% 48% 47% 14% 59% 55% 46% 48% 47% 53% 41% 16% FERMER TOUTES LES FRONTIÈRES À L’INTÉRIEUR DE L’EUROPE DÉCRÉTER LE COUVRE-FEU AUGMENTER LE COÛT DES SANCTIONS / AMENDES EN CAS DE NON-RESPECT DES MESURES GOUVERNEMENTALES RATIONALISER LA FRÉQUENTATION DES MAGASINS D’ALIMENTATION (HORAIRES DÉFINIS /QUARTIERS, NB DE VISITES LIMITÉ/SEMAINE, /INDIVIDU, NB DE CLIENTS LIMITÉ /JOUR) POSTER L’ARMÉE POUR DISSUADER LES GENS DE DÉSOBÉIR AUX CONSIGNES PRENDRE EN CHARGE LES PERTES DES ENTREPRISES LIMITER AU STRICT MINIMUM LES DÉPLACEMENTS PROFESSIONNELSPOUR FAVORISER LE TÉLÉTRAVAIL GÉNÉRALISÉ AUTRES S13 S14 LESMESURESGOUVERNEMENTALESQUIDEVRAIENTÊTREPRISESENPRIORITÉ
  11. 11. UNNIVEAUDECONFIANCEQUIRESTEÉLEVÉ DANSLESYSTÈMEDESANTÉFRANÇAIS #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / QUEL NIVEAU DE CONFIANCE ACCORDEZ-VOUS À NOTRE SYSTÈME DE SANTÉ À L’HEURE ACTUELLE ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 DES FRANÇAIS QUI RESTENT CONVAINCUS DE LA QUALITÉ DE NOTRE SYSTÈME DE SANTÉ MÊME SI LEUR CONFIANCE TEND À S’ÉRODER AU FIL DES JOURS. 11 66% des Français déclarent accorder un niveau de confiance élevé à notre système de santé actuel22% 18% 48% 48% 26% 27% 5% 6% S13 S14 Trèsélevé Élevé Modéré Trèslimité -3POINTSVSS13
  12. 12. S’INFORMEREN PÉRIODEDECONFINEMENT PARTIE2 12
  13. 13. UNNIVEAU D’INFORMATION SURL’ÉPIDÉMIE JUGÉSATISFAISANT PAR73%DES FRANÇAIS 13 +1POINTVSS13
  14. 14. TOUJOURS+/-3FRANÇAISSUR4ESTIMENT ÊTREBIENINFORMÉSSURL’ÉPIDÉMIE #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / PENSEZ-VOUS DISPOSER D’UN NIVEAU D’INFORMATION SUFFISANT SUR L’ÉPIDÉMIE ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 73% DES FRANÇAIS DÉCLARENT DISPOSER D’UN NIVEAU D’INFORMATION SUFFISANT SUR L’ÉPIDÉMIE, DONT 18% TOUT À FAIT BIEN (-2 POINTS VS S13). 20% 18% 51% 55% 23% 22% 5% 6% S13 S14 Oui, tout à fait, Oui, plutôt Non, plutôt pas Non, pas du tout 14 NIVEAUD’INFORMATIONJUGÉSUFFISANTPARLESFRANÇAISSURL’ÉPIDÉMIE
  15. 15. UNEPRISED’INFORMATIONQUOTIDIENNE, MÊMESIUNPEUMOINSSYSTÉMATIQUE #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / COMBIEN DE FOIS PAR JOUR PRENEZ-VOUS CONNAISSANCE DE L’INFORMATION ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 97% DES FRANÇAIS DÉCLARENT S’INFORMER QUOTIDIENNEMENT DE L’ACTUALITÉ, DONT 34% PLUS DE 5 FOIS PAR JOUR (-4 POINTS VS S13). 13% 14% 48% 49% 17% 17% 9% 8% 12% 10% 2% 3% S13 S14 1foisparjour Entre2et4foisparjour Entre5et10foisparjour Plusde10foisparjour Encontinu Pastouslesjours 15 NOMBREDEPRISESD’INFORMATIONQUOTIDIENNESDÉCLARÉESPARLESFRANÇAIS
  16. 16. DESFRANÇAISQUIS’INFORMENTTOUJOURS 83% 56% 39% VIALATVETLAPRESSEENPRIORITÉ Des Français s’informent prioritairement par la Télévision 78% chez les CSP+ Des Français s’informent prioritairement par la Presse 47% via la presse en ligne Des Français s’informent prioritairement par la Radio 44% chez les femmes #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / QUELS SONT VOS MOYENS D’INFORMATION PRIVILÉGIÉS SUR L’ACTUALITÉ AUJOURD’HUI ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 16 -3POINTSVSS13 -5POINTSVSS13 -1POINTVSS13 LES MÉDIAS TRADITIONNELS TOUJOURS PRIORITAIRES DANS L’ACCÈS À L’INFORMATION DES FRANÇAIS MÊME SI ON CONSTATE UN LÉGER RECUL VS S13, EN LIEN AVEC UNE PRISE D’INFORMATION MOINS SYSTÉMATIQUE.
  17. 17. DESFRANÇAISQUICONTINUENTDE S’INFORMERPLUSQUED’HABITUDE UNE SURCONSOMMATION DE L’INFORMATION PENDANT CETTE PÉRIODE DE CONFINEMENT AVEC, PLUS QUE JAMAIS, LA TÉLÉVISION ET LA PRESSE EN LIGNE PRIORISÉES #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / SUIVEZ-VOUS DAVANTAGE L'ACTUALITÉ QUE D'HABITUDE ? / EN CETTE PÉRIODE, AVEC QUEL(S) MÉDIA(S) VOUS INFORMEZ-VOUS PLUS QUE D'HABITUDE ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 85% 26% 22% 38% 11% 43% 87% 25% 27% 39% 13% 45% LA TV LA RADIO LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX LA PRESSE, SUR LES SITES INTERNET LA PRESSE, LES JOURNAUX PAPIERS LA PRESSE (ST) DESFRANCAISQUIS’INFORMENTPLUSQU’AVANTAVEC… 17 66%des Français déclarent suivre davantage l’actualité que d’habitude -1POINTVSS13
  18. 18. QUELLEÉVOLUTION PARTIE3 18 DESCOMPORTEMENTS?
  19. 19. ENPÉRIODEDECONFINEMENT,LES ACTIVITÉSDESFRANÇAISÉVOLUENT L’ACTUALITÉ RESTE LE CENTRE D’INTÉRÊT N°1 DES FRANÇAIS. PRENDRE DES NOUVELLES DE SES PROCHES EST TOUJOURS AUSSI PRIORITAIRE. SEUL LE VISIONNAGE DE FILMS ET SÉRIES GAGNE DU TERRAIN (+3 POINTS VS S13). 50% 47% 41% 33% 32% 25% 26% 17% 17% 14% 12% 14% 7% 7% 50% 44% 44% 32% 32% 25% 24% 18% 17% 14% 12% 12% 8% 6% PASSER PLUS DE TEMPS À PRENDRE DES NOUVELLESDE VOS PROCHES REGARDER PLUS LES ACTUALITÉS REGARDER PLUS DE FILMS OU SÉRIES PASSER DAVANTAGE DE TEMPS À NE RIEN FAIRE PASSER PLUS DE TEMPS EN FAMILLE, AVEC VOS PROCHES LIRE DAVANTAGE DE LIVRES ÉCOUTER PLUS DE MUSIQUE JOUER D’AVANTAGEAUX JEUX EN LIGNE AUTRES DIVERTISSEMENTS LIRE DAVANTAGE LA PRESSE JOUER DAVANTAGE À DES JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ TRAVAILLER DAVANTAGE AUCUNE DE CES RÉPONSES DONNERPLUS DE VOTRE TEMPS POUR LES AUTRES (AIDES, ACTIONS SOLIDAIRES…) S13 S14 #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / ET SINON, AVEZ-VOUS L’IMPRESSION DEPUIS LE DÉBUT DU CONFINEMENT DE.. ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020. 19
  20. 20. REGARDERTV/VIDÉO/FILMS&PARLER AVECSESPROCHES,LESACTIVITÉSCLÉS # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / DANS CE CONTEXTE DE CONFINEMENT, QUELLES SONT VOS PRINCIPALES OCCUPATIONS QUOTIDIENNES ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020. 61% 60%des Français déclarent que regarder la TV/films/vidéos constitue leur principale occupation quotidienne, dans ce contexte de confinement. des Français communiquent avec leurs proches (par téléphone, réseaux sociaux…), ce qui constitue leur principale occupation au quotidien. 20 -2POINTSVSS13 -1POINTVSS13
  21. 21. PEUDECHANGEMENTSDANSLESACTIVITÉS QUOTIDIENNESDESFRANÇAISCONFINÉS # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / DANS CE CONTEXTE DE CONFINEMENT, QUELLES SONT VOS PRINCIPALES OCCUPATIONS QUOTIDIENNES ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 63% 61% 42% 41% 35% 25% 22% 21% 19% 18% 16% 4% 3% 61% 60% 43% 39% 35% 28% 22% 21% 18% 15% 16% 3% 2% REGARDER LA TV / FILMS / VIDÉOS COMMUNIQUERAVEC MES PROCHES (PAR TÉLÉPHONE,RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX…) CUISINER LIRE (DES LIVRES, LA PRESSE …) CONSULTER LES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX FAIRE UNE ACTIVITÉ PHYSIQUE (SPORT, YOGA, ÉTIREMENTS…) FAIRE UNE ACTIVITÉ LUDIQUE / CRÉATIVE (JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ, ÉCHECS, PUZZLE,ATELIERS CRÉATIFS…) M’OCCUPER DE MES ENFANTS AUTRES TRAVAILLER (À DISTANCE) ME CHOUCHOUTER,PRENDRE SOIN DE MOI FAIRE DES VIDÉOS-ACTIVITÉS AUCUNE DE CES RÉPONSES S13 S14 LES ACTIVITÉS MÉDIAS TIENNENT TOUJOURS UNE PLACE IMPORTANTE DANS LE QUOTIDIEN DU CONFINEMENT, À L’IMAGE DU SPORT ET DE LA CUISINE, QUI PROGRESSENT VS S13. LÉGER RECUL DU TRAVAIL À DISTANCE. 21
  22. 22. 39% des Français déclarent que la lecture fait partie de leurs principales occupations quotidiennes en période de confinement 22 45%CHEZLESHOMMES/IDEMVSS13
  23. 23. CEQUIMANQUELEPLUSAUXFRANÇAIS 71% 58% 58% ENPÉRIODEDECONFINEMENT des Français déclarent qu’il s’agit de leur liberté de déplacement (en dehors des déplacements 82% en région parisienne Des Français déclarent que ce qui leur manque le plus, c’est la réunion entre amis/familles 62% dans le Nord et Est Des Français mentionnent les promenades 64% en région parisienne # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / ET QUELLES ONT LES CHOSES/ACTIVITÉS QUI VOUS MANQUENT LE PLUS ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 23 +7POINTSVSS13 IDEMVSS13 +1POINTVSS13
  24. 24. CEQUIMANQUELEMOINSAUXFRANÇAIS 31% 31% 20% ENPÉRIODEDECONFINEMENT des Français déclarent qu’avoir des horaires définis est la chose qui leur manque le moins 34% dans le Nord et l’Est Des Français déclarent que ce qui leur manque le moins, c’est prendre les transports 49% en région parisienne Des Français mentionnent le fait d’aller au travail / faculté / école 22% en région parisienne # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / ET QUELLES ONT LES CHOSES/ACTIVITÉS QUI VOUS MANQUENT LE MOINS ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 24 IDEMVSS13 IDEMVSS13 IDEMVSS13
  25. 25. DESCHANGEMENTSD’HABITUDESAUSSI DANSLESDÉPENSESDESFRANÇAIS # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / SUITE AU CONFINEMENT, AVEZ-VOUS OPÉRÉ DES CHANGEMENTS D’HABITUDES DANS VOS DÉPENSES (EN LIGNE COMME HORS LIGNE) SUR LES SECTEURS SUIVANTS ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 EN 2È SEMAINE DE CONFINEMENT, ON CONSTATE UNE TENDANCE À LA DIMINUTION DE L’ENSEMBLE DES DÉPENSES DES FRANÇAIS, EXCEPTION FAITE DES SECTEURS ALIMENTATION ET DIVERTISSEMENTS. 25 9% 6% 48% 54% 43% 39% 18% 19% 36% 38% 47% 43% 8% 7% 31% 34% 61% 59% 1% 2% 49% 50% 50% 49% 11% 13% 43% 47% 46% 40% 1% 2% 62% 60% 37% 38% S13 S14 S13 S14 S13 S14 A AUGMENTÉ A AUGMENTÉ A DIMINUÉ A DIMINUÉ N’A PAS ÉVOLUÉ N’A PAS ÉVOLUÉ DÉPENSESCOURANTES COURSES ALIMENTAIRES HYGIÈNE-BEAUTÉ PRÊT-À-PORTER DIVERTISSEMENT TRANSPORTS
  26. 26. 70%DESFRANÇAIS DÉCLARENTNEPASAVOIR CHANGÉLEURSHABITUDES ALIMENTAIRES 26 #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS AVEZ-VOUS CHANGÉ VOS HABITUDES ALIMENTAIRES ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 -3POINTSVSS13
  27. 27. LERAPPORT PARTIE4 27 AUTRAVAIL
  28. 28. MOINSD’1FRANÇAISSUR4CONCERNÉPAR L’ACTIVITÉPARTIELLEOULETÉLÉTRAVAIL # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / ETES-VOUS CONCERNÉS PAR UNE MESURE DE CHÔMAGE OU ACTIVITÉ PARTIELLE ? / ÊTES-VOUS CONCERNÉ PAR LE TÉLÉTRAVAIL ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 23% 17% des Français déclarent être concernés par une mesure de chômage ou activité partielle des Français déclarent être concernés par le télétravail 28 -1POINTVSS13 -3POINTSVSS13
  29. 29. 83% des Français en télétravail se déclarent d’ailleurs satisfaits par rapport à sa mise en place 29 -1POINTVSS13
  30. 30. LETÉLÉTRAVAILTOUJOURSPLÉBISCITÉ MÊMESILEBUREAUMANQUEVITE LE BUREAU, OU TOUT AUTRE LIEU DE TRAVAIL, S’AVÈRE MAJORITAIREMENT MANQUER AUX « NOUVEAUX » TÉLÉTRAVAILLEURS # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / DIRIEZ-VOUS QUE "LE BUREAU" (OU TOUT AUTRE LIEU DE TRAVAIL) VOUS MANQUE ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 54%des Français en télétravail et satisfaits de l’être déclarent cependant que « le bureau leur manque » 54% 46% OUI NON 30 -4POINTSVSS13
  31. 31. SORTIR&VOIRSESCOLLÈGUESRESTENT LESPRINCIPAUXFREINSAUTÉLÉTRAVAIL # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / PLUS EN DÉTAIL, POURRIEZ-VOUS DÉFINIR CE QUI VOUS MANQUE LE PLUS EN TÉLÉTRAVAIL PAR RAPPORT À VOS HABITUDES SUR VOTRE LIEU DE TRAVAIL ? ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 LA PEUR DU MANQUE DE LIEN SOCIAL S’AVÈRE ÊTRE LA PRINCIPALE CRAINTE DES FRANÇAIS EN TÉLÉTRAVAIL. L’INVESTISSEMENT PROFESSIONNEL MANQUE DAVANTAGE VS S13, PAS LE TRAVAIL EN ÉQUIPE . 70% 70% 53% 52% 26% 7% 71% 71% 53% 46% 30% 5% VOIR SES COLLÈGUES / D’AUTRES PERSONNES SORTIR DE CHEZ SOI ÊTRE MOBILE, SE DÉPLACER TRAVAILLER EN ÉQUIPE ÊTRE INVESTI DANS DES PROJETS, MISSIONS AUTRES 31
  32. 32. 66% des Français estiment que cette période de confinement met en péril notre économie 32 +2POINTSVSS13
  33. 33. UNEPEURDUCONFINEMENTQUIRECULE, UNECRAINTEÉCONOMIQUERENFORCÉE # #PANEL – 366 ET KANTAR 2020 - BASE ENSEMBLE – 1055 INTERVIEWS / SI L'ON DEVAIT RÉSUMER VOTRE ÉTAT D'ESPRIT ACTUEL, DIRIEZ-VOUS QUE CETTE PÉRIODE DE CONFINEMENT... / ÉVOLUTIONS VS S13 AVEC TERRAIN DU 20 AU 22 MARS 2020 INQUIÉTUDE ET PEUR POUR NOTRE ÉCONOMIE (+2 POINTS VS S13), LES FRANÇAIS REDOUTENT DE PLUS EN PLUS LES CONSÉQUENCES DU CONFINEMENT. SA DURÉE COMMENCE ÉGALEMENT À ALERTER (TROP LONGUE : +4 POINTS VS S13). 64% 63% 41% 30% 14% 14% 5% 66% 57% 38% 30% 16% 18% 4% met en péril notre économie est inquiétante/ alarmante développe l’esprit de solidarité en France permet de recréer du lien familial est exaspérante est trop longue Aucune de ces réponses S13 S14 33 CETTEPÉRIODEDECONFINEMENT…
  CONTACTS DGA Marketing, Communication et Etudes bruno.ricard@366.fr BRUNORICARD Directrice des études sophie.renaud@366.fr SOPHIERENAUD

