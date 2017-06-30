Atelier : l’ethnographie en action
Qui est votre voisin ?
Ethnographie ?
Ethnographie COMPRENDRE LES PERSONNES… ….DANS LEUR ENVIRONNEMENT • Tout groupe ou sous groupe de personnes • Un lieu ou un...
Méthodes de recherche Revue de littérature Recherche quantitative Recherche qualitative Ethnographie Etude de marché Focus...
Comment ces voyageurs vont-ils passer avec leurs valises?
ETHNOGRAPHIE Observe r Questionner Analyser Expérimenter
Comment doit se comporter un ethnographe pendant son enquête ?
À vous de jouer : outil n°1 : La grille d’observation
Vidéo BBC : Shopping supermarkets Shop smart https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGPQoN8VJy Y
L’interview
 Cibler sa population  Mener quelques interviews avec des proches pour s’entrainer  Recruter des participants (entre 2 ...
Questionner dans le respect des personnes
Questionner avec empathie pour… COMPRENDRE…. ….D’UNE PERSONNE • Les émotions • Les besoins • Les croyances • Dans un conte...
Situation émotion besoin Réponse
Outil n°3 : Comment utiliser son empathie pour poser les bonnes questions ? Situation émotion besoin J’ai besoin de… Proxi...
« Je voudrais acheter plus de légumes biologiques pour mes enfants, car je sais que c’est bon pour eux. Mais je n’ai pas l...
L’expérimentation
Expérimenter c’est se mettre dans les chaussures d’autrui….
Atelier : l’ethnographieen action - Qu'est-ce qu'une enquête ethnographique ? - Quand lancer une enquête ethnographique ? ...
No notes for slide
