Prykhodko a (2)

Тема: «ВПРОВАДЖЕННЯ ІННОВАЦІЙ У КОМПАНІЇ «ЕКОВІН»» Автор: студентка КНЕУ, ФЕтаУ, 4 курсу спеціальності 051 «Економіка», сп...
Таблиця 1 Захворюваність населення в Україні (за даними Міністерства Охорони Здоров'я) за 2012 – 2017 рр., тис. Таблиця 2 ...
Діяльність підприємства спрямована на організацію найбільш якісної системи збору та вивезення побутових відходів, санітарн...
Фінансовий потенціал Рис. 1.Динаміка рентабельності активів та чистої маржі за 2012 – 2017 рр.,% Рис. 3.Динаміка зростання...
Рис. 6. Динаміка поточної та абсолютної ліквідності за 2012 – 2017 рр., % Рис. 7. Динаміка коефіцієнту автономії за 2012 –...
Сміттєвозом HIDRO-MAK Сміттєсортувальна станція Станція, яка вироблятиме електроенергію з полігонного газу
Підхід «Утилізація та повторне використання»
Інновації, що збільшать ефективність праці робітників Навушники AlterEgo Лаундж – зони Віртуальна реальність
Висновок Інноваційні заходи необхідно впроваджувати саме на підприємствах, які приносять користь для оточуючих, таке як КУ...
Дякую за увагу!
