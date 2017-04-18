Nahorskiy, Mel'nyk

Цінові війни: причини і наслідки для сучасних підприємств Мєльник Валерія, Нагорський Назар ФЕФ, 1 курс, ФФ-101 (науковий ...
Актуальність. Цінова конкуренція на сучасному ринку нерідко переростає в цінову війну: вона здатна докорінно перекроїти ви...
Між жорстокою ціновою конкуренцією і ціновою війною існує ледь помітна, але вагома грань. Одна справа, коли компанії жорст...
До основних причин виникнення цінових війн досвідчені економісти відносять такі: 1) зниження попиту на товар; 2) існування...
Наслідками цінових війн за результатами досліджень сучасних маркетологів можуть бути такі: 1) дестабілізація ринку; 2) зни...
Основні методи запобігання ціновим війнам: 1) чітке висловлення свої намірів конкуруючим фірмам та покупцям; 2) моніторинг...
Цінова війна може бути раціональною і корисною: Знеболюючий препарат Bristol-Myers з'явився пізніше, ніж препарат Johnson ...
За дослідженнями вчених, якщо цінової війни уникнути не вдається, то потрібно обмежити дії у відповідь окремим каналом роз...
Отже, цінова війна — потенційно небезпечне явище, яке несе загрозу як виробникам, так і споживачам. В наш час дуже важко н...
Дякую за увагу !
×