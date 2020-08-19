Successfully reported this slideshow.
M.E. GALIA GOMEZParticipación en clase 10% Tareas y trabajos 30% Evaluación teórica 30% Evaluación práctica 30%
QUE ES UNA HOJA DE CALCULO LAS HOJAS DE CALCULO SE USAN PARA EL REGISTRO DE DATOS Y OPERACIONES, PRINCIPALMENTE EN EL AREA...
OPERADORES
ARITMÉTICOS: Son los operadores que permiten realizar operaciones aritméticas y se enlistan en la siguiente tabla
VENTAJAS DE UNA HOJA DE CALCULO Las facilidades de hojas de cálculo hacen que los cálculos sean más fáciles de entender, m...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Excelente para finanzas Una de las mayores ventajas de las hojas de trabajo es que son excelentes para ll...
 Ideales para realizar listas Este tipo de hojas se ha convertido en una de las mejores opciones para elaborar listas, al...
Barra de título de Excel Se encuentra en la parte superior de la ventana de Excel, se llama así porque en ella aparece el...
BARRA DE FÓRMULAS Y SUS PARTES En la barra de fórmulas existen tres botones: Introducir: Con forma de palomita, se activa...
Barra de etiquetas de Excel y sus partes Es una de las barras que se encuentran en la parte inferior de la ventana de Exc...
Ejercicio
Que es una hoja de calculo
CARACTERÍSTICAS, VENTAJAS, DESVENTAJAS, PANTALLA

