Mixing & Homogenization MR. G.A.SHETE
 Mixing is the most widely used operation in which 2 or more than 2 substances are combined together.  Objectives of Mix...
 Types of Mixtures  Positive Mixture-When two/more miscible liquids are mixed or soluble solid is dissolved in water, th...
 Mixing Mechanism of powders  Convective mixing : There is bulk movement of groups of particle from one part of powder b...
 Equipment's used for mixing of Solids  In the laboratory, the mixing of powders is done by using mortar & pestle or wit...
 Double cone blender  Principle: Shear & Tumbling  Construction: it is made up of stainless steel & is available in dif...
 Agitated Powder Mixer  It consists of Stationary vessel or through in which an arm rotates & transmits shearing action ...
 Mixing of Liquids  Equipment's used in mixing of liquids  Propeller mixer  Turbine mixer  Paddle mixer
 Propeller mixer  Construction: It consists of vessel and propeller, Propeller usually operates at high speed which is u...
To avoid air entrapment and vortex formation ,position of propeller shaft can be changed as follows: i. Offset from center...
 Mixing of Semi-solids  Equipment's used for Mixing  Triple Roller mill  Agitator mixer  Planetary mixer  Sigma mixer
 Triple Roller mill  Construction:  It consists of 3 rollers. Rollers are made up of hard abrasion resistant material. ...
 Working:  Material want to be mixed put in to hopper. From hopper material come between roller no.1 and roller no.2 and...
 Silverson Mixer Homogenizer  Construction It consists of emulsified head which is covered with fine meshed stainless st...
Fig: Silverson Mixer Homonizer
  Mixing & Homogenization MR. G.A.SHETE
  Mixing is the most widely used operation in which 2 or more than 2 substances are combined together.  Objectives of Mixing May be  Simple physical mixing of materials to form a uniform mixture  To promote the chemical reaction to get uniform products  Dispersion of solids in liquid to form suspension or paste  Dispersion of 2 immiscible liquids to form an emulsion
  Types of Mixtures  Positive Mixture-When two/more miscible liquids are mixed or soluble solid is dissolved in water, the mixtures are called as positive mixture .e.g. Solution. It is irreversible.  Negative Mixture-Two immiscible liquids are mixed or insoluble solids are mixed with water it forms negative mixture. E.g. emulsion, suspension, mixtures. It is reversible.  Neutral Mixture-The substances do not have tendency to mix but once mix, don't separate after mixing. E.g. ointment, paste, cream.
  Mixing Mechanism of powders  Convective mixing : There is bulk movement of groups of particle from one part of powder bed to another. It occupy by inversion of the powder bed by means of blades or paddles.  Shear mixing : When shear force occur it reduces the scale of segregation by thinning of dissimilar layers of a solid particles.  Diffusion mixing : It occur when random motion of particles within a powder bed causes them to change position relative to one another. It produced by any agitation of powder. Factors affecting mixing of powders  Particle size  Particle Shape  Particle Attraction  Material Density  Proportions of Materials
  Equipment's used for mixing of Solids  In the laboratory, the mixing of powders is done by using mortar & pestle or with the help of a drug spatula, this method is known as Trituration.  Following equipments are used in mixing of solids  Tumbler Mixer  Double cone blender  Agitated powder mixer  Air mixer
  Double cone blender  Principle: Shear & Tumbling  Construction: it is made up of stainless steel & is available in different capacity ranging from 5-200 kg. the efficiency of blender is depends upon speed of rotation, the common range is 30-100 r.p.m. Working : The material is to be blended is loaded approx. 50-60 % of total capacity the blender. As the blender rotates the material undergoes tumbling motion & mixes material thoroughly. Agitator blade are fixed to produce shear action. It is efficient for mixing powders of different densities & mainly for small quantity of powders.
  Agitated Powder Mixer  It consists of Stationary vessel or through in which an arm rotates & transmits shearing action to the particles.the end to end movement is required for genral mixing which can be achieved by fitting helical blades to the agigator. The mixer is commonly used for mixing free flowing powdered materials having uniform particle size & density.
  Mixing of Liquids  Equipment's used in mixing of liquids  Propeller mixer  Turbine mixer  Paddle mixer
  Propeller mixer  Construction: It consists of vessel and propeller, Propeller usually operates at high speed which is up to 8000 rpm which gives lot of turbulence. Propeller produced flow pattern parallel to their axis of rotation. It is used when little shear is needed.  Working: Liquids to be mixed are placed in a vessel. During the mixing of liquids, air gets entrapped in liquid or there is formation of vortex.
  To avoid air entrapment and vortex formation ,position of propeller shaft can be changed as follows: i. Offset from center. ii. Mounted at angle. iii. Enter the side of the vessel. iv. Using push-pull propeller v. By the use of baffles Diagram:
  Mixing of Semi-solids  Equipment's used for Mixing  Triple Roller mill  Agitator mixer  Planetary mixer  Sigma mixer
  Triple Roller mill  Construction:  It consists of 3 rollers. Rollers are made up of hard abrasion resistant material. Rollers are arranged very close to each other's. Rollers are rotated at different speed & in opposite directions. Material gets crushed when it comes in between rollers. Fig : Triple Roller Mill
  Working:  Material want to be mixed put in to hopper. From hopper material come between roller no.1 and roller no.2 and is reduced in size. The gap between roller no.2 and roller no.3 is less than that between roller no.1 and roller no.2 Due to which material is crushed and gets mixed. A Scraper is provided to remove the material from roller no.3  Uses:  It is very useful for the purpose of mixing of solid powder in ointment base.
  Silverson Mixer Homogenizer  Construction It consists of emulsified head which is covered with fine meshed stainless steel sieve. The emulsifier head consist of a number of blades which rotates at a very high speed, to produce powerful shearing action. The blades are rotated by using an electric motor fitted at the top.  Working: The emulsified head is placed in the vessel containing immiscible liquid, in such a way that it should get dipped into it. When the motor is started, the liquid is sucked through the fine holes and the oil is reduced into fine globules due to the rotation of blades. So a fine emulsion is produced which is then expelled out.  Use: Useful for the preparation of fine emulsion and suspension.
  Fig: Silverson Mixer Homonizer

