PACKAGING OF PHARMACEUTICAL Mr. Shete G.A.
Pharmaceutical container: A device that holds the drugs and may or may not be in direct contact with the pharmaceutical pr...
 The container must be neutral towards the material which is stored in it.  It should help in maintaining the stability ...
TYPES OF PACKAGING MATERIALS USED FOR PHARMACEUTICAL PACKAGING  Glass  Plastics  Paper and boards  Metals
GLASS: Glass has been widely used as a drug packaging material Advantages  Neutral  They have good protection power.  S...
They are impermeable to moisture and atmospheric gases. They are neutral after proper treatment. They do not deteriorat...
TYPES OF GLASS Type I—Highly resistant borosilicateglass Type II—Treated soda limeglass Type III—Untrated soda lime glass
PLASTIC Advantages  They are light in weight and can be handled easily  They are poor conductor of heat .  They have su...
Disadvantages  Absorption permeable to water vapour and atmospheric gases  They cannot withstand heat without softening ...
METALS : The metals commonly used for this purpose are aluminium ,tin plated steel, stainless steel, tin and lead Advantag...
Tin:  Tin containers are preferred for food, pharmaceuticals and any product forwhich purity is considered.  Tin is the ...
TYPES OF CLOSURES WITH EXAMPLES: 1. Plug type – It is a push-fit into the neck of the container. E.g. cork or glass stoppe...
Materials used in pharmaceutical closures. Cork Cork is obtained from the bark of oak tree. Cork is chemically inert and ...
Rubber Rubber is used mainly for the construction of closure meant for vials, transfusion fluid bottles. Rubber, two type...
PARTS OF AEROSOL PACKAGING:  Container: In pharmaceutical aerosol packaging, the containers are made from metal (tin-plat...
Fig : Aerosol
4 packaging of pharmaceuticals
