Park Restoration Update The Preserve at St. Mary’s May 13, 2021
Park Restoration Update

  1. 1. Park Restoration Update The Preserve at St. Mary’s May 13, 2021
  2. 2. The Preserve at St. Mary’s – What We’ve Accomplished!
  3. 3. The Problem of Invasive Species at “The Bird Sanctuary” "Invasives" made up more than 95% of what was cleared, including: • Tree of Heaven ailanthus altissimo • Multiflora Rose rosa multiflora • Mugwort artemisia vulgaris • Japanese Honeysuckle lonicera japonica "The dominance of invasive species in the park presents a threat to bird species that use this habitat and the aesthetic value of the park." ACCA Master Plan, 2014
  4. 4. Pete Spain Led the Community Park Restoration What started as a clean up of an eyesore at St. Mary’s due to downed trees, limbs and weeds, became a park restoration project with a multi-year plan for maintenance thanks to the leadership of former Councilperson Pete Spain.
  5. 5. Part of ACCA’s Long-term Plan • The restoration of this park was part of the Ash Creek Master Plan • A coastal meadow and coastal forest were recommended https://www.ashcreekassoc.org/categories/ecological-master-plan
  6. 6. Pete Spain Led the Community Project… • Pete led 7 public planning meetings in 2018 - experts such as Milan Bull, Bryan Quinn & Bill Kenney. He also streamed them live on Facebook. • Coordination with Parks Commission & Parks Department https://www.ashcreekassoc.org/categories/ecological-master-plan
  7. 7. Resulted in the Preserve at St. Mary’s-by-the-Sea • Community led project – one of first collaborations between City & community for a local park • Park renamed from Capozzi Park • Invasive species management plan– organic approach • Clover field in front area of park and along edges for pollinators • 50 salt tolerant trees planted to date
  8. 8. The Design Plan After meeting six times with the community planning committee to define the project and timelines for the park restoration, the Parks Dept/Public Facilities Dept opened bidding to vendors on design plans. Bryan Quinn, One Nature LLC, was selected by the Parks Commission and Parks Department. He completed the design plan in February 2019. (click on image on right to see plan details)
  9. 9. Fundraising Began in April 2019 ACCA agreed to serve as the fiduciary for this community led project. The initial cost estimates were based on reliance on the City’s Parks Department for installation of the plantings. The initial goal was $13,000 to plant 70 trees. The City would pay for the fence. Community volunteers would maintain the park.
  10. 10. First Plantings – June 2019 The City laid down cardboard and covered it with wood chips in order to kill the roots of the invasive plants so they don't return. The City ordered 18 trees from NATIVE: 3 red maples, 5 gray birch, 7 eastern red cedar, and 6 red pine trees and planted some of them, but left others to be planted a few days later. Then a storm hit and toppled the trees over. Five of the pine trees died because of the installation and lack of follow up on watering by the City.
  11. 11. Second Plantings– November 2019 NATIVE planted 26 more trees for a total of 44 trees: 4 Princeton Elms 1 Chestnut Oak 2 American Sycamores 1 Red Maple 7 American Holly 6 Red Oak 5 Juniper
  12. 12. Park Restoration October 2, 2020 – Wood Chips Put Down by City
  13. 13. Third Plantings - Fall 2020 NATIVE replaced 9 trees that had died and planted 18 more trees and 5 shrubs for a total of 62 trees & 5 shrubs: 5 Serviceberry (shrub) 1 White Cypress 2 Aspen 9 Northern Bayberry 5 Juniper 2 Birch
  14. 14. Next Steps • Pete Spain Coordination of Volunteers for Watering of Plants • Plantings by Olivers in Spring and Fall 2021 • Plantings by Olivers in Spring 2022 • Plantings by Olivers in Spring 2023
  15. 15. Park Restoration Upcoming Expenses - Spring 2021 Oliver Design Associates replaced NATIVE as our nursery and gave us a deep discount to help our community. The following projects are planned: • KFB Landscaping maintenance of park – May-October • Oliver – existing plant material improvements • Oliver – plant 3 new trees • Hose/Sprinkler/Flow Meter for watering plants • Aquarion – cost of water TOTAL: $6,478
  16. 16. Park Restoration Upcoming Expenses - Fall 2021 Oliver Design Associates recommends filling in plantings in middle section of park with the following: • Virburnum denatum (6) • Vaccinium corymbosum (6) • Clethera alnifolia (6) TOTAL: $2,738
  17. 17. Park Restoration Upcoming Expenses 2022 Oliver Design Associates recommends planting in the wet area with the following: • Virburnum denatum (6) • Vaccinium corymbosum (6) • Clethera alnifolia (6) • Cephalanthus occidentalis (3) TOTAL: $2,738
  18. 18. Park Restoration Upcoming Expenses 2023 Oliver Design Associates recommends planting in the Southeast border with the following: • Virburnum denatum (12) • Vaccinium corymbosum (12) • Clethera alnifolia (12) TOTAL: $2,738
  19. 19. Park Restoration Fund INCOME RAISED $34,025 EXPENSES PAID OUT -$27,890 BALANCE IN ACCOUNT $ 6,135 UPCOMING EXPENSES: $ 6,478 SHORTFALL: $ 343 Fall 2021 – Middle area $ 2,738 Spring 2022 – Wet area $ 2,861 Spring 2023 – Southeast border $ 5,326 SHORTFALL: $11,268

