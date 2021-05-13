Gail Robinson Listing Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Black Rock is not found on real estate sites, such as Zillow, so I help buyers find your Black Rock home through my linked...
#1 in Black Rock – I listed and sold over 180 homes in Black Rock and have been #1 in sales since 2007. My Track Record – ...
MY QUALIFICATIONS ▪ CRS – Certified Residential Specialist – only 3% of REALTORS hold this designation – highest designati...
Targeting and reaching the right buyers Marketing Negotiating Closing Mortgage Contract Inspections Best price AND terms f...
How I Will Market Your Home…
New listing announcements to… 125+ agents in Fairfield/Southport offices. 700+ agents in Westport, Norwalk, Darien, Greenw...
E-Marketing E-mail Announcement to Agents
My Black Rock Real Estate Newsletter E-mail Announcement to Buyers 800 Subscribers
8-Page Annual Market Analysis of Black Rock Since 2005 Only Available to My 800+ Subscribers My Black Rock Annual Real Est...
Your Home Will be Featured on my Black Rock Community Website
Your Listing Shown to 40+ Visitors Per Day www.BlackRockOnline.org Black Rock Events Site
And on Black Rock Homes for Sale
www.BlackRockHomesforSale.com
Black Rock Homes for Sale Website 18% of Visitors are from New York
Your Home Will Be Featured in Social Media Marketing
98% of buyers use the Internet to find their next home. You need an Internet and social media savvy agent. I am one of Rav...
318
Your Property Will Be Featured on Raveis.com
Your Property Will Be Featured on Zillow.com
Your Property Will Be Featured on Realtor.com
Powerful Digital Advertising via Digital Retargeting Ads
Full Color Print and Online Brochure
Marketing Black Rock It is not enough to market your property, your listing agent must market the Black Rock location as m...
Guide to Black Rock Included with Property Brochure How I Help Buyers Understand Black Rock’s Features
Photographs Sell Homes High Dynamic Range Photography Magazine Quality Photos
Many buyers discover Black Rock by driving through it. The QR code on bottom right allows a buyer with a smart phone to go...
A Sample of My Black Rock Success Stories… Let’s add your name!
184 Harborview Avenue List Price: $449,000 Sold Price: $525,000 2020 Highest Street Sale 75K Over List
175 Harborview Avenue List Price: $395,000 Sold Price: $425,000 2020 Above List 14 Showings 8 Offers
521 Lake Avenue List Price: $439,000 Sold Price: $450,000 2020 8 Showings 4 Offers Above List
66 Beacon Court List Price: $369,900 Sold Price: $369,900 2020 Full List Price 1 Day on Market
67 Quinlan Avenue List Price: $469,900 Sold Price: $476,000 2019 15 Days on Market Sold ABOVE List
92 Balmforth Street List Price: $449,550 Sold Price: $440,500 2019 20 Days on Market 97% List
36 Livingston St List Price: $395,000 Sold Price: $395,000 2016 Full List Price 13 Days on Market
280 Grovers Avenue List Price: $579,000 Sold Price: $560,500 2012 2 Offers in First Month 97% List Price
155 Grovers Avenue List Price: $645,000 Sold Price: $633,000 2011 Facebook Buyer Featured in NYT 98% List Price
37 Beacon Street List Price: $1,790,000 Sold Price: $1,550,000 2009 Featured in NYT Highest Sale That Year
16 Years of Successful Sales in Black Rock #1 Black Rock Listing Agent 2007-2020 Over 180 Homes Sold Over $54 Million in B...
  1. 1. Black Rock is not found on real estate sites, such as Zillow, so I help buyers find your Black Rock home through my linked websites: Searching for Homes in Fairfield County www.FairfieldCountyCTLiving.com Black Rock Homes for Sale YOUR LISTING FEATURED www.BlackRockHomesForSale.com Black Rock Has to be Discovered… Searching for Black Rock Events www.BlackRockOnline.org
  2. 2. #1 in Black Rock – I listed and sold over 180 homes in Black Rock and have been #1 in sales since 2007. My Track Record – The homes I list often sell faster and closer to list price. My Proactive Approach – My expertise in the use of social media and the Internet brings buyers to your home. Raveis – List with the firm and the agent that is #1 in market share in Black Rock and surrounding towns. Why List with Me?
  3. 3. MY QUALIFICATIONS ▪ CRS – Certified Residential Specialist – only 3% of REALTORS hold this designation – highest designation awarded to REALTORS ▪ GRI – Intensive training in RE fundamentals ▪ e-PRO & IMSD – Internet marketing expertise certifications ▪ Raveis CHP – Certified Home Ownership agent ▪ Raveis Luxury Properties Providing You with the Highest Expertise to Sell Your Home
  4. 4. Targeting and reaching the right buyers Marketing Negotiating Closing Mortgage Contract Inspections Best price AND terms from qualified buyers Negotiating inspection items Following up with attorneys for smooth closing Following up on buyer’s mortgage progress Closing day final walk My Role in Selling Your Home: I’m With You Every Step of the Way!
  5. 5. How I Will Market Your Home…
  6. 6. New listing announcements to… 125+ agents in Fairfield/Southport offices. 700+ agents in Westport, Norwalk, Darien, Greenwich, Trumbull, Stratford, & Wilton offices 300+ agents from other firms – who have listed, sold, or attended Black Rock Broker Opens E-Marketing E-mail Announcement to Agents
  7. 7. E-Marketing E-mail Announcement to Agents
  8. 8. My Black Rock Real Estate Newsletter E-mail Announcement to Buyers 800 Subscribers
  9. 9. 8-Page Annual Market Analysis of Black Rock Since 2005 Only Available to My 800+ Subscribers My Black Rock Annual Real Estate Market Report Exclusive
  10. 10. Your Home Will be Featured on my Black Rock Community Website
  11. 11. Your Listing Shown to 40+ Visitors Per Day www.BlackRockOnline.org Black Rock Events Site
  12. 12. And on Black Rock Homes for Sale
  13. 13. www.BlackRockHomesforSale.com
  14. 14. Black Rock Homes for Sale Website 18% of Visitors are from New York
  15. 15. Your Home Will Be Featured in Social Media Marketing
  16. 16. 98% of buyers use the Internet to find their next home. You need an Internet and social media savvy agent. I am one of Raveis’s Top 25 Social Media Marketing experts, out of 4,500 agents You Need a Social Media Expert Award Winning Social Media!
  17. 17. 318
  18. 18. Your Property Will Be Featured on Raveis.com
  19. 19. Your Property Will Be Featured on Zillow.com
  20. 20. Your Property Will Be Featured on Realtor.com
  21. 21. Powerful Digital Advertising via Digital Retargeting Ads
  22. 22. Full Color Print and Online Brochure
  23. 23. Marketing Black Rock It is not enough to market your property, your listing agent must market the Black Rock location as many potential buyers are not familiar with the area. Many agents do not know how to market Black Rock, because their focus is on other markets, such as Fairfield or Westport. For example, many agents may not know that the Black Rock School now has pre-K and goes up through the 8th grade or the progress on the Fox Street pedestrian bridge that will link Black Rock to the Fairfield Metro Train Station.
  24. 24. Guide to Black Rock Included with Property Brochure How I Help Buyers Understand Black Rock’s Features
  25. 25. Photographs Sell Homes High Dynamic Range Photography Magazine Quality Photos
  26. 26. Many buyers discover Black Rock by driving through it. The QR code on bottom right allows a buyer with a smart phone to go directly to the Black Rock Homes for Sale website where they will see your home’s photos and information. Buyers also call from the sign riders. Smart buyers often decide that the agent with the most sign riders is probably the neighborhood expert and the one that they should call. Sign Riders
  27. 27. A Sample of My Black Rock Success Stories… Let’s add your name!
  28. 28. 184 Harborview Avenue List Price: $449,000 Sold Price: $525,000 2020 Highest Street Sale 75K Over List
  29. 29. 175 Harborview Avenue List Price: $395,000 Sold Price: $425,000 2020 Above List 14 Showings 8 Offers
  30. 30. 521 Lake Avenue List Price: $439,000 Sold Price: $450,000 2020 8 Showings 4 Offers Above List
  31. 31. 66 Beacon Court List Price: $369,900 Sold Price: $369,900 2020 Full List Price 1 Day on Market
  32. 32. 67 Quinlan Avenue List Price: $469,900 Sold Price: $476,000 2019 15 Days on Market Sold ABOVE List
  33. 33. 92 Balmforth Street List Price: $449,550 Sold Price: $440,500 2019 20 Days on Market 97% List
  34. 34. 36 Livingston St List Price: $395,000 Sold Price: $395,000 2016 Full List Price 13 Days on Market
  35. 35. 280 Grovers Avenue List Price: $579,000 Sold Price: $560,500 2012 2 Offers in First Month 97% List Price
  36. 36. 155 Grovers Avenue List Price: $645,000 Sold Price: $633,000 2011 Facebook Buyer Featured in NYT 98% List Price
  37. 37. 37 Beacon Street List Price: $1,790,000 Sold Price: $1,550,000 2009 Featured in NYT Highest Sale That Year
  38. 38. 16 Years of Successful Sales in Black Rock #1 Black Rock Listing Agent 2007-2020 Over 180 Homes Sold Over $54 Million in Black Rock Sales

