Politica monetaria
  1. 1. Universidad de las Fuerzas Armada Espe-L INTEGRANTES: ● OBANDO GABRIELA ● NOLE BRYAN ● LAGLA EDUARDO DOCENTE: ECON. PARREÑO CARLOS FECHA: 16 DE JULIO DEL 2020 COMERCIO INTERNACIONAL- NRC 8062 TEMA: POLÍTICA MONETARIA
  2. 2. Antecedentes CódigoOrgánicoMonetario yFinanciero-COMF El COMF tiene por objeto regular los sistemas monetario y financiero, así como los regímenes de valores y seguros del Ecuador. Este Código establece el marco de políticas, regulaciones, supervisión, control y rendición de cuentas que rige los sistemas monetario y financiero, así como los regímenes de valores y seguros, el ejercicio de sus actividades y la relación con sus usuarios.
  3. 3. Razón de ser del Banco Central del Ecuador El Banco Central del Ecuador tiene la misión de garantizar el funcionamiento del régimen monetario, controlar la inflación e impulsar el crecimiento económico del país. El Banco Central del Ecuador es el banco central de Ecuador. Desde su nacimiento, y hasta 2000, fue el banco nacional emisor de la moneda ecuatoriana conocida como sucre. Tras el proceso de adopción del dólar estadounidense como divisa de cambio (dolarización), sus funciones disminuyeron dramáticamente, aunque se mantiene como el ente regulador de las políticas monetarias del país.
  4. 4. Funciones del Banco Central del Ecuador bajo dolarización
  5. 5. Equilibrio externo Estabilidad del poder de compra interno Máxima utilización de los factores productivos Mejorar el saldo de la balanza de pagos Reducir el desempleo Propender al desarrollo de la economía Reducir la inflación Objetivos de la política monetaria
  6. 6. Tipos de Políticas Monetarias (Variables) Oferta Monetaria Tipos de interés Es el coste que se paga por el uso de dinero. Cantidad total de dinero que está en circulación en la economía de un país.
  7. 7. LOS TIPOS DE POLÍTICAS MONETARIA
  8. 8. LOS TIPOS DE POLÍTICAS MONETARIA Las políticas monetarias son necesarias para combatir desempleo e inflación son completamente opuestos.
  9. 9. Conclusiones: ● En dolarización, la estabilidad de precios no forma parte de los objetivos finales de la Política Monetaria. ● El Banco Central del Ecuador cuenta con instrumentos de política monetaria, a excepción de la emisión monetaria y manejo del tipo de cambio. ● El rol de la política monetaria en dolarización está orientada a la recirculación de la liquidez de la economía. ● El Banco Central del Ecuador mantiene un rol activo en la implementación de política monetaria para favorecer la sostenibilidad monetaria y financiera de la economía del país. ● El Banco Central del Ecuador reacciona de manera eficiente e innovadora ante shocks que pueden afectar la estabilidad económica y financiera. ● El rol del BCE en la gestión de la liquidez es fundamental para dinamizar la economía ecuatoriana.
  10. 10. GRACIAS!

