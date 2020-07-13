Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. IMPACTO DEL TRABAJO COLABORATIVO IMPACTO EN DIFERENTES ÁMBITOS Y BENEFICIOS UNIVERSIDAD CONTINENTE AMERICANO PLANTEL SAN LUIS DE LA PAZ LICENCIATURA EN EDUCACIÓN PRIMARIA 6TO SEMESTRE GABRIELA GUADALUPE CAMARILLO BRIONES. PRODUCCIÓN DE TEXTOS ACADÉMICOS. DOCENTE: JORGE ALBERTO GUERRERO HERNÁNDEZ. 17 DE JULIO DE 2020.
  2. 2. 1 ÍNDICE INTRODUCCIÓN 2 TRABAJO COLABORATIVO EN CASA 3 ¿CÓMO IMPACTA EL TRABAJO COLABORATIVO EN EL AULA? 4 BENEFICIOS DEL TRABAJO COLABORATIVO 6 CONCLUSIÓN 7
  3. 3. 2 Introducción En cuanto al trabajo colaborativo se sabe que es fundamental en la vida del ser humano, se puede ver que más que presenciarlo en la escuela está en la casa y también en la sociedad. Al colaborar en conjunto se puede terminar cierta actividad y además apoyarse unos a otros, compartiendo en lo que es hábil una persona, no todos poseen de las mismas capacidades y nunca está de más compartir para lograr un fin en común. En este ensayo se pretende que se reconozca la importancia que tiene el trabajo colaborativo en la vida, y de qué forma se beneficia en diferentes ámbitos como son la casa, escuela y en la sociedad. Más adelante se dará mención de cómo impacta en los distintos ámbitos, así como los beneficios que este puede traer consigo y las habilidades que desarrolla en los niños o bien en cualquier individuo. Es una herramienta útil para la cual debemos estar dispuestos a aprender a llevar a cabo, teniendo en cuenta que nos ayuda a todos y que está presente en nuestro día a día. Cabe mencionar que cuando están presentes los valores lograremos hacer bien las cosas y no habrá conflicto al laborar de esta forma, se puede decir que es uno de los pilares para no tener problemas al respecto.
  4. 4. 3 Trabajo colaborativo en casa Desde la casa comienzan los valores, es lo que siempre se ha dicho, estos juegan un papel muy sustancial en la vida ya que son aquellos los que permiten actuar de forma correcta ante diversas situaciones, y de no tenerlos constantemente se puede estar en problemas. Tiene un papel muy importante en el trabajo colaborativo ya que este a su vez va formando o fortaleciendo esos valores como son el de la responsabilidad al tener que cumplir con alguna tarea, respeto ante las reglas que se pongan o respetando las opiniones de los otros, cooperación al colaborar en la realización de tareas, empatía al ayudar a los demás en lo que no puedan hacer por la razón que sea. El fomentar en casa la labor cooperativa trae beneficios que impactarán tanto en la escuela como en la sociedad, ayudando a que los niños sin problemas puedan llevar a cabo esta función, ya que tienen sentido de pertenecía del mismo. Es esencial que desde el hogar se ponga en práctica la asignación de actividades como se ha dicho tiene sus ventajas pues ayudará a que los niños se vuelvan solidarios y colaboradores. Es importante recalcar que no es justo dejar todas las labores a una sola persona y por ello es que a cada quien le toca hacer algo, y como se ha dicho no es algo solo de casa sino también de otros ámbitos. (Rojas, 2020) “La vida familiar se asienta en las actividades cotidianas que realizan las familias. Una distribución equitativa de las responsabilidades familiares percibida como justa por todos facilita el funcionamiento y la satisfacción familiar” (Rojas, 2020, p. 8) Lo dicho hasta aquí supone que no solo se beneficiará en casa si no en cualquier lugar.
  5. 5. 4 ¿Cómo impacta el trabajo colaborativo en el aula? En relación con el salón de clases el trabajo colaborativo es esencial, el programa 2011 ya sugiere se trabaje de esta forma, ya que se pueden tener múltiples ventajas del mismo por ejemplo el que alguien que tenga habilidades en matemáticas pueda orientar a quien se le dificulta. Habría que decir que además desarrolla en los niños otras capacidades como actitudinal, meta cognitiva entre otras. Al respecto Vygotsky tiene un concepto que es la Zona de Desarrollo Próximo: El concepto Vigotskyano que tiene mayor aplicabilidad en el campo educativo es la zona de desarrollo próximo (ZDP). Este concepto “designa las acciones del individuo que al inicio él puede realizar exitosamente sólo en interrelación con otras personas, en la comunicación con éstas y con su ayuda, pero que luego puede cumplir en forma totalmente autónoma y voluntaria (Salas, 2001, p. 60, 62). Es aquí donde podemos ver que orientando a que los alumnos se ayuden entre si más adelante lo podrán lograr por ellos mismos. Además, Vygotsky nos menciona que es importante el niño se desarrolla mejor a través de las relaciones sociales en un sistema de comunicación y actividad colectiva y conjunta. (Salas, 2001) Al que los estudiantes se ayuden entre ellos mismos podrán desarrollar más habilidades que las actitudinales, como son cognitivo-motoras, meta-cognitivas, afectivas y sociales como lo menciona el plan 2011: Aunque puede creerse que aprender cooperativamente sólo requiere reunir a los alumnos para que analicen un determinado tema o elaboren una
  6. 6. 5 actividad en equipos, en realidad implica un diseño más complicado que integra diversas habilidades: • Cognitivo-motoras: la comprensión, el razonamiento, la ejecución, e incluso la memorización. • Afectivas: la motivación y el desarrollo del interés personal. • Meta cognitivas: la detección y corrección de errores, el control de la ejecución y la conciencia del proceso. • Sociales: la comunicación con los demás y el conocimiento de otros. (María Elena Hernández Castellanos, 2011, p. 341) De momento cuando se esta en el aula se puede pensar que es una perdida de tiempo, o que no beneficia en mucho, pero es totalmente lo contrario tiene un impacto importante en el desarrollo de los educandos, posteriormente esto se aplica en la vida laboral o bien en la sociedad.
  7. 7. 6 Beneficios del trabajo colaborativo Más que doble trabajo, desorden, discusiones, el saber orientar la labor colaborativa trae consigo grandes beneficios como se ha dicho en otros ámbitos, y además en la misma persona desarrollando ciertas habilidades. Al respecto Johnson nos dice: “El aprendizaje colaborativo aumenta la seguridad en sí mismo, incentiva el desarrollo de pensamiento crítico, fortalece el sentimiento de solidaridad y respeto mutuo, a la vez que disminuye los sentimientos de aislamiento” (Hurtado). Muy constantemente se ve en el salón de clases que hay alumnos que se aislan, y no conviven con sus compañeros por muchas razones, al trabajar en equipo esto disminuye por el hecho de que debe estar con otros estudiantes, a su vez entre ellos reconozcan sus habilidades permitirá vayan adquiriendo seguridad y trabajen de mejor forma. Y como se ve también fortalece los valores como ya se ha mencionado. Es importante decir que aunado a lo anterior mencionado se adquiere la capacidad de resolver conflictos y desarrollar la tolerancia. El aprendizaje colaborativo, Teoría de Johnson.
  8. 8. 7 Conclusión En conclusión vivimos en una sociedad en la que todos los días en cualquier lugar se requiere de un trabajo colaborativo donde todos aporten, cada uno en lo que es hábil, vamos a ejemplificar desde lo micro a lo macro, como es en:  Casa: Dividir las tareas de acuerdo a las posibilidades de cada individuo se podrá lograr terminar más pronto las labores de la casa y se irán fomentando a su vez valores.  Escuela: Reconocer habilidades y debilidades de los estudiantes con la finalidad de que unos se ayuden a otros y al mismo tiempo lograr que vayan adquiriendo seguridad en ellos mismos.  Sociedad: Ser solidarios y empáticos, ayudar a mantener limpia la calle, ya sea en brigadas de limpieza de la colonia o diario barrer su espacio. Como se puede ver y se menciono se desarrollan muchas habilidades que son funcionales en la vida como la solución de conflictos, ya que constantemente se presentan problemas “por que alguien no hace lo que le corresponde”. Es importante recalcar que beneficia en que podemos lograr mejores resultados ayudándonos unos a otros, y mejorando en cuanto a la convivencia. “Juntos es mejor”
  9. 9. 8 Bibliografía Hurtado. (s.f.). Trabajo colaborativo. Obtenido de Cuaderno educación : http://mailing.uahurtado.cl/cuaderno_educacion_41/pdf/art_trabajo_colaborativo. pdf María Elena Hernández Castellanos, C. M. (2011). Programa 2011. México. Rojas, I. B. (2020). Guía de corresponsabilidad educar compartiendo las tareas familiares. Recuperado el 12 de Julio de 2020, de Valencia.es: http://www.valencia.es/mujer/mujer.nsf/0/0453842FE373A597C125750B0045BF A4/$FILE/Gu%C3%ADa%20de%20corresponsabilidad_Educar%20compartiend o%20las%20tareas.pdf Salas, C. (Septiembre de 2001). Implicaciones educativas de la teoría sociocultural de Vigotsky. Revista Educación, 60, 62. Obtenido de https://www.redalyc.org/articulo.oa?id=44025206

