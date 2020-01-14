Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
� � Pride�and�Prejudice:�An�Annotated Edition Detail�of�Books�: Author�:�Jane�Austenq Pages�:�442�pagesq Publisher�:�The�B...
Descriptions Along�with�the�plays�of�William�Shakespeare�and�the�works�of�Charles Dickens,�Jane�Austen?s�novels�are�among�...
� � � � Detail�Of�Books Author�:�Jane�Austenq Pages�:�442�pagesq Publisher�:�The�Belknap�Press�of�Harvard�University�Press...
READ�PDF�BOOKS�Pride�and�Prejudice: An�Annotated�Edition Read�Pride�and�Prejudice:�An�Annotated�Edition Full�Access
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

READ PDF BOOKS Pride and Prejudice: An Annotated Edition

2 views

Published on

Along with the plays of William Shakespeare and the works of Charles Dickens, Jane Austen?s novels are among the most beloved books of Western literature. Pride and Prejudice (1813) was in Austen?s lifetime her most popular novel, and it was the author?s personal favorite. Adapted many times to the screen and stage, and the inspiration for numerous imitations, it remains today her most widely read book. Now, in this beautifully illustrated and annotated edition, distinguished scholar Patricia Meyer Spacks instructs the reader in a larger appreciation of the novel?s enduring pleasures and provides analysis of Darcy, Elizabeth Bennet, Lady Catherine, and all the characters who inhabit the world of Pride and Prejudice. This edition will be treasured by specialists and first-time readers, and especially by devoted Austen fans who think of themselves as Friends of Jane. In her Introduction, Spacks considers Austen?s life and career, the continuing appeal of Pride and Prejudice, and its .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

READ PDF BOOKS Pride and Prejudice: An Annotated Edition

  1. 1. � � Pride�and�Prejudice:�An�Annotated Edition Detail�of�Books�: Author�:�Jane�Austenq Pages�:�442�pagesq Publisher�:�The�Belknap Press�of�Harvard�University Press q Language�:�engq ISBN-10�:�0674049160q ISBN-13�:�9780674049161q �
  2. 2. Descriptions Along�with�the�plays�of�William�Shakespeare�and�the�works�of�Charles Dickens,�Jane�Austen?s�novels�are�among�the�most�beloved�books�of Western�literature.�Pride�and�Prejudice�(1813)�was�in�Austen?s�lifetime her�most�popular�novel,�and�it�was�the�author?s�personal�favorite. Adapted�many�times�to�the�screen�and�stage,�and�the�inspiration�for numerous�imitations,�it�remains�today�her�most�widely�read�book.�Now, in�this�beautifully�illustrated�and�annotated�edition,�distinguished scholar�Patricia�Meyer�Spacks�instructs�the�reader�in�a�larger appreciation�of�the�novel?s�enduring�pleasures�and�provides�analysis�of Darcy,�Elizabeth�Bennet,�Lady�Catherine,�and�all�the�characters�who inhabit�the�world�of�Pride�and�Prejudice.�This�edition�will�be�treasured by�specialists�and�first-time�readers,�and�especially�by�devoted�Austen fans�who�think�of�themselves�as�Friends�of�Jane.�In�her�Introduction, Spacks�considers�Austen?s�life�and�career,�the�continuing�appeal�of�Pride and�Prejudice,�and�its�.__
  3. 3. � � � � Detail�Of�Books Author�:�Jane�Austenq Pages�:�442�pagesq Publisher�:�The�Belknap�Press�of�Harvard�University�Pressq Language�:�engq ISBN-10�:�0674049160q ISBN-13�:�9780674049161q �
  4. 4. READ�PDF�BOOKS�Pride�and�Prejudice: An�Annotated�Edition Read�Pride�and�Prejudice:�An�Annotated�Edition Full�Access

×