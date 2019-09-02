[PDF] Download Major Problems in the Era of the American Revolution, 1760-1791 Ebook | READ ONLINE



PDF File

Download Major Problems in the Era of the American Revolution, 1760-1791 read ebook Online PDF EPUB KINDLE

Major Problems in the Era of the American Revolution, 1760-1791 by: Richard D. Brown



Description :



This text delves into the many facets of the colonial uprising and its aftermath, concluding with the ratification of the Bill of Rights. The volume combines primary sources, analytical essays, chapter introductions, and headnotes to encourage students to think critically about the revolutionary era.

