DBT partnered with the Earth Day Network and Bullitt Foundation to build grassroots awareness and mass action around the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. We assisted EDN in adapting messaging and outreach to the coronavirus crisis, ultimately helping them achieve 8.5 million views for their Earth Day 50 livestream and 72 million digital ad impressions including in new venues such as Connected TV (e.g. Hulu, Univision, Food Network, ESPN and Vevo) and social media influencer engagement. We developed culturally competent creative targeting new, diverse audiences typically excluded from the climate conversation with special and successful focus on those living in the Midwest and South. Even better, we know we moved the needle to keep the climate crisis as a priority even in the midst of COVID-19.