50th Anniversary of Earth Day

Earth Day 2020 Report Back to the Bullitt Foundation May 25, 2020
AGENDA Thank you Earth Day 2020 Plan, Pivot, Numbers Testing, Pivoting & Ad Findings Earth Day 2020 Reaching Out: Influenc...
2020 Earth Original Goals Reach at Massive Scale Tested, Effective Messages Mass Actions & Building Power Cutting-Edge Dig...
The Pivot
The Numbers DBT Earth Day 2020
DBT Earth Day 2020 Online Participation at Massive Scale 8 million views, 20 million impressions, 2 million pageviews ● Ea...
Earthday.org Google Analytics: Leadup to Earth Week (3/16-4/19) Users (K), Sessions (K), Pageviews (K) Session Length (Sec...
Earthday.org Google Analytics: Earth Week Users (K), Sessions (K), Pageviews (K) Session Length (Seconds) Mon 4/20 Tues 4/...
Influencers & Content Breakdown of audience About 2.8 million unique followers* ● The reach of the campaign was maximized,...
DBT Earth Day 2020 Building Power: Long Term Engagement Used high touch mobile outreach at scale Built a P2P and broadcast...
Testing, Pivoting in COVID & Ad Findings DBT Earth Day 2020
Pre-COVID: Original 2020 Strategy DBT/Engage will raise awareness, drive list growth and Earth Day mobilization with a: PR...
Winning Messages in Testing: Winning Themes: Young Activists, Midwest Main Frame: 2020 is the year of 2 Earth Days DBT Ear...
Post-COVID: Earth Day Readjusted Strategy DBT ran ads later Ads and videos revised to address COVID Increased resources on...
POST-COVID: Reallocated Advertising Buys DBT Earth Day 2020 GOAL Awareness (LEARN) Listbuilding (JOIN) BUDGET (ads only) $...
POST-COVID: Audiences We Targeted NEW “Rising American electorate”: Audiences previously unreached by the climate movement...
Results and Takeaways COVID/Earth Day 2020: Social Networks Engagement: any type of interaction with a post; Engagement Ra...
Winning Awareness Message (Video): Tie 658k views on Facebook/ Instagram 1M views on YouTube DBT Earth Day 2020 On Faceboo...
Winning Awareness Messages (Static): Children, Pope Click through rate: 0.45% Engagement rate: 0.32% Cost Per Engagement: ...
Winning Listbuilding Message: EPA Ad/timely threat 14,368 signups off this image alone 52% of FB/IG signups DBT Earth Day ...
New Audiences Earth Day 2020: The Trade Desk TTD garnered 12.3M impressions at a $5.71 CPM and 1.4M video views We’ve reac...
TTD & CTV: Higher Conversion Rates in the Midwest DBT Earth Day 2020 New Mexico 0.05% Nebraska 0.04% Hawaii 0.03% Rhode Is...
● We were able to reach an incredible amount of people during this campaign, serving ~72 million impressions and over 3 mi...
● Content resonates differently per platform. We found that not one message or ad type is the clear winner across all plat...
Reaching out: Text Messaging & Influencers DBT Earth Day 2020
COVID PIVOT: Use high touch Person to Person text and engage in organizing dialog, build Earth Day a viable mobile base ● ...
Goal: People with strong followings in key audiences share content w/their followers to educate & engage Upfluence reached...
@mariasjsanch@dadndaddies @rocknroamgirl @mursalison Campaign’s creators were able to increase awareness around Earth Day ...
200 Desired content +1M Desired social reach 1K Desired contacts Goal | Results Influencer Results Overview * Interactions...
THE TEMPLATE Earth Day Bingo. DBT/Earthday.org with Upfluence developed an interactive story template that encouraged user...
@alyssabrieloﬀ@publicdisplayofapparel @jesscarrolltv @timwhite Campaign’s creators were able to encourage their audience t...
Summary: Earth Day 2020: Opportunities & Challenges Opportunities ● For strong pivot to #VoteEarth through mobile and onli...
Summary: Earth Day 2020: What’s Possible for The Climate Movement ● Digital advertising is a promising new frontier in dig...
Thank You for Trusting Us With Your Vision
Marianne Manilov Founder, Engage Network The Team Cheryl Contee CEO, Do Big Things Rachel Campbell Managing Director, Do B...
50th Anniversary of Earth Day
50th Anniversary of Earth Day
50th Anniversary of Earth Day

DBT partnered with the Earth Day Network and Bullitt Foundation to build grassroots awareness and mass action around the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. We assisted EDN in adapting messaging and outreach to the coronavirus crisis, ultimately helping them achieve 8.5 million views for their Earth Day 50 livestream and 72 million digital ad impressions including in new venues such as Connected TV (e.g. Hulu, Univision, Food Network, ESPN and Vevo) and social media influencer engagement. We developed culturally competent creative targeting new, diverse audiences typically excluded from the climate conversation with special and successful focus on those living in the Midwest and South. Even better, we know we moved the needle to keep the climate crisis as a priority even in the midst of COVID-19.

Published in: Environment
50th Anniversary of Earth Day

  1. 1. Earth Day 2020 Report Back to the Bullitt Foundation May 25, 2020
  2. 2. AGENDA Thank you Earth Day 2020 Plan, Pivot, Numbers Testing, Pivoting & Ad Findings Earth Day 2020 Reaching Out: Influencers & Text Messaging Opportunities/ Challenges Thank you DBT
  3. 3. 2020 Earth Original Goals Reach at Massive Scale Tested, Effective Messages Mass Actions & Building Power Cutting-Edge Digital Organizing & Infrastructure “We can’t wait to grow up” 12-year-old #climateactivist Gudrun Campbell DBT Earth Day 2020
  4. 4. The Pivot
  5. 5. The Numbers DBT Earth Day 2020
  6. 6. DBT Earth Day 2020 Online Participation at Massive Scale 8 million views, 20 million impressions, 2 million pageviews ● Earth Day 50 livestream reached more than 8.5M views (syndicated through earthday.org, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, and earthdaylive2020.org) ● 20M impressions ● Earth Day Network’s website had nearly 2 million pageviews on Earth Day ● Earth Day trended every format (see graphic left) Digital Ads: 72 million impressions, ~3 million video views ● Reached enviro base & new, diverse audiences (African American, Latinx, 18-24, Midwestern) ● Reached 583K households via Streaming TV (Hulu, etc) Public Opinion on Climate at all-time high Public Opinion on Climate is at an all time high despite COVID — 73% of Americans said climate change was happening (Survey dates April 7-17 2020). This is despite historic trends that opinion should have shifted.
  7. 7. Earthday.org Google Analytics: Leadup to Earth Week (3/16-4/19) Users (K), Sessions (K), Pageviews (K) Session Length (Seconds) 3/16- 3/22 3/23- 3/29 3/30- 4/5 4/6- 4/12 4/13- 4/19 ADS BEGIN 3/24 YALE POLL SHOWS CLIMATE STILL A PRIORITY* *Source: “Climate Change in the American Mind,” April 2020. Yale Program on Climate Change Communication, George Mason University Center for Climate Communication.
  8. 8. Earthday.org Google Analytics: Earth Week Users (K), Sessions (K), Pageviews (K) Session Length (Seconds) Mon 4/20 Tues 4/21 Weds 4/22 Thurs 4/23 Fri 4/24 Comparison with Leadup to Earth Week (Weekly Stats 3/16-4/19)
  9. 9. Influencers & Content Breakdown of audience About 2.8 million unique followers* ● The reach of the campaign was maximized, thanks to a unique coverage rate of 89% within followings. ● Only 11% of the engaged audience followed more than one influencer on this campaign. 67% female followers 73% followers between 18 and 34 years old * Calculation based on a representative sample of the engaged audience of 17 inﬂuencers DBT Earth Day 2020
  10. 10. DBT Earth Day 2020 Building Power: Long Term Engagement Used high touch mobile outreach at scale Built a P2P and broadcast SMS network from ground up Increased all lists for long term engagement SMS: 635,892 text messages, 65,554 new signups* ● 461,965 Person to Person texts ● 173,927 broadcast messages ● 34,860 new acquisition & sign ups on mobile ● 342 new leaders and 4635 pledge to vote DIgital Ads: 30,694 signups ● Email list for Earth Day Network almost doubled *Still doing SMS sign ups for Vote Earth
  11. 11. Testing, Pivoting in COVID & Ad Findings DBT Earth Day 2020
  12. 12. Pre-COVID: Original 2020 Strategy DBT/Engage will raise awareness, drive list growth and Earth Day mobilization with a: PRIMARY AUDIENCES + TACTICS THREE-PRONGED CAMPAIGN: New ● 30-sec videos ● Social ads ● Influencer engagement LEARN: Awareness of 50th anniversary campaign Traditional + targeted new ● Social ads JOIN: Sign up for the list and find events List members + trad/new ● Email/SMS asks ● Social ads STRIKE + ACT: Take action up to and on Earth Day DBT Earth Day 2020
  13. 13. Winning Messages in Testing: Winning Themes: Young Activists, Midwest Main Frame: 2020 is the year of 2 Earth Days DBT Earth Day 2020
  14. 14. Post-COVID: Earth Day Readjusted Strategy DBT ran ads later Ads and videos revised to address COVID Increased resources on environmental base Prioritized awareness and listbuilding DBT Earth Day 2020
  15. 15. POST-COVID: Reallocated Advertising Buys DBT Earth Day 2020 GOAL Awareness (LEARN) Listbuilding (JOIN) BUDGET (ads only) $180K $120K PLATFORM Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and new platforms, Trade Desk Facebook, Instagram, Google Search AUDIENCES Primarily new with some traditional Primarily traditional with some new ESTIMATED RESULTS 360,000-720,000 engagements at a $0.50-$0.25 estimated cost per engagement 30,000 email signups at a $3 CPA
  16. 16. POST-COVID: Audiences We Targeted NEW “Rising American electorate”: Audiences previously unreached by the climate movement: BASE Audiences that have previously been mobilized and engaged on behalf of climate: ● 18-24 ● Midwest ● Latinx (English) ● Latinx (Spanish) ● African-American ● Enviro/Eco Interest ● Very Liberal EXCLUDE Audiences unlikely to ever engage Or be swayed on climate ● Extreme conservatives (Breitbart/Fox) DBT Earth Day 2020 While our test prioritized new audiences, POST-COVID we prioritized the base audience across awareness and listbuilding efforts due to their stronger initial interest in climate.
  17. 17. Results and Takeaways COVID/Earth Day 2020: Social Networks Engagement: any type of interaction with a post; Engagement Rate (ER): engagements/impressions 53.5M total impressions 5.9M total impressions 1,001,691 video views DBT Earth Day 2020 28,732 total signups
  18. 18. Winning Awareness Message (Video): Tie 658k views on Facebook/ Instagram 1M views on YouTube DBT Earth Day 2020 On Facebook, The ‘hurting’ video saw more traffic compared to the ‘children’ video The reverse was true on YouTube
  19. 19. Winning Awareness Messages (Static): Children, Pope Click through rate: 0.45% Engagement rate: 0.32% Cost Per Engagement: $0.41 DBT Earth Day 2020 The theme of children, served to African-American and Latinx audiences, excelled as a static ad Additionally, the Pope creative theme had a 0.52% CTR on Facebook and a 0.12% CTR on Instagram, which both CTRs are 2x higher than the overall platforms’ CTRs
  20. 20. Winning Listbuilding Message: EPA Ad/timely threat 14,368 signups off this image alone 52% of FB/IG signups DBT Earth Day 2020 Ads using this image of a corporate polluter drove 52% of all signups on Facebook and Instagram This particular ad alone drove 8,090 signups with a 15.28% conversion rate and $2.50 CPA
  21. 21. New Audiences Earth Day 2020: The Trade Desk TTD garnered 12.3M impressions at a $5.71 CPM and 1.4M video views We’ve reached places that we’ve never been before: ● The display banner ads received the most traffic with 11M impressions ● Connected TV (CTV) garnered 624k impressions and 612k video views. The children video received more impressions ● The video ads saw 960k impressions and 751k video views. The children video received more impressions ● We received higher conversion rates in MIdwestern states ● CTV: Hulu, A&E, ABC, Animal Planet, CBS News, Discovery, Disney, ESPN, Food Network, HGTV, NBC News, Sling TV, TLC, Univision, Vevo ● Display Banners & Videos: ABC, AOL, Business Insider, Buzzfeed, CNN, New York Times, NBC, Reddit, The Atlantic, Huffington Post, The Weather Channel, Time Inc, Vox Media, Univision, Washington Post, USA Today DBT Earth Day 2020
  22. 22. TTD & CTV: Higher Conversion Rates in the Midwest DBT Earth Day 2020 New Mexico 0.05% Nebraska 0.04% Hawaii 0.03% Rhode Island 0.03% Iowa 0.03% Oklahoma 0.03% Vermont 0.03% Delaware 0.03% Arizona 0.03% Michigan 0.03% Minnesota 0.03% Top Conversion Rates
  23. 23. ● We were able to reach an incredible amount of people during this campaign, serving ~72 million impressions and over 3 million video views, indicating that we’ve achieved our overall goal of increasing awareness about Earth Day. ● We tested new platforms and ran ads in places that we’ve never been before! For instance, by using The Trade Desk, we were able to appear on connected TV outlets such as Hulu as well as popular sites like the NY Times and Huffington Post. ● Although we continued to use tried and true targeting that has worked for us in the past, the new environmentalism interest was in top performers across goals on FB/IG. So although we reached users who may not be as interested in the environment and climate change, people that are passionate about the environment showed up and helped us spread the word to make a difference Earth Day 2020: Ads Learnings & Takeaways DBT Earth Day 2020
  24. 24. ● Content resonates differently per platform. We found that not one message or ad type is the clear winner across all platforms. ➢ For instance, the ‘hurting’ video garnered more views on Facebook while the ‘children’ video received more traffic on YouTube and The Trade Desk ● Relevant messaging works. For instance, we had evergreen messaging running across our targeting groups that proved to have strong performance. However, messaging that was contextually relevant and lined up with current events really popped as well (for example the Pope and EPA messaging). Earth Day 2020: Ads Learnings & Takeaways DBT Earth Day 2020
  25. 25. Reaching out: Text Messaging & Influencers DBT Earth Day 2020
  26. 26. COVID PIVOT: Use high touch Person to Person text and engage in organizing dialog, build Earth Day a viable mobile base ● Pivot Pushed Everything to Mobile for Earth Day ● Ad sign up pushes to email & mobile ● Mobile: used P2P & engaged people in clear asks ● Short code on ads & as much as possible in livestream (this would have made a big difference) ● SMS: 635,892 text messages, 65,554 new signups ● 461,965 Person to Person texts ● 173,927 broadcast messages ● Use Mobile for ongoing engagement in voter engagement ● 66.77% of the world's population has a mobile device ● 50% are smart phones (Pew) SMS DBT Earth Day 2020
  27. 27. Goal: People with strong followings in key audiences share content w/their followers to educate & engage Upfluence reached out to 1,100 influencers with appropriate followings ○ 3.1 million follower community ○ Average size 40k followers ● Art outreach by Culture Strike network ● Targeted outreach to key leaders identfied by DBT research Influencers DBT Earth Day 2020 Target Audience ● Media: Instagram ● Country: USA (specifically the midwest) ● Demography: Male and female from 18 to 35 years old ● Interests: #sustainibility #environment #parenting #vegan #yoga ● Add qualifiers: African-American, Latinx, Midwestern
  28. 28. @mariasjsanch@dadndaddies @rocknroamgirl @mursalison Campaign’s creators were able to increase awareness around Earth Day through different strategies: ● Survey stories ● Swipe-up stickers ● Animated gifs ● Video content Examples of story # 1 DBT Earth Day 2020 Influencers & Content
  29. 29. 200 Desired content +1M Desired social reach 1K Desired contacts Goal | Results Influencer Results Overview * Interactions: Interactions include engagements (likes, comments, saves, clicks, story replies) and story views. 172 Total content published +3.1M Total social reach 1.1K Total contacted* . @rusticbones 218K followers “Earth Day is April 22nd this year, and this is also our 50th Earth Day. We’re not letting the crisis slow us down! Swipe up to join the movement or text EARTH to 72727.” @dadndaddies 209K followers “Happy Earth Day! Swipe-up to learn what you can do for our home.” DBT Earth Day 2020
  30. 30. THE TEMPLATE Earth Day Bingo. DBT/Earthday.org with Upfluence developed an interactive story template that encouraged users to take action Influencers & Content
  31. 31. @alyssabrieloﬀ@publicdisplayofapparel @jesscarrolltv @timwhite Campaign’s creators were able to encourage their audience to take action through different strategies: ● Challenging their friends to participate ● Leaving a blank template for their followers to fill out ● Animated stickers ● Posting follow up stories showing themselves partaking in the recommended actions DBT Earth Day 2020 Influencers & Content Examples of template stories
  32. 32. Summary: Earth Day 2020: Opportunities & Challenges Opportunities ● For strong pivot to #VoteEarth through mobile and online organizing to bring in a friend to vote. ● For alliance specific calls to action (groups together) that are one voice. ● To have online climate conversations. Challenges ● Long Term organizing planning & Alliance Building is not strong. This hurts us both in list building (not allowed to fully boost 72727), where our focus was, and on building viable actions to build power. ● COVID and Black Lives Matter means we need new online images that are as strong as Greta’s voice. We don’t have these. ● There are not clear ongoing calls to action and powerbuilding where people understand at scale how the shift will happen. DBT Earth Day 2020
  33. 33. Summary: Earth Day 2020: What’s Possible for The Climate Movement ● Digital advertising is a promising new frontier in digital organizing. ● When you invest in new audiences, there is possibility for growth. ● At peak movement (which is climate), people need less persuasion and more direction/narrative/leadership. ● Mobile is critical for base-building and power building going forward. ● The base is there - they need faces and voices that appeal to them. ● Powerbuilding now requires breakthrough cultural messaging like Black Lives Matter, we need to feel the story and see action. That is happening, we can’t see it. DBT Earth Day 2020
  34. 34. Thank You for Trusting Us With Your Vision
  35. 35. Marianne Manilov Founder, Engage Network The Team Cheryl Contee CEO, Do Big Things Rachel Campbell Managing Director, Do Big Things Janani Sreenivasan Content Director, Do Big Things Additional support from Sam Marx (influencer reporting), Tracy Yu and Shawn Bryant (content strategy), Avery Lord, Josh Slavin and Alyse Slaughter (ads reporting and production), Cassie Tangney (design) Lindsey Chapman Senior Director of Digital Ads Strategy, Do Big Things DBT Earth Day 2020

