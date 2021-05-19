Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 19, 2021

Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 - IDO by wiseair - Presentazione

Ido allows cities administrators to set up their air quality monitoring dashboard in less than a week. We take care of every aspect of the service, from sensor deployment to reporting.

  1. 1. #forumpa2021 www.forumpa2021.it PA SOSTENIBILE E RESILIENTE 2021 Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile In collaborazione con
  2. 2. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile SOGGETTO PROPONENTE: Wiseair Srl TITOLO DELLA SOLUZIONE: IDO – Il servizio di monitoraggio della qualità dell’aria su misura per le PA CATEGORIA: Misurare la sostenibilità AMBITO: Città/Infrastrutture/Capitale Sociale
  3. 3. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile GRUPPO DI LAVORO Paolo Barbato – Ing. Energetico e CEO Carlo Alberto Gaetaniello – Ing. Energetico e COO Andrea Bassi – Ing. Energetico e Responsabile Vendite Fulvio Bambusi – Ing. Informatico e CTO Gabriele Rossi – Ing. Gestionale e CMO
  4. 4. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PRESENTAZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE 1/2 La nostra soluzione si chiama IDO e permette ai Comuni di mettere in piedi la propria piattaforma di decision making per la qualità dell'aria. Attraverso una dashboard web, l’Amministrazione è in grado di visualizzare i dati inviati dai nostri sensori (installati direttamente sul territorio comunale) e compararli tra loro. Inoltre, può scaricarli per le proprie analisi tecniche e condividerli con i propri cittadini
  5. 5. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PRESENTAZIONE DELLA SOLUZIONE 2/2 In Italia (e in Europa), 9 comuni su 10 non hanno accesso a dati sulla qualità dell'aria. La nostra missione è quella di dare accesso a informazioni puntuali sulla qualità dell’aria ai comuni di piccole e medie dimensioni (quelli che generalmente non dispongono di dati precisi). Il nostro servizio è integrativo rispetto al lavoro già portato avanti dalle agenzie regionali, con cui collaboriamo.
  6. 6. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile PER ULTERIORI APPROFONDIMENTI Per ulteriori approfondimenti, è possibile visitare la sezione dedicata al servizio IDO direttamente dal nostro sito internet.
  7. 7. FORUM PA 2021 "PA Sostenibile e Resiliente 2021» Le migliori iniziative che puntano a misurare, comunicare, formare e fare rete sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile ANAGRAFICA DEL REFERENTE Nome e Cognome: Paolo Barbato Email: paolo.barbato@wiseair.vision Numero di telefono: +39 3490566225

