Tumoresbenignos Características 1.Desarrollo exclusivamente local ycrecimientolento,expansivoensuperficie odesplazado a es...
Tumores Benignos Morfología Causas Localizacion Quistesengeneral Neoformaciones semiesféricas,de 1 - 5 cm de diámetro ,con...
Tipode quistes Descripción Localización Q. Epidérmicos Tumoracionessemiesféricas, consistencia renitente,orificiopuntiform...
Neurofibroma Nódulosdel colorde lapiel , blandos/firmes,tamaño variable. Puedensersolitarios,pero más frecuentemente son m...
Tumores Benignos de la Piel
Tumores Benignos de la Piel
May. 16, 2021

Tumores Benignos de la Piel

Causas , mkorfologia y localizaciones frecuentes.
Quistes (tipos)
Lipoma
siringoma
queratosis seborreica

Cicatrices hpertróficas y queloides

Tumores Benignos de la Piel

  1. 1. Tumoresbenignos Características 1.Desarrollo exclusivamente local ycrecimientolento,expansivoensuperficie odesplazado a estructuras contiguas. 2.Bien delimitadosoencapsulados. 3. Morfoogicamente yfuncionalmente sonsemejantesa tejidosde donde proceden. 4. La mayoría se atribuyen a malformacionescongénitas, o a persistenciade gérmenes tisularesembrionarios.
  2. 2. Tumores Benignos Morfología Causas Localizacion Quistesengeneral Neoformaciones semiesféricas,de 1 - 5 cm de diámetro ,consistenciafirme. Se originana partir del folículopiloso por: 1.Obstruccionpor hiperqueratosisdel infundíbulo (Epidermicos). 2.Hiperqueratosis del istmo (triquilémicos). Parpados, mejilla, frente ,cuero cabelludo,Cara, cuelloytorax. Siringomas Tumoraciones multiples,pequeñas. Malformacionesde lasglándulas sudoríparasecrinas. En mujeres,mas frecuenciaenlosos ojos. Cuello,axilasy genitaleso diseminarse( eruptivos). HidrocistomaEcrino Pequeñosquistes traslúcidosque aumentasnde tamañoen temperaturas calurosas. Unidades sudoríparasecrinas deformadasy madurascuyas secreciones dilatan losconductos A nivel de los párpados, en mujeresde mediana edad. Queratosis seborreica (Beugasseborreicas) PApulasoplacas biendefinidas, elevadas,de superficie verrucosa, generalmente hiperpigmentadas. Cuandono hay elevaciónse confunde conléntigo solar. Se consideran Signode Leser- Trelato marcador cutáneode neoplasia interna. Trastorno hereditario (dermatosis papulosanigra) Áreasexpuestasal sol Papilomas Fibroepiteliales Lesiones pedunculadas eucromicaso pigmentadas.Unicas o multiples. Personasobesasy acantosisnigricans Cuello,axilas,ingles y pliegues inflamatorios .
  3. 3. Tipode quistes Descripción Localización Q. Epidérmicos Tumoracionessemiesféricas, consistencia renitente,orificiopuntiforme central,contenidoespesoy fétido. Cara ,cuelloytorax Q. Triquilémicos Único o múltiples,de consistenciafirme sinporo central. Puedenheredarsede forma autosómicadominante. Cuerocabelludo Q. de MilliumoMilia Papulaspequeñas ,superficialesde 1a mm,colorblanco ,consistenciafirme. Parpados, mejilla,frente. Puedenaparecersobre quemadurasy dermabrasion. Q. Mucosos Orales (Mucocele) Rupturatraumática de conductosde glándulas salivaresmenores. Lesiónsemiesférica, traslucida,contenido azuloso,fluctuante. Parte internadel labio inferior. Q. Sinovial (Ganglión) Tumoraiónquística.Material viscosoderivadode la membranasinovial de la vainatendinosaode pequeñasarticulaciones,que se herniaatravezde la capsulafibrosa. Dorso de la mano. Tumores Benignos Morfología Causas Localizacion Dermatofibroma Lesiones uniasomultiples poco elevadas ,superficie lisa/queratosica,color amarillo/marron/rojizo, cosisenciafirme yadherido a piel suprayacente. Al apretarse se produce depresiónllamadaSigno del hoyuelo. Procesoreactivo que afectaa fibroblastos, célulasepitelialese histiocitos. Cualquierparte del cuerpo, especialmenteen miembros inferiores.
  4. 4. Neurofibroma Nódulosdel colorde lapiel , blandos/firmes,tamaño variable. Puedensersolitarios,pero más frecuentemente son múltiples. Si se presionanconel dedo , puedeninvaginarse (signo del ojal , timbre otumores fantasmas) Enfermedadde Von Recklinghausen. Se originaenla vainavenosa. Puedenaparecer cualquierparte del cuerpo. Lipoma Tumoresblandos ,subcutáneos. Brazos , Cuelloy tronco. Granuloma Piógeno Papula/Nódulode color rojo encualquieráreade la piel omucosa. Sangra con facilidad,lo rodeaun collarete .Puede inflamarse yulcerarse. Respuesaaun traumatismopevio Predominaen dedos,cara y cuero cabelludo Hemangioma Cereza Pequeñasmaculas /papulas,rojas/moradas, de superficie lisa Hemangioma capilar Tonco CICATRICES

