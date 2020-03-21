Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modelos de Sistemas de Servicios de Salud
Modelos de Sistemas de Servicios de Salud

Definición ,utilidad .
PAises destacados con : indicadores de salud,estructura y financiamiento.

Modelos de Sistemas de Servicios de Salud

  1. 1. Modelos de Sistemas de Servicios de Salud Modelos de Sistemas de Servicios de Salud Inés G. Vásquez 100268374
  2. 2. Modelos de países que evidencian un elevado estatus de salud de sus respectivas poblaciones: • Aprender de sus experiencias. • Nos enseñan que no hay un sistema que funcione en cualquier cultura. • Ampliar el panorama para comprensión y análisis del sistema.
  3. 3. Inglaterra •Tasa de mortalidad infantil 3,7/1,000 nacidos vivos . •Tasa de mortalidad materna 9/100,000 nacidos vivos. •Esperanza de vida es de 81 años •Gasto de PIB en salud 9,9 %
  4. 4. Inglaterra Servicios hospitalarios (Entidades estatales) General Practittioner Captación Sistema Nacional de Salud :  Sistema único, público, con cobertura universal.  General Practittioner: Médicos que ejercen de forma independiente ,pero ligados al sistema de salud para proporcionar atención primaria y consulta general.  Financiamiento: 87% Recaudación de impuestos 13% Cotizaciones obrero-patronales
  5. 5. Servicio Hospitalario de Inglaterra  Financiamiento hospitalario es vía presupuesto transferido por el sistema.  Desarrollo de la figura de fideicomiso: Grupos de GP que congregan un número adecuado de adscritos, pueden manejar la totalidad del financiamiento asignado por el sistema.
  6. 6. Canadá •Esperanza de vida: 83.2 años •Mortalidad infantil :4,5/ 1,000 nacidos vivos. •Mortalidad materna : 7/ 100,000 nacidos vivos. •Gasto del PIB en salud: 10.4 % •3 médicos/ 1,000 habitantes. •36.708.083 de habitantes (2017).
  7. 7. Sistema de salud de Canadá Es un sistema único. El Estado tiene la función de financiador y regulador del sistema , y del sector privado,sin ánimo de lucro. Por mandato de la constitución , la atención en salud es responsabilidad de las provincias.
  8. 8. La financiación Aportes obligatorios para la salud. Aportes provinciales y federales. Los hospitales son pagados en base a un presupuesto anual global. Los médicos son remunerados sobre la base de pago por acción, pero sus aranceles son negociables.
  9. 9. Francia Posee un sistema de salud muy desarrollado con amplia libertad, donde: 70% 20% 10% financiamiento Recaudaciones Impuestos a empleadores y trabajadores individuales. Pago Directo.
  10. 10. Francia Administración del sistema  Fondos de seguros de salud (FSS)  Asociaciones profesionales.  El Estado. Financiamiento Hospitales Públicos (vía presupuestaria) Sector privado (método per diem)
  11. 11. Sistema de salud francés Su gasto en salud va aumentando de manera considerable en las últimas dos décadas , debido a : Es el sistema que más privilegia la libre elección del usuario y el servicio privado de la medicina en el marco de tarifas concentradas regionalmente.
  12. 12. Suecia Principio fundamental : Todos los ciudadanos tienen derecho a una buena salud e igual acceso a asistencia , independientemente de dónde vivan y su condición económica. El sistema se regula por : Estado Municipios Hospitales, Facultades de medicina
  13. 13. •Acción primaria a grupos de bajos ingresos en zonas rurales y urbana marginadas. •Controlar enfermedades infecciosas. •Controlar los medicamentos , la nutrición infantil y la protección al medio ambiente. Ministerio de Salud • Actividades de medicina curativa. • Inmunizaciones. • Servicios curativos a indigentes . En los centros de servicios : • Centros de salud. • Clinica de consulta externa. • Hospitales regionales , periféricos y nacionales universitarios. • El salario del asegurado. • El empleador. • El Estado. Financiamiento Porcentual Tripartito
  14. 14. Costa Rica Actividades de medicina curativa Inmunizaciones Servicios curativos a indigentes. Caja Costarricense de Seguridad Social (CCSS) Hospital costarricense del Seguro Social
  15. 15. Programa del medico y la enfermera de familia: Se asigna un médico y una enfermera por cada 120 familias. La educación y la promoción de la salud. El sistemas es único , integral y descentralizado en la atención. Toda la atención es gratuita , siendo la cobertura universal. Su única fuente de ingresos es el presupuesto nacional del cual consume un 12% del PIB.
