UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN PRESENTA: GABRIELA VEGA JOVEN TEMA: EDU...
CONTENIDO • Introducción • Objetivos • Educación y tecnologías de la información y la comunicación • Las tecnologías de la...
INTRODUCCIÓN Las TIC´s son una serie de recursos, herramientas o dispositivos que permiten que la información se almacene,...
OBJETIVOS I. Definir qué son las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación y sus características. II. Exponer las pa...
EDUCACIÓN Y TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN La sociedad está atravesando por muchos cambios debido al impa...
Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación Las TIC´s son herramientas computacionales e informáticas que procesan...
Características y clasificación, Cabero (1996) Interactividad e instantaneidad Interconexión e innovación Calidad de image...
El proceso de enseñanza mediado por las nuevas tecnologías Funciones del profesorado en el uso de las TIC´s Crear y provee...
El proceso de enseñanza mediado por las nuevas tecnologías Interacción como variable Autonomía de los usuarios Interactivi...
Criterios que Cabero (2007) sugirió para su selección Tener en cuenta los objetivos y contenidos a alcanzar y transmitir. ...
Retos a afrontar: Capacitación de los profesores en el dominio de estos nuevos lenguajes para un uso racional y crítico. D...
Ventajas y desventajas de la educación mediada por las nuevas tecnologías Implicacionesen: Aprendizaje Profesores Alumnos
Ventajas en general Ampliación de la oferta informativa (facilitar una formación permanente). Creación de entornos más fle...
Desventajas en general a) Acceso y recursos necesarios por parte del estudiante. b)Necesidad de una infraestructura admini...
Desventajas en general i) Las actividades en línea pueden llegar a consumir mucho tiempo. j) El ancho de banda que general...
*Aprendizaje cooperativo *Alto grado de interdisciplinariedad *Alfabetización tecnológica *Actualización por parte de prof...
VENTAJAS • Alto grado de interdisciplinariedad • Iniciativa y creatividad • Aprovechamiento de recursos • Aprendizaje coop...
VENTAJAS • Aprovechamiento del tiempo • Aprendizaje cooperativo • Motivación e interés • Desarrollo de habilidades de búsq...
Retos y oportunidades de la educación en la era de las TICs. Cambios en las metodologías de aprendizaje. Se priorizan las ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA CABERO, A. J. (2007). Las necesidades de las TIC en el ámbito educativo: oportunidades, riesgos y necesidades...
EDUCACIÓN Y TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN

EDUCACIÓN Y TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN

EDUCACIÓN Y TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS PLANTEL ZITÁCUARO DOCTORADO EN EDUCACIÓN PRESENTA: GABRIELA VEGA JOVEN TEMA: EDUCACIÓN Y TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN ASIGNATURA: EDUCACIÓN EN ENTORNOS VIRTUALES ASESOR: DR. MARCO ANTONIO ALANIS MARTÍNEZ H. ZITÁCUARO, MICH., ABRIL 2020.
  2. 2. CONTENIDO • Introducción • Objetivos • Educación y tecnologías de la información y la comunicación • Las tecnologías de la información y la comunicación • El proceso de enseñanza mediado por las nuevas tecnologías • Ventajas de la educación mediada por las nuevas tecnologías. • Desventajas de la educación mediada por las nuevas tecnologías. • Retos y oportunidades de la educación en la era de las TICs. • Conclusión • Bibliografía
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN Las TIC´s son una serie de recursos, herramientas o dispositivos que permiten que la información se almacene, procese y transmita. La educación ha sido impactada notablemente, por ejemplo, el acceso la información y el conocimiento que antes le pertenecían a pocos, ahora puede estar al alcance de muchos, sin embargo, con su uso han aparecido tanto ventajas como desventajas.
  4. 4. OBJETIVOS I. Definir qué son las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación y sus características. II. Exponer las pautas a considerar para lograr un proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje efectivo al hacer uso de las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación. III. Explicar las ventajas y desventajas que tiene la aplicación de las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación aplicadas en la educación. IV. Describir los retos y oportunidades de la educación en la era de las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación y sus características.
  5. 5. EDUCACIÓN Y TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN La sociedad está atravesando por muchos cambios debido al impacto que están teniendo las nuevas tecnologías y estos cambios están repercutiendo en la forma en cómo se enseña y en cómo se aprende, pero también están influyendo en los espacios en los que se efectúa dicho proceso.
  6. 6. Las Tecnologías de la Información y la Comunicación Las TIC´s son herramientas computacionales e informáticas que procesan, sintetizan, recuperan y presentan información de múltiples maneras, pues permiten darle forma, registrarla, almacenarla y difundirla como contenidos digitalizados.
  7. 7. Características y clasificación, Cabero (1996) Interactividad e instantaneidad Interconexión e innovación Calidad de imagen y sonido Penetran en todas las actividades humanas Diversidad Tendencia hacia la automatización Influencia sobre los procesos
  8. 8. El proceso de enseñanza mediado por las nuevas tecnologías Funciones del profesorado en el uso de las TIC´s Crear y proveer recursos Organizar, facilitar, asesorar Moderador y tutor virtual Actualizar contenidos Crear hábitos y destrezasIndagador Favorecer conocimientos previos Planificar procesos educativos Favorece trabajo en equipo Conocedor del uso de las TIC.
  9. 9. El proceso de enseñanza mediado por las nuevas tecnologías Interacción como variable Autonomía de los usuarios Interactividad entre profesor-estudiante y estudiante-estudiante Trabajo individualizado y cooperativo Relaciones interpersonales y la resolución de problemas Recibir información, analizarla, transformarla, cuestionarla y construir propios significados
  10. 10. Criterios que Cabero (2007) sugirió para su selección Tener en cuenta los objetivos y contenidos a alcanzar y transmitir. Considerar las predisposiciones del alumnado y profesorado. Contemplar las características de los receptores como su edad, nivel sociocultural y educativo, inteligencias múltiples o estilos cognitivos. Seleccionar medios que permitan la participación del profesorado y el alumnado, tecnologías a las puedan acceder y utilizar. El proceso de enseñanza mediado por las nuevas tecnologías
  11. 11. Retos a afrontar: Capacitación de los profesores en el dominio de estos nuevos lenguajes para un uso racional y crítico. Disponibilidad y fácil acceso a las TIC´s e internet en los centros educativos y en hogares. Considerar que los problemas educativos no se van a solucionar con la aplicación de la tecnología, sino de la pedagogía. El proceso de enseñanza mediado por las TIC´s
  12. 12. Ventajas y desventajas de la educación mediada por las nuevas tecnologías Implicacionesen: Aprendizaje Profesores Alumnos
  13. 13. Ventajas en general Ampliación de la oferta informativa (facilitar una formación permanente). Creación de entornos más flexibles para el aprendizaje. Eliminación de las barreras espacio-temporales entre el profesor y los estudiantes. Incremento de las modalidades comunicativas. Potenciación de los escenarios y entornos interactivos. Favorecer tanto el aprendizaje independiente y el autoaprendizaje como el colaborativo y en grupo.
  14. 14. Desventajas en general a) Acceso y recursos necesarios por parte del estudiante. b)Necesidad de una infraestructura administrativa específica. c) Se requiere contar con personal técnico de apoyo. d)Costo para la adquisición de equipos. e) Necesidad de cierta formación para poder interaccionar en un entorno telemático. f) Necesidad de adaptarse a nuevos métodos de aprendizaje (profesor y estudiante). g) En ciertos entornos el estudiante debe saber trabajar en grupo de forma colaborativa. h)Problemas de derechos de autor, seguridad y autentificación en la valoración.
  15. 15. Desventajas en general i) Las actividades en línea pueden llegar a consumir mucho tiempo. j) El ancho de banda que generalmente se posee no permite realizar una verdadera comunicación audiovisual y multimedia. k) Toma más tiempo y más dinero el desarrollo que la distribución. l) No todos los cursos y contenidos se pueden distribuir por la Web. m) Muchos de los entornos son demasiado estáticos y simplemente consisten en ficheros en formato texto o pdf. n) Si los materiales no se diseñan de forma específica se puede tender a la creación de una formación memorística. o) Y falta de experiencia educativa en su consideración como medio de formación.
  16. 16. *Aprendizaje cooperativo *Alto grado de interdisciplinariedad *Alfabetización tecnológica *Actualización por parte de profesores y estudiantes. *Aprendizaje poco efectivo *Actualización frecuente de equipo *Adquisición y aprendizaje continuo de software *Costo elevado de la tecnología VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS APRENDIZAJE
  17. 17. VENTAJAS • Alto grado de interdisciplinariedad • Iniciativa y creatividad • Aprovechamiento de recursos • Aprendizaje cooperativo DESVENTAJAS • Capacitación continua (inversión de tiempo y dinero) • Estrés laboral • Se requiere la experimentación (clase presencial) PROFESORES
  18. 18. VENTAJAS • Aprovechamiento del tiempo • Aprendizaje cooperativo • Motivación e interés • Desarrollo de habilidades de búsqueda de información. DESVENTAJAS • Distracción constante y posible pérdida de tiempo • No siempre se consolida el aprendizaje cooperativo • Saturación de información y poco procesamiento de la misma. Alumnos
  19. 19. Retos y oportunidades de la educación en la era de las TICs. Cambios en las metodologías de aprendizaje. Se priorizan las nuevas formas de aprendizaje individualizado o en equipo. Cambios en la organización de los centros educativos. Se potencia el desarrollo de centros "virtuales" de aprendizaje y se transforma el concepto de clase en la utilización de los espacios. Cambios en la acreditación de los conocimientos. No sería tan primordial disponer de un "título" específico, sino de demostrar las habilidades y conocimientos en la práctica. Cambios en la manera de enseñar y aprender. Se potencian las metodologías activas de aprendizaje
  20. 20. BIBLIOGRAFÍA CABERO, A. J. (2007). Las necesidades de las TIC en el ámbito educativo: oportunidades, riesgos y necesidades. España: Universidad de Sevilla. CACHEIRO, G. M. (2018). Educación y tecnología: estrategias didácticas para la integración de las TIC. Madrid: Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia. GARCÍA PONCE, F. (2012). Accesibilidad, TIC y educación. Madrid, España: Ministerio de Educación de España. HERNÁNDEZ, R. (2017). Impacto de las TIC en la Educación: Retos y Perspectivas. Propósitos y Representaciones, 325-347. SAMPIERI, R. H., Collado, C. F., & Lucio, P. B. (2002). Metodología de la investigación. México: Ultra, S A de C.V. SOTO, J., & FERNÁNDEZ, J. (2004). Los retos de la educación ante la exclusión digital. En Tecnología. Educación y Diversidad: Retos y Realidades de la Inclusión Digital. Murcia: Consejería de Educación y Cultura. YANES, G. J. (s.f). Las TIC y la Crisis de la Educación. Algunas claves para su comprensión. Biblioteca Digital: Virtual Educa.

×