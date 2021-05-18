Successfully reported this slideshow.
Urbanismo Caroline Fernandez 27259750 Extensión Barinas
La historia de la Antigua Grecia suele subdividirse en varios períodos según la alfarería y los sucesos políticos, sociale...
Planificación urbana en la antigua Grecia Los griegos habían comenzado a diseñar ciudades bajo el patrón rejilla antes del...
La siguiente cronología de la Antigua Roma refiere los hechos más importantes de la antigua civilización romana desde la f...
5 La peculiar ciudad colonial romana de la fase final de la República y del pleno Imperio tuvo una planta rectangular pare...
Desde el S. XI , las ciudades europeas comenzaron a crecer a partir de orígenes muy diversos. Unas eran antiguas ciudades ...
Las ciudades medievales se diferenciaron del ámbito rural. ➢ Se las consideraba un ambiente de paz, donde los viajeros enc...
8 La urbe romana fue heredera de la ciudad griega pero su desarrollo gradual fue interrumpido durante todo el imperio. Se ...
Bizancio fue una ciudad griega, capital de Tracia, situada en la parte occidental de la entrada del estrecho del Bósforo, ...
10 El Renacimiento surge en la República de Florencia. Los grupos sociales dominantes pasan a residir en el interior de la...
11 La arquitectura barroca es un período de la historia de la arquitectura que vino precedida del Renacimiento y del manie...
Bibliografía Fuentes Consultadas: ➢ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antigua_Grecia#Cronolog%C3%ADa_de_la_Antigua_Grecia ➢ ht...
Urbanismo Las Ciudades Europeas

  1. 1. Urbanismo Caroline Fernandez 27259750 Extensión Barinas
  2. 2. La historia de la Antigua Grecia suele subdividirse en varios períodos según la alfarería y los sucesos políticos, sociales y culturales. 2 ➢La Edad oscura (1100 a. C.-750 a. C.) muestra diseños geométricos en la cerámica. ➢La Época arcaica (750 a. C.-500 a. C.) sigue, mientras que los artistas creaban esculturas en posturas estiradas con la «sonrisa arcaica» onírica. Se suele considerar que la Época Arcaica termina al derrocar al último tirano de Atenas en el año 510 a. C. ➢El período clásico (500 a. C. - 323 a. C.) ofrece un estilo distinto, que después se consideró como ejemplar (es decir, «clásico»); el Partenón se construyó durante esta época. ➢El período helenístico (323 a. C.-146 a. C.) es cuando la cultura y el poder de Grecia se expandió en el Oriente Próximo y el Oriente Medio. Este período comienza con la muerte de Alejandro Magno y termina con la conquista romana tras la batalla de Corinto (146 a. C.). ➢La Grecia romana, comprendida entre la conquista romana y el restablecimiento de la ciudad de Bizancio y su nombramiento, por el emperador Constantino I, como capital del Imperio romano (la Nueva Roma) renombrada Constantinopla en el año 329. ➢La Antigüedad tardía, hasta inicios del siglo VI, con el declive del politeísmo romano frente al avance del cristianismo. El final de este período suele simbolizarse con el cierre de la Academia de Atenas por parte de Justiniano I bajo el edicto del año 529, que además prohibía el paganismo, el judaísmo y cualquier religión no cristiana. Cronología de la Ciudad De Grecia
  3. 3. Planificación urbana en la antigua Grecia Los griegos habían comenzado a diseñar ciudades bajo el patrón rejilla antes del inicio de la época clásica en el siglo V a.C., con calles que la cruzan regularmente en ángulos rectos. Sin embargo, los griegos acreditan la invención del plan en ángulo recto al arquitecto y urbanista jónico Hipódamo de Mileto (por orden de Pericles) quien planeó nuevas ciudades de El Pireo y la colonia ateniense de Thuril. A finales del siglo V en la ciudad de Olinto contaba con calles y bloques uniformes. En el siglo IV a.C., las ciudades se planificaban cuidadosamente y los espacios cívicos se habían vuelto comunes en las ciudades-estado griegas. Los arquitectos griegos adoptarán disposiciones que aseguren la adecuada agrupación de casas y viviendas y también prestaron especial atención a la combinación de las diferentes partes de una ciudad en un todo armónico, centrado alrededor de la plaza del mercado. 3 Cronología de la Ciudad De Grecia
  4. 4. La siguiente cronología de la Antigua Roma refiere los hechos más importantes de la antigua civilización romana desde la fundación de la ciudad hasta la caída del Imperio romano de Occidente. 4 ➢21 DE ABRIL DE 753 A.C. Según la antigua tradición literaria romana fue un 21 de abril del 753 a.C. cuando los gemelos Rómulo y Remo fundaron la ciudad eterna, Roma. La fecha exacta fue inventada por el historiador romano Varrón, quien recogió en su relato la mezcla de las leyendas griegas y romanas sobre el origen de la ciudad. Conforme a éstas, el griego Eneas habría arribado a la costa de Italia tras la caída de Troya fundando una ciudad, Alba Longa, origen del pueblo romano. El último rey de la misma, Numitor, fue destronado por su hermano Amulio quien además obligó a su sobrina a hacerse vestal (sacerdotisa virgen). Sin embargo el dios de la guerra, Marte, engendró en ella dos hijos, Rómulo y Remo, a los que Amulio intentó matar. Los gemelos sobrevivieron gracias a una loba que los amamantó, acabando con Amulio y restituyendo a su abuelo en el trono. Tras ello fundaron una nueva ciudad, Roma, en el lugar en que la loba los había amantado, el monte Palatino. Tras una disputa por los muros de la nueva ciudad, Rómulo mató a Remo, dando apenado a la misma el nombre de su hermano muerto. Cronología de la Ciudad De Roma
  5. 5. 5 La peculiar ciudad colonial romana de la fase final de la República y del pleno Imperio tuvo una planta rectangular parecido a la de los campamentos militares romanos con dos calles destacados —el cardo (de norte a sur) y el de cumano (de este a oeste)—, una cuadrícula de pequeñas calles que separan la ciudad en manzanas y un perímetro amurallado con puertas de acceso. Las ciudades previos a la integración de este tipo de planificación, como la propia Roma, preservaron el esquema laberíntico de calles sinuosas. El punto focal era el foro, por lo general ubicado en el centro de la ciudad, en la intersección del cardo y el decumano. Este espacio abierto, rodeado de tiendas, funcionó como el lugar de asamblea de los habitantes romanos. Fue además el enclavamiento de los destacados edificios religiosos y cívicos, entre ellos el Senado, la oficina de registro y la basílica, que consistía en una gran sala cubierta, envuelta por naves laterales, con frecuencia de dos o más inmuebles La planificación urbana de Roma Se observa en las diferentes ampliaciones de Roma y en las ciudades de nueva creación, utilizaba el modelo hipodámico partía de un trazado rectangular y geométrico con calles paralelas y perpendiculares entre sí. Cada cuadrado formaba una manzana, ínsula. Cronología de la Ciudad De Roma
  6. 6. Desde el S. XI , las ciudades europeas comenzaron a crecer a partir de orígenes muy diversos. Unas eran antiguas ciudades de origen romano que hasta entonces habían permanecido sólo como sede religiosa y que, desde esa época, comenzaron a repoblarse. En el norte de Europa se fundaron ciudades nuevas, algunas espontáneamente, ubicadas en las cercanías de un puerto, a ellas llegaban las caravanas de mercaderes. Otras surgieron en los alrededores de castillos y abadías, o en el cruce de caminos recorridos por mercaderes. Como las antiguas ciudades de origen romano ampliaron sus murallas a partir del viejo núcleo fortificado o “burgo”, a las ciudades nuevas también se las llamó burgos y burgueses a sus habitantes. Las ciudades medievales que resurgieron a partir del S. XI cumplieron sobre todo una función económica: se convirtieron en centros de producción y de intercambio. Creaban y ponían en circulación técnicas, mercaderías y también ideas. Lentamente comenzaron a sustituir a los monasterios. En ellas se fue desarrollando una división y una especialización del trabajo, favorecida por la difusión de nuevas técnicas. 6 Cronología de la Ciudad De Medieval
  7. 7. Las ciudades medievales se diferenciaron del ámbito rural. ➢ Se las consideraba un ambiente de paz, donde los viajeros encontraban seguridad. Sin embargo, a menudo, las ciudades se vieron convulsionadas por luchas internas. ➢ La paz de las ciudades se aseguraba mediante murallas que protegían a los habitantes y sus actividades. ➢ Entre los edificios urbanos se destacaban la iglesia, el palacio episcopal y, más tarde, el palacio comunal. ➢ En el centro o cerca de una de sus puertas de acceso solía encontrarse la plaza del mercado, donde se desarrollaba la actividad comercial. ➢ El edificio más alto y destacado de la ciudad solía ser la catedral, que era la iglesia del obispo. ➢ La ciudad se dividía en barrios, cada uno con su propia parroquia. Había pocas plazas, y en ellas funcionaban los mercados, y se hacían las representaciones de los artistas y los ajusticiamientos. ➢ El ambiente era muy insano. Muy pocas calles estaban empedradas, por lo que, en la mayoría de ellas, se caminaba sobre el barro. No había alcantarillas ni un servicio regular que se dedicara a recoger la basura, y los desperdicios de las casas se arrojaban directamente a la calle desde las ventanas, mezclándose con el barro. ➢ La mayoría de las casas eran de madera y se aglomeraban formando estrechos callejones. Por esta razón, cuando se desataba un incendio se expandía con rapidez de unas casas a otras y a menudo arrasaba barrios enteros. ➢ Las ciudades recibieron de los reyes cartas de libertades, mediante las cuales quedaban bajo la autoridad real, excluyendo a sus habitantes del pago de impuestos a los señores feudales, autorizándolas a administrar justicia por sí mismas y otorgándoles libertad personal a sus habitantes. 7 Cronología de la Ciudad De Medieval
  8. 8. 8 La urbe romana fue heredera de la ciudad griega pero su desarrollo gradual fue interrumpido durante todo el imperio. Se fundaron gran cantidad de colonias en las tierras dominadas de las cuales nacen ciudades comerciales defensivas o simplemente para asentar poblaciones. la ciudad desarrolla su propia morfología donde los romanos intentan hacer del entorno urbano un lugar mas digno para vivir por lo que desarrollaron sistemas para el alcantarillado, acueductos, puentes, servicio de incendios, policía, baños, pavimento, entre otros. la estructura de la cuidad sigue pautas necesarias para el correcto funcionamiento de los servicios públicos y militares. Básicamente, estaba ordenada en módulos iguales y paralelos que forman un conjunto rectangular, donde en la interacción de las calles principales se ubicaba el foro y el mercado. En otros lugares también se encontraban los espacios dedicados a las actividades de gobierno y culto, como basílicas, palacios, templos, mercados, etc. el resto de la ciudad estaba ocupada por viviendas, los mas adinerados vivían en una casa unifamiliar cerca del centro mientras que los mas humildes habitaban en casas pequeñas de pisos llamados islas. En un principio estas ciudades carecieron de murallas lo que al momento de las invasiones causaron lugares de congestión, peligro e insalubridad. La época en que se considera que se desarrolla el estilo románico comprende los siglos XI y XII, sin exclusión de otros siglos anteriores y posteriores, pues aunque algunos edificios del siglo X tal vez ya puedan calificarse de románicos, se erigieron otros verdaderamente tales en diversas zonas (especialmente, en Asturias y Galicia) durante la época gótica hasta casi alcanzar el Renacimiento. Cronología de la Ciudad Románica
  9. 9. Bizancio fue una ciudad griega, capital de Tracia, situada en la parte occidental de la entrada del estrecho del Bósforo, sobre una parte de la actual ciudad de Estambul, y que ha ocupado un lugar destacado en la Historia desde su fundación. Fundación: La mayor parte de las fuentes atribuyen la fundación de Bizancio a Bizas (también llamado Bizante) que, según Esteban de Bizancio, era hijo de la ninfa Ceróesa, hija de Ío y de Poseidón. Está generalmente admitido que la ciudad era una colonia de la ciudad griega de Megara, pero nada indica que el contingente de oikistés (fundadores) no hubiera estado compuesto también por colonos de otras ciudades. Eusebio de Cesárea adelanta una fecha precisa para la fundación de Bizancio: «el tercer año de la trigésima olimpíada», lo que corresponde al año 667 a. n. e. , pocos años después que la vecina ciudad de Calcedonia. En el lugar donde se fundó había una ciudad llamada Ligos. En el 628 a. n. e. , se amplió la colonia con megarenses dirigidos por Zeuxipo. La ciudad tuvo a Hera como diosa tutelar. Se cree que inicialmente fue regida por una monarquía que dio paso a un gobierno aristocrático. Los habitantes originales, los bitinios, quedaron convertidos en esclavos. 9 Bizancio. Fue una ciudad griega, capital de Tracia, situada a la entrada del estrecho del Bósforo, sobre una parte de la actual ciudad de Estambul, y que ha ocupado un lugar destacado en la historia desde su fundación. Cronología de la Ciudad de Bizancio
  10. 10. 10 El Renacimiento surge en la República de Florencia. Los grupos sociales dominantes pasan a residir en el interior de las ciudades, formando la nobleza urbana. Así, a partir del siglo XV el paisaje urbano verá aparecer el nuevo tipo edificatorio: los palazzi. ➢ Renacimiento comienza en Italia. ➢ Principios Siglo XV (1400). ➢ Hasta finales siglo XVIII (1799). ➢ Tardó 75 años en llegar a Francia. ➢ En todas estas etapas hay grandes cambios en estilos arquitectónicos, no hay grandes cambios en planeación o en diseño urbano se toma como ejemplo las ruinas de la ciudad antigua. ➢ Las ciudades crecen mucho, por cuestiones de tamaño había pocas oportunidades de regeneración urbana integral. Desde el punto de vista de la arquitectura y el urbanismo, los renacentistas tenían las enseñanzas de la antigüedad romana y en especial el códice de Vitrubio. Con todo ello y dado el típico espíritu de los hombres de la época, se puede afirmar que la ciudad ideal del renacimiento era más una construcción intelectual y utópica. La ciudad ideal, con planta poligonal, forma de damero o radiocéntrica o de trazado reticular o radio concéntrica, es propia de las soluciones ideales planteadas durante el renacimiento. En este sentido, la llamada Fortaleza de Palma Nueva, en forma poligonal, construida en la antigua república veneciana "es el más completo y perfecto de una ciudad estelar, el mayor alarde por conseguir una ciudad según los esquemas ideales del renacimiento". Cronología de la Ciudad Del Renacimiento
  11. 11. 11 La arquitectura barroca es un período de la historia de la arquitectura que vino precedida del Renacimiento y del manierismo; se generó en Roma en 1605 y se extendió hasta mediados del siglo XVIII por los estados absolutistas europeos. En el barroco se produce un cambio radical en el modo de entender la ciudad. El espíritu de la “ciudad-estado” cerrada en sí misma que de un modo u otro había subyacido en la ciudad medieval y en el Renacimiento, desaparece para dar paso a la ciudad capital del Estado. En ella, el espacio simbólico se concibe subordinado al poder político, cuyo papel sobresaliente tratará de destacar la arquitectura urbana mediante un nuevo planteamiento de perspectivas y distribución de espacios. Los elementos formales cobran fuerza frente al carácter humanista de la polis griega. La ciudad del barroco se ve como la imagen de su gobernante, cuya importancia se mide por su tamaño y por el número de sus habitantes. A la planificación centralizada de la ciudad ideal renacentista se contrapone la visión de la ciudad capital barroca, más dinámica y abierta a sus propios límites, y al mismo tiempo punto de referencia para todo el territorio. Durante el Renacimiento, la ciudad se encontraba encerrada en sí misma, de manera física y sensible, ya que el habitar se limitaba casi exclusivamente a lo que sucedía dentro de las murallas. En una escala menor, los espacios públicos eran poco comunes y los espacios privados muy frecuentes. El proceso de urbanización del Barroco fue el motor del de la configuración de la ciudad como un todo. Así, la ciudad comienza a formar parte del paisaje y se adueña del mismo. El exterior se integra al interior como un integrante más del espacio. Lo que antes era una planta cerrada ahora se “abre” para producir una vinculación entre lo artificial y lo natural, provocando puntos de encuentro entre el mundo de la ciudad y el mundo natural del jardín y del paisaje. Cronología de la Ciudad Del Barroco
  12. 12. Bibliografía Fuentes Consultadas: ➢ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antigua_Grecia#Cronolog%C3%ADa_de_la_Antigua_Grecia ➢ http://almacendeclasicas.blogspot.com/2016/02/cronologia-de-la-historia-de-roma.html ➢ https://www.guiaarqueologicaciudadespatrimonio.org/avila-historia-ii ➢ https://www.ecured.cu/Bizancio ➢ https://es.calameo.com/books/0054966169fcc6dac05a3 ➢ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Urbanismo_renacentista ➢ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arquitectura_del_Barroco#Urbanismo 12

