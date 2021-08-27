Successfully reported this slideshow.
ANTECEDENTES DE LA RELACIÓN ENTRE POLITICA Y RELACIÓN
CONCEPTO POLITICA Es el conjunto de actividades que se asocian con la toma de decisiones en grupo, u otras formas de rela...
CARACTERÍSTICAS POLÍTICA Es llevada acabo por individuos elegidos por los ciudadanos . Es una forma de poder. Busca res...
IMPORTANCIA POLITICA Permite gestionar los activos del estado nacional , también resuelve conflictos dentro de las socied...
SEMEJANZAS La política y la educación se unen para elevar la calidad de vida en las familias y en la sociedad en general....
DIFERENCIAS POLITICA En la política dice los fines que debe desarrollar la educación, política de educación inclusiva es ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Bibliografía• Andrés Ariel Luetich. «Clasificación de las ideologías políticas». Actas de la Academia Luven...
Aug. 27, 2021
Antecedentes de la relación entre política y educación.

Antecedentes de la relación entre política y educación.

Antecedentes de la relación entre política y educación.

  1. 1. ANTECEDENTES DE LA RELACIÓN ENTRE POLITICA Y RELACIÓN
  2. 2. CONCEPTO POLITICA Es el conjunto de actividades que se asocian con la toma de decisiones en grupo, u otras formas de relaciones de poder entre individuos. EDUCACIÓN Es la formación practica y metodológica que se le da a una persona en vías de desarrollo y crecimiento. Es un proceso mediante el cual, al individuo se le suministran herramientas y conocimientos esenciales para ponernos en practica en la vida cotidiana.
  3. 3. CARACTERÍSTICAS POLÍTICA Es llevada acabo por individuos elegidos por los ciudadanos . Es una forma de poder. Busca resolver conflictos dentro de una sociedad para garantizar el bien común. EDUCACIÓN ES un derecho de toda persona. Es un proceso social ,es decir , fuera del ámbito social nadie puede adquirir educación. Un sistema de socialización que permite incorporar las costumbres de una cultura.
  4. 4. IMPORTANCIA POLITICA Permite gestionar los activos del estado nacional , también resuelve conflictos dentro de las sociedades adscritas a un estado especifico ,lo que permite la coherencia social, las normas y leyes que determina la actividad política que vuelven obligatorias para todos los integrantes del estado. EDUCACIÓN La educación siempre a sido importante para el desarrollo, pero ha adquirido mayor relevancia en el mundo de hoy que viva profundas transformaciones, motivadas en parte por el vertiginoso avance de la ciencia y sus aplicaciones.
  5. 5. SEMEJANZAS La política y la educación se unen para elevar la calidad de vida en las familias y en la sociedad en general. Una mujer con educación tiene más oportunidades de mejorar su nivel de vida. La política necesita de la educación para avanzar en su estructura, desarrollo, actuación y resultados. La educación necesita de la política para lograr desarrollarse y alcanzar sus metas tanto en lo material como en lo cultural.
  6. 6. DIFERENCIAS POLITICA En la política dice los fines que debe desarrollar la educación, política de educación inclusiva es un ejemplo de política mediante el cual se quiere dar acceso a la educación a todas las personas, tengan una discapacidad, madres solteras, jóvenes exdelincuentes, etc. EDUCACIÓN La educación se transforma en un hecho histórico, en un acto político. Esto significa que mediante la educación puede un pueblo o una persona mejorar su historia y hacer mejores políticas.
  7. 7. BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Bibliografía• Andrés Ariel Luetich. «Clasificación de las ideologías políticas». Actas de la Academia Luventicus (Rosario, 2002) 1 (1): 1-10. ISSN 1666-7581. Archivado desde el original el 16 de diciembre de 2008. Consultado el 14 de septiembre de 2008.Sánchez, Adriana. ( Última edición:1 de julio del 2021). Definición de Educación. Recuperado de: https://conceptodefinicion.de/educacion/. Consultado el 27 de agosto del 2021. - Fuente: https://concepto.de/politica/"Educación". Autor: Julia Máxima Uriarte. Para: Caracteristicas.co. Última edición: 16 de marzo de 2021. Disponible en: https://www.caracteristicas.co/educacion/. Consultado: 27 de agosto de 2021.Fuente: https://www.caracteristicas.co/educacion/#ixzz74m8vxSi51 OCDE, Perspectivas económicas para América Latina, 2009.Publicado 27th March 2012 por Yanira Soundy.

Antecedentes de la relación entre política y educación.

